Holy Xbox, Batman! You can basically get a Series X Controller and Arkham Shadows free when you grab this Game Pass and Black Friday VR deal

Save $47 dollars on this Meta Quest 3S bundle to basically get Batman: Arkham Shadows and an Xbox Series X controller free.

I've been thinking about getting a Meta Quest VR (virtual reality) headset for a while now, and I've just found a deal that is more tempting than ever. You can currently purchase a Meta Quest 3S bundled with a discounted Xbox Series X controller and 3-month Xbox Game Pass subscription, and a free digital copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow.

This bundle is valued at $376.97, however right now for Black Friday, the price is lowered to $329.97 at Best Buy. You save $47, which basically means you get the Xbox Controller for free. Of course, if you don't need another Xbox Controller and don't need to top off or start an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you can just get the Meta Quest 3S and the Batman game for only $299.99 at Best Buy.

VR, Xbox, and Batman deal! 🦇 Meta Quest 3S 128GB + Batman: Arkham Shadow + Xbox Controller + 3-Month Xbox Game Pass bundle

Was: $376.97

Now: $329.97 at Best Buy Customer reviews:⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ @ Best Buy ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants to get into VR gaming and would like access to a large game library. ❌Avoid if: You don't need another Xbox Controller and don't want to top off your Xbox Game Pass subscription. 👉See at: Bestbuy.com 💰 Price check: $ Return period: 30 Days. Price match: Yes, on identical products and configurations. Free shipping: Yes, in the US and Canada.

Free game 🎮 Meta Quest 3S 128GB + Batman: Arkham Shadow

Price: $299.99 at Best Buy Customer reviews:⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ @ Best Buy ✅Perfect for: People who already have all of the Xbox controllers they need and don't want to top off their Game Pass subscriptions. ❌Avoid if: You're not interested in VR gaming or else you'd prefer the 256GB option. 👉See at: Bestbuy.com 💰 Price check: $299.99 at Amazon | $299.99 at Walmart Return period: 30 Days. Price match: Yes, on identical products and configurations. Free shipping: Yes, in the US and Canada.

🔥The hottest Black Friday deals🔥

🍁More great Black Friday deals🦃

Save Gotham from your living room

Batman: Arkham Shadow | Official Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

We at Windows Central are big Xbox fans, so we're always excited at the chance of getting Xbox Game Pass or an Xbox Controller at a discount. Of course, the Quest 3S and Batman: Arkham Shadow bundle also provides you with a free game and an immersive way to play it for just $329.97 at Best Buy, which is awesome.

With this bundle, you get to play as Batman from a first-person view while taking down baddies and saving Gotham. Batman: Arkham Shadows has been widely failed as a fantastic VR game that continues the legacy of previous Batman: Arkham games.

Meta Quest 3S specs CPU: Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB ($299); 256GB ($399)

Display: 1,832 x 1,920 LCD; 773 PPI; 20 PPD

FOV/Lens: 96º H; 90º V / Fresnel

Weight: 514g

Battery: 4,325mAh

There are plenty of gamepads out there, but in our opinion, Xbox Series X controllers are by far the more comfortable and offer the best layout. The thing is, they tend to cost $59.99 when brand new but usually sell more around $50 on average. So, saving $47 on this bundle basically gives you an Xbox controller free. Of course, we also love Game Pass because of the long list of games that it gives you access to, and you'll be able to play those games comfortably with the controller and VR headset.

Now, let's talk about the VR headset itself. Meta Quest is the leader in the VR gaming space and is a far more immersive way to experience PC games. You might be wondering how the Quest 3S compares to the Quest 3. Well, over at our sister site, Android Central, Michael Hicks has written up a comparison between Meta Quest 3S vs Quest 3.

Image 1 of 3 Swing through Gotham and seek out baddies. (Image credit: Meta) You'll need to knock some sense into the more violet criminals of the city. (Image credit: Meta) As Batman, you'll have access to cool gadgets and can take enemies down via stealth. (Image credit: Meta)

The long and skinny of it is that the Meta Quest 3S ($299.99 starting price) costs $200 less than the Meta Quest 3 ($429.99 starting price), and the Quest 3S does this by utilizing the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor but with a lower tier display with a narrower field of view than the Quest 3. This being the case, Michael states that the Quest 3S is perfect for people trading up for the Quest 2 or for people who are new to VR and want a less costly option.

So, if you're curious about checking out the Quest 3S or Batman: Arkham Shadow, then this bundle is the ideal way to do so. You'll save $47, which basically gives you the Xbox Series X|S controller free and you'll be able to enjoy a bunch of Xbox Game Pass games for the next three months with your new VR headset.

Is Meta Quest 3 or 3S better? That depends on what you're looking for. Meta Quest 3 has the same processor as the Quest 3S, but it has a wider FOV, a larger storage option, and a better display. If you want the premium VR gaming experience with the best options then this is the Meanwhile, the Quest 3S is a fantastic budget option. Its starting price is $200 less than the Quest 3 and it comes with good storage options and a great screen. So if you want the best specs, go for Quest 3, if you want a great budget option go with Quest 3S.