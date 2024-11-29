Live
LIVE PC gaming handheld Black Friday deals on ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, Steam Deck and more recommended accessories
The ultimate list of the hottest deals on the greatest handheld gaming PCs and the accessories we use with them.
One of the quickest growing segments in gaming is finding success due to the unparalleled freedom these devices offer. I'm of course talking about the new era of gaming handhelds, which put the power of a gaming PC in the palm of your hands, letting you play thousands of Xbox, PC, and cloud streamed games anywhere your heart desires.
Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) has made this the best time of the year to invest in a new gaming handheld or upgrade the one you already own with new accessories. Many of the devices and products that we have personally reviewed and continue to use are hitting their lowest prices ever. The deals are so good on so many handhelds that we're actively recommending which discounted handhelds you shouldn't buy this Black Friday.
• Shop all handheld gaming deals at Best Buy
From shielding your handheld with the most protective (and stylish) case to skipping over everyone's favorite tiny Xbox in favor of a more capable handheld there are no shortage of steep discounts and epic sales out there. You don't have to go searching for any of it, though, as I'll be rounding up all the hottest deals on PC gaming handhelds and their accessories in real time. As someone who uses an ASUS ROG Ally every day and has helped test some of these products, you can trust me not to steer you wrong.
My colleague Rebecca Spear may have the edge in the number of gaming handhelds she's reviewed, but I've been there every step of the way testing accessories and games on my beloved ASUS ROG Ally (and now my upgraded ROG Ally X). Many of us at Windows Central love PC gaming handhelds, and I'm still the one trusted to find the best handheld deals for you.
Hottest deals
ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 512GB)
Was: $649.99
Now: $499.99 at Best Buy ($449.99 w/ My Best Buy Plus)
"I personally like the ROG Ally quite a lot and find myself wanting to play with it every day. It gives me plenty of freedom to get the Ally doing exactly what I want and access any gaming service I want. I love how light and balanced it feels in my hands, and the fact that it's the only modern gaming handheld that doesn't make my hands cramp up is enormous. Plus, it can run my best PC games rather easily." — Rebecca Spear
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
👉See at: BestBuy.com
🤩Alternative deal: ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1, 512GB) for $499.99 $349.99 at Best Buy
Samsung Pro Ultimate microSD Card (512GB)
Was: $79.99
Now: $55.44 at Amazon
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ @ Amazon
👉See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $59.99 at Best Buy
WD_BLACK SN770M M.2 2230 Internal SSD (2TB)
Was: $239.99
Now: $179.99 at Best Buy
"If you're the owner of a Steam Deck or ROG Ally, then you absolutely should consider upgrading to a WD_BLACK SN770M internal SSD. This upgrade once more proves that Western Digital is a reliable manufacturer that produces extremely well-made products. You'll have more game space, so you don't have to do the uninstall dance nearly as much, and you'll get improved read and write speeds in the process." — Rebecca Spear
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👉See at: BestBuy.com or Amazon.com
🤩Alternative deal: WD_BLACK SN770M Internal SSD (1TB) for $129.99 $89.99 at Best Buy
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months)
Was: $49.99
Now: $27.99 at CDKeys
"For anyone who wants to game while saving money, for others who simply want all-you-can-eat exploration and discovery, and for those who want to take their games on the go, Xbox Game Pass is simply divine." — Jez Corden
👉See at: CDKeys.com
dbrand ASUS ROG Ally Killswitch Case & Skin
Was: $64.90
Now: $49.95 at dbrand
"It's a bit costly, but the ROG Ally Killswitch from dBrand definitely improves upon the gaming handheld experience. The rubber casing makes the device less likely to slip from your hands, while also providing a slightly thicker grip for a more comfortable hold. A kickstand with built-in microSD card storage slots is also very nifty. Additionally, being able to protect the screen, joysticks, and buttons with a removable covering makes the ROG Ally easier to travel with without needing a bulky carrying case to do so." — Rebecca Spear
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👉See at: dbrand.com
🤩Alternative deals: dbrand Steam Deck Killswitch Case & Skin for $64.90 $49.95 at dbrand or dbrand ASUS ROG Ally X Killswitch Case & Skin for $64.90 $49.95 at dbrand
JSAUX 5-in-1 Steam Deck & ASUS ROG Ally Docking Station
Was: $39.99
Now: $23.99 at Amazon
