Even the Meta Quest can be an Xbox — Leaked images show an Xbox-branded Quest 3S that could shadow drop in just a few days

All the fuss over Xbox avoiding the virtual reality space may have been for naught, as a now-deleted thread on X (formerly Twitter) shared images of an Xbox-branded Meta Quest. The image was reposted by @bmfshow.

Windows Central previously reported on the rumored Xbox VR headset in 2024, and now it seems you may be able to get your hands on one as early as June 24 for just $399. This follows closely behind Xbox's recent announcement of a partnership with Asus to release the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X gaming handhelds, even though Xbox's own first-party handheld console efforts — codenamed Project Kennan — were reportedly set aside.

According to Gamesandwich.com, the black and green Xbox-branded Quest 3S will shadow drop on June 24 for $399. The headset is said to offer 128GB of standard system memory, similar to the standard Meta Quest 3S without Xbox branding. Along with the virtual reality headset, an Elite Strap, Xbox wireless controller, and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are reported to be included in the box.

Microsoft's "This is an Xbox" received flack when it was initially launched. As the list of Xbox-friendly platforms continues to grow, it makes more sense than ever. (Image credit: Microsoft)

CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, had previously been vocally opposed to the idea of a native Xbox headset, stating in 2019 that "nobody's asking for VR" on Xbox. However, Microsoft's marketing strategy for the Xbox Series X|S generation has shifted with the rise of Xbox Cloud Gaming and the "This is an Xbox" marketing. Some Xbox games have been playable in VR on Meta Quest headsets while utilizing Cloud Gaming. It is likely that cloud streaming will still be a requirement, even with the Xbox-branded device.

Since announcing the "This is an Xbox" strategy, Xbox has expanded its reach from just consoles and Windows PCs to cover mobile devices, TVs, VR headsets, and handhelds.