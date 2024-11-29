LIVE PC gaming handheld Black Friday deals on ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, Steam Deck and more recommended accessories

Refresh

My ASUS ROG Ally X is my trusted gaming handheld, second only to my Xbox Series X for all my gaming needs. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The world of gaming handhelds is rapidly expanding with new hardware, new accessories, and new services to take advantage of this diverse category. The Windows Central team has loved PC gaming handhelds since the arrival of early pioneers like the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, and our love has only grown with newer arrivals like the versatile Lenovo Legion Go and the ultra-premium ASUS ROG Ally X (this is the handheld I use).

My colleague, Rebecca Spear, recently wrote about how right now is the best time to invest in a gaming handheld, even if you still have your sights set on the aging Nintendo Switch. I agree with her wholeheartedly — the growing maturity of the PC gaming handheld space combined with the wealth of best-ever discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday makes this time of the year your greatest opportunity to purchase a gaming handheld of your own, secure the title of "best gift-giver of the year" for someone you love, or simply improve the handheld you already have with the most useful accessories.

I love my Xbox Series X, but my ASUS ROG Ally X is the reason I'm still able to play all the Xbox and PC games I want whenever I travel for work or am away from home. There's nothing like shutting down the Xbox in the living room and immediately picking up right where I left off from the comfort of my bed. So, I thought it was a good idea to dedicate the first post in our Black Friday gaming handheld live deals hub to a few quick tips on buying your first handheld.

There are no shortage of gaming handhelds out there, but a few stand out from the rest. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

First, it's worth looking into both My Best Buy memberships and Amazon Prime memberships. Best Buy and Amazon are two of the best retailers for saving the most cash on the top-rated gaming handhelds and accessories, and their respective memberships can score you extra savings, free shipping, extended return windows, and more.

As far as choosing the right handheld for you is concerned, there are a few options that obviously stand out. First, the Steam Deck is the best handheld for those that want the most casual, easy-to-use handheld experience and/or already primarily use Steam for their PC gaming needs. However, those who want a much larger library of available games and more freedom should consider the ASUS ROG Ally or Ally X, which is our most commonly recommended handheld for most people. Powered by Windows, the ROG Ally is a little more awkward to use — but it's also a lot more capable than the Steam Deck. Finally, those who want the ultimate in versatility can consider the Lenovo Legion Go, which is big and heavy but boasts the largest screen on a handheld, a built-in kickstand, and detachable controllers.

When considering accessories, I'd recommend considering cases, docks, storage, and subscriptions before anything else. A good case or travel bag can keep your handheld safe and make it more comfortable to use, and some cases or bags add extra features or customization. A good docking station or USB hub can expand your handheld's capabilities, giving you ways to attach external displays, keyboards and mice, and more accessories. All handhelds boast built-in storage, but you can often expand that storage with casual microSD cards or upgrade that internal handheld storage with a brand-new SSD. Finally, an Xbox Game Pass subscription can immediately give you unlimited access to hundreds of Xbox and PC games on your PC gaming handheld, as well as exclusive perks and discounts. — Zachary Boddy