"In a word, yes, you should definitely pick up the JSAUX Steam Deck dock. For $50, this is an elegant solution to using your Deck either as a desktop PC or just for hooking it up to your TV to play games on the big screen, making it one of the best Steam Deck accessories." — Richard Devine
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
👉See at: Amazon.com
Gaming handhelds
ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1, 512GB)
Was: $499.99
Now: $349.99 at Best Buy
"I personally like the ROG Ally quite a lot and find myself wanting to play with it every day. It gives me plenty of freedom to get the Ally doing exactly what I want and access any gaming service I want. I love how light and balanced it feels in my hands, and the fact that it's the only modern gaming handheld that doesn't make my hands cramp up is enormous. Plus, it can run my best PC games rather easily." — Rebecca Spear
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
👉See at: BestBuy.com
💰Price check: $399.99 at Walmart
🤩Alternative deal: ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 512GB) for $649.99 $449.99 at Best Buy w/ My Best Buy Plus
ASUS ROG Ally X (Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 1TB)
Was: $799.99
Now: $699.99 at Best Buy (up to $230 more off w/ ASUS ROG Ally trade-in)
"There is no denying that the ROG Ally X is better than the original Ally in several different ways. The battery lasts much longer, the black casing looks better, the handheld has better ergonomic grips without being too heavy, and the updated buttons and joysticks are responsive. Plus, games run smoothly on the handheld, and the IPS screen still displays imagery really well, thanks to its color gamut and VRR support." — Rebecca Spear
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
👉See at: BestBuy.com
🤩Alternative deal: ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 512GB) for $649.99 $449.99 at Best Buy w/ My Best Buy Plus
Lenovo Legion Go (Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 512GB)
Was: $699.99
Now: $472.97 at Amazon
"Thanks to its large 8.8-inch display, built-in kickstand, and detachable controllers, the Lenovo Legion Go stands out as one of the most versatile Windows gaming handhelds available. The casing is a bit thick and might be hard for some to hold. Additionally, battery life isn't ideal, the setting software is limited, and sometimes gameplay can be choppy. However, the graphics render beautifully, and the combined effect of the gorgeous color gamut and crisp resolution of the display makes for a great visual experience." — Rebecca Spear
👉See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $499.99 at Best Buy
🤩Alternative deal: Lenovo Legion Go (Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 1TB) for $749.99 $549.99 at Best Buy
Razer Edge Gaming Handheld w/ Razer Kishi V2 Pro Mobile Controller
Was: $399.99
Now: $212.48 at Amazon
"...the Razer Edge's superior hardware and versatility, as well as its genius virtual controls (seriously, everyone needs to copy this), still make it one of the best Android gaming experiences you can buy. If you want the ultimate library of games in a handheld console, you need all the power you can get, and you don't want to be tethered to your smartphone (or spend a whole lot more money to get a flagship), the Razer Edge is fantastic." — Zachary Boddy
👉See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $249.99 at Razer w/ free Black Camo skin
Storage, SSDs, docks, and USB hubs
ASUS ROG Ally 65W Charger Dock
Was: $64.99
Now: $29.99 at Best Buy
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ @ Best Buy
👉See at: BestBuy.com
Razer USB Type-C Dock
Was: $119.99
Now: $79.99 at Amazon
"The Razer USB-C dock is an excellent device for anyone who needs a portable and stylish dock for their laptop. The aluminum casing and braided cable perfectly match the aesthetics of Razer laptops and other accessories, giving you a sleek and cohesive look. It has all the ports I need for work, play, and podcasting, and most importantly, I can easily take it from home to backpack for working on the go." — Jennifer Young
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👉See at: Amazon.com or Razer.com
Cases, travel bags, and skins
Syntech ASUS ROG Ally Hard Carrying Case
Was: $25.99
Now: $23.99 at Amazon
"Syntech makes a wide variety of tech, accessories, and gear, and its hard carrying case for the ASUS ROG Ally shows the company's experience. This is a well-designed, well-crafted, and very well-priced carrying case that will keep your ROG Ally safe and store everything you need." — Zachary Boddy
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👉See at: Amazon.com
Insignia Bumper Case for ASUS ROG Ally
Was: $14.99
Now: $7.49 at Best Buy
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ @ Best Buy
👉See at: BestBuy.com
Headsets, controllers, and other accessories
Xbox Wireless Controller
Was: $59.99
Now: $39.99 at Best Buy
"It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but the Xbox Series X|S Controller delivers a fantastic ergonomic form factor, excellent tactile button responses, and slickly improves upon an already stellar design." — Miles Dompier
