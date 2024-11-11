Indiana Jones and the Great Circle comes to Xbox soon, and this massive fourteen-minute gameplay trailer has me excited for Indy's latest adventure

What you need to know

MachineGames has released a new gameplay trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, an action-adventure game based on the legendary Indiana Jones movie franchise.

The trailer presents a deep dive into Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's gameplay from its exploration, puzzle-solving, combat, and more.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is scheduled to be released on December 9, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Windows and Steam, with PlayStation 5 ports to follow in 2025.

In just four weeks from now, players will get to step into the boots of the legendary movie icon, Indiana Jones, when MachineGames unleashes its high-anticipated action-adventure game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle upon the world on December 9, 2024, for Xbox consoles and PC.

To build more excitement for this game, MachineGames has released a new ten-minute trailer that showcases various aspects of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's gameplay in exquisite detail, from exploring ancient ruins riddled with puzzles and death traps, traversing semi-open-world locales for clues and secrets, and taking down bad guys using stealth or hand-to-hand combat.

The trailer begins with a short recap of the game's premise. Set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade movies, the world-famous archaeologist Indiana Jones sets out on a journey on behalf of Marshall University, USA, to retrieve a priceless artifact that's been stolen by a mysterious thief. From there, it snowballs into a greater adventure where you uncover conspiracies involving ancient mysteries and have run-ins with the Third Reich plundering ruins for artifacts for their ambitions.

The trailer then goes into detail about what kind of gameplay players can expect to engage in this title, starting with Exploration. As Indiana Jones, players will travel the world and delve into the ruins of ancient civilizations for long-lost relics that can help them solve this grand conspiracy. This is easier said than as many of these ruins are littered with puzzles and deadly traps to ward off intruders.

To get past these obstacles, players will need to utilize Indy's brilliant mind and iconic tools, such as the whip, to uncover clues on how to solve the puzzles and safely traverse the hazardous traps.

Exploration isn't just limited to ruins because players will get to explore other locales such as villages, jungles, excavation sites, and enemy bases. During these segments, you can converse with friendly townsfolk and some of Indiana Jones' contacts for information on where to go next or discover useful books that can grant you new abilities, such as being able to come back from the brink of death by grabbing your hat in the middle of combat or stealthily take down enemies in one hit while unarmed.

However, there will be locales filled with hostile enemies where you will be attacked if spotted. In these situations, you can sneak past enemies, adopt a disguise to fool them into thinking you're not a threat so they'll let you pass, or stealthily knock them out one at a time using items from the environment so they won't be a problem for you later.

If the worst comes to pass and stealth isn't an option, you will need to engage enemies in melee combat. During combat, you can use fisticuff combo attacks and parries to overwhelm your opponent, trip up them using your whip, or forgo pleasantries and shoot them in the face with your trusty revolver.

Are you ready to embark on the biggest adventure in Indiana Jones' career?

What kind of insane escapades will Indiana Jones be pulled into this time? (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

One of my colleagues, Jez Corden, recently did a preview of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and walked away incredibly impressed, stating that it's now one of his most anticipated upcoming Xbox games and upcoming PC games of 2024 alongside the Stalker 2. From his preview, the gameplay is shaping up to be fantastic, with an in-depth combat system, engrossing puzzle-solving gameplay, and a well-written, immersive story that's on par with the movies.

As someone who grew up watching the classic 1980s Indiana Jones movies as a kid, I'm inclined to agree with Jez Corden, as this game's visuals look absolutely gorgeous, and the gameplay looks like a faithful recreation of the movies.

Will Indiana Jones and the Great Circle be able to live up to fans' expectations and become one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2024? Join Indiana Jones on his newest adventure to find out when Indiana Jones and the Great Circle releases on December 9, 2024, on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Windows and Steam.