Lenovo's latest answer to XREAL AR glasses arrives sooner than you think

More competition is coming to the world of augmented reality gaming.

As part of its CES 2025 lineup, Lenovo revealed the Lenovo Legion Glasses 2, an upgraded version of its prior wearable effort allowing players to have their own private theater for games and movies wherever they go. Just like the prior model, the Lenovo Legion Glasses 2 are designed to be used alongside the Lenovo Legion Go or any other supported USB-C gaming device, allowing players to pass through anything they're playing and experience it in comfort.

Lenovo Legion Glasses 2 Dimensions: 52mmx163mmx169mm

Weight: 65g

Panel type: Micro OLED

Resolution: 1920x1080 (per eye)

Refresh Rate: 60/90/120Hz

Contrast Ratio: 200,000:1

Brightness: Max of 800 nits

FOV: 43.5°

Audio: 2x built-in speakers, 2x Microphones

Ports: USB Type-C

Per the full specs for the Lenovo Legion Glasses 2, users can expect a 1080p image per eye, just like the prior model. Unlike the prior glasses however, it's been built with brightness in mind, and Lenovo claims it can reach a maximum of 800 nits, well beyond the 270 nits the original glasses were capable of. Lenovo also says that these new glasses support a 120Hz refresh rate, while the original model was locked to 60Hz.

Another improvement for this time around is a lightweight build, with these glasses weighing in at just 65 grams, as opposed to its predecessor's 96 grams.

My friend and colleague Zachary checks out a pair of these glasses. (Image credit: Zachary Boddy / Windows Central)

The 120Hz panel is interesting to me, as I don't talk to many players using their gaming handhelds to play games at that high of a refresh rate. Most users opt to lock their games to 30 FPS for a consistent experience, or bumping up to 60 FPS when playing a less-demanding game. Still, options are always great, and any added flexibility or future-proofing is neat as the handheld gaming space gets more and more packed from a variety of competitors.

Outside of that, there's not exactly a lot to go on right now, though my colleague Zachary Boddy did get to see the glasses in-person at CES 2025, as I have them to thank for the images you're seeing right now. This announcement does serve as a nice complement to another of Lenovo's CES headlines, the Lenovo Legion Go S, which will be available with Windows 11 or SteamOS, giving players the option of a true Steam Deck alternative.

Lenovo is set to provide XREAL with some competition when the Legion Glasses 2 arrive, and prospective users won't be waiting long. The glasses are slated to launch at some point in February 2025 starting at $399.