👉See at: BestBuy.com or Target.com
💰Price check: $45 at Walmart
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Gaming Headset
Was: $179.99
Now: $134.99 at Best Buy
"The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X is a perfectly great headset with solid design, audio quality, battery life, and features, but it also doesn't amaze or innovate in any category, making it a little boring. It's a fantastic multi-purpose wireless headset, even if there are better headsets strictly for gaming." — Zachary Boddy
👉See at: BestBuy.com or Amazon.com
HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Headset
Was: $99.99
Now: $69.99 at Best Buy
"HyperX's next-generation gaming headset is extremely comfortable, made of quality materials, comes with an excellent microphone, and offers a great listening experience. It's the perfect accessory for solo and multiplayer gaming." — Rebecca Spear
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
👉See at: BestBuy.com or Amazon.com
UGREEN 145W Fast Charging Power Bank (25,000mAh)
Was: $99.99
Now: $75.99 at Amazon
"The UGREEN 145W Fast Charging Power Bank (25,000mAh) is built extremely well, is utterly reliable, can charge even the best Windows laptops at max speeds, and can ensure all your devices never want for more power." — Zachary Boddy
👉See at: Amazon.com

The world of gaming handhelds is rapidly expanding with new hardware, new accessories, and new services to take advantage of this diverse category. The Windows Central team has loved PC gaming handhelds since the arrival of early pioneers like the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, and our love has only grown with newer arrivals like the versatile Lenovo Legion Go and the ultra-premium ASUS ROG Ally X (this is the handheld I use).
My colleague, Rebecca Spear, recently wrote about how right now is the best time to invest in a gaming handheld, even if you still have your sights set on the aging Nintendo Switch. I agree with her wholeheartedly — the growing maturity of the PC gaming handheld space combined with the wealth of best-ever discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday makes this time of the year your greatest opportunity to purchase a gaming handheld of your own, secure the title of "best gift-giver of the year" for someone you love, or simply improve the handheld you already have with the most useful accessories.
• Check out our LIVE hub of the best Razer Black Friday deals
• Don't forget our LIVE hub of all the best Xbox Black Friday deals, too
I love my Xbox Series X, but my ASUS ROG Ally X is the reason I'm still able to play all the Xbox and PC games I want whenever I travel for work or am away from home. There's nothing like shutting down the Xbox in the living room and immediately picking up right where I left off from the comfort of my bed. So, I thought it was a good idea to dedicate the first post in our Black Friday gaming handheld live deals hub to a few quick tips on buying your first handheld.
First, it's worth looking into both My Best Buy memberships and Amazon Prime memberships. Best Buy and Amazon are two of the best retailers for saving the most cash on the top-rated gaming handhelds and accessories, and their respective memberships can score you extra savings, free shipping, extended return windows, and more.
As far as choosing the right handheld for you is concerned, there are a few options that obviously stand out. First, the Steam Deck is the best handheld for those that want the most casual, easy-to-use handheld experience and/or already primarily use Steam for their PC gaming needs. However, those who want a much larger library of available games and more freedom should consider the ASUS ROG Ally or Ally X, which is our most commonly recommended handheld for most people. Powered by Windows, the ROG Ally is a little more awkward to use — but it's also a lot more capable than the Steam Deck. Finally, those who want the ultimate in versatility can consider the Lenovo Legion Go, which is big and heavy but boasts the largest screen on a handheld, a built-in kickstand, and detachable controllers.
When considering accessories, I'd recommend considering cases, docks, storage, and subscriptions before anything else. A good case or travel bag can keep your handheld safe and make it more comfortable to use, and some cases or bags add extra features or customization. A good docking station or USB hub can expand your handheld's capabilities, giving you ways to attach external displays, keyboards and mice, and more accessories. All handhelds boast built-in storage, but you can often expand that storage with casual microSD cards or upgrade that internal handheld storage with a brand-new SSD. Finally, an Xbox Game Pass subscription can immediately give you unlimited access to hundreds of Xbox and PC games on your PC gaming handheld, as well as exclusive perks and discounts. — Zachary Boddy
