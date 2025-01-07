Lenovo's latest answer to XREAL AR glasses arrives sooner than you think
The Lenovo Legion Glasses 2 is set to launch in February 2025 starting at $399.
More competition is coming to the world of augmented reality gaming.
As part of its CES 2025 lineup, Lenovo revealed the Lenovo Legion Glasses 2, an upgraded version of its prior wearable effort allowing players to have their own private theater for games and movies wherever they go. Just like the prior model, the Lenovo Legion Glasses 2 are designed to be used alongside the Lenovo Legion Go or any other supported USB-C gaming device, allowing players to pass through anything they're playing and experience it in comfort.
Dimensions: 52mmx163mmx169mm
Weight: 65g
Panel type: Micro OLED
Resolution: 1920x1080 (per eye)
Refresh Rate: 60/90/120Hz
Contrast Ratio: 200,000:1
Brightness: Max of 800 nits
FOV: 43.5°
Audio: 2x built-in speakers, 2x Microphones
Ports: USB Type-C
Per the full specs for the Lenovo Legion Glasses 2, users can expect a 1080p image per eye, just like the prior model. Unlike the prior glasses however, it's been built with brightness in mind, and Lenovo claims it can reach a maximum of 800 nits, well beyond the 270 nits the original glasses were capable of. Lenovo also says that these new glasses support a 120Hz refresh rate, while the original model was locked to 60Hz.
Another improvement for this time around is a lightweight build, with these glasses weighing in at just 65 grams, as opposed to its predecessor's 96 grams.
The 120Hz panel is interesting to me, as I don't talk to many players using their gaming handhelds to play games at that high of a refresh rate. Most users opt to lock their games to 30 FPS for a consistent experience, or bumping up to 60 FPS when playing a less-demanding game. Still, options are always great, and any added flexibility or future-proofing is neat as the handheld gaming space gets more and more packed from a variety of competitors.
Outside of that, there's not exactly a lot to go on right now, though my colleague Zachary Boddy did get to see the glasses in-person at CES 2025, as I have them to thank for the images you're seeing right now. This announcement does serve as a nice complement to another of Lenovo's CES headlines, the Lenovo Legion Go S, which will be available with Windows 11 or SteamOS, giving players the option of a true Steam Deck alternative.
Lenovo is set to provide XREAL with some competition when the Legion Glasses 2 arrive, and prospective users won't be waiting long. The glasses are slated to launch at some point in February 2025 starting at $399.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
-
Lurking_Lurker_LurksI never thought of using these products with a handheld, but I'd be quite interested if I could replace a monitor or TV entirely with them. Not too familiar with the previous Gen pair, but with support for 120hz if they're compatible with consoles and I can use prescription lenses with them, then they might be worth considering for me.Reply
-