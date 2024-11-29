Black Friday is the best day to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals and it's the one subscription I can't live without

Black Friday is here and so are the best deals on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Even after September’s price hike, it’s still the best-value ticket to blockbuster games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Right now, you can save up to 30% with this deal from CD Keys which gets you 3 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $27.99.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the best way to access the biggest titles right now

Xbox Game Pass is the biggest platform for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 right now (Image credit: Activision, Microsoft)

I'll be real, I hate having so many subscriptions for different services that I've come to depend on, from Amazon to Netflix and such it all adds up. That being said, gaming is an expensive hobby as it is and I can safely say that not only does having Xbox Game Pass Ultimate save me a ton of money, it means I'm jumping into games I normally wouldn't even look at because I have the benefit of it being 'free' (not actually free, but you follow!) Most recently I've found myself jumping into the first Call of Duty I've played in years, because shooters aren't really my jam but all my friends were playing it on Xbox Game Pass. I've found myself having a blast with the game and had I not had my subscription I'd never have believed I would enjoy Call of Duty again! I'm still very bad at it, but thats neither here nor there.



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just got even better too with its latest feature: Xbox Cloud Gaming now includes the "Bring Your Own Games" program. This means you can stream a growing list of your owned titles directly from the cloud, no downloads required, with more games being added soon. This has saved me money again as I was tempted by Balatro on mobile but now with it being part of the Cloud Gaming library, I already have it on my mobile as part of my subscription.

Looking ahead, there’s so much to get excited about. Titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are imminent and creating a lot of buzz, and we have Avowed from Obsidian dropping in February, if you get a subscription now you get access to those as well as titles like Stalker 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (which despite a rocky launch many people are enjoying).



With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can dive into these upcoming hits and hundreds more for $27.99 for 3 months, and yes you can even share elements of your subscription with someone else.

Can I share Xbox Game Pass with someone else? Yes. You can share Xbox Game Pass with another person. To do this, you need to sign in on their Xbox with your account, Navigate to Profile & system > Settings > General > Personalization. Then to My home Xbox, and choose Make this my home Xbox.



Now anyone on this console can play your games and game pass subscriptions games, however they won't have access to Game Pass specific perks and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

When is Black Friday? Black Friday officially starts on Nov. 29, 2024 so TODAY. However, retailers have been offering deals all week long, though its today and over the weekend we are likely to see the best deals.