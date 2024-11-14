5 reasons you should get a gaming handheld this Black Friday (and 2 reasons you shouldn't) — Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch, and more

ROG Ally and Steam Deck are the two most popular PC gaming handhelds on the market today.

Black Friday deals are already live, and among them, we're seeing discounts for various gaming handheld devices. I've tested every major PC gaming handheld on the market today, and I can tell you that right now is a great time to pick up one of these portable gaming machines whether it's the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, Nintendo Switch, or other device.

To help you come to a decision this deal season, I'll go over five reasons why now is such a good time to buy a handheld and conclude with two reasons why you might want to hold off a little longer.

Pro 1 - There have been a lot of price drops recently

Right now is a fantastic time to upgrade to a better gaming handheld or get one for the first time. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The majority of gaming handhelds on the market right now are at least a year old and midway through (or near the end of) their generation cycle. This being the case, most devices can be found selling at a discount rather than at their launch MSRP, especially during sales events. In our experience, Best Buy usually has the best gaming handheld deals.

During Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Days, we've seen gaming handhelds drop in price by $100 or more, making them far more affordable, and the same is bound to happen again. It's a great time to get your first handheld or upgrade to a better one.

TRADE-IN OFFER: By the way, from now through December 31, 2024, Best Buy is offering up to $230 in savings when you trade in your ROG Ally for an ROG Ally X. More specifically, you'll get a $50 coupon toward your ROG Ally X purchase and then a gift card up to $180 for your traded-in handheld, depending on the model and condition it is in. So, that's yet another way for you to get a more affordable new gaming handheld this year.

Rebecca Spear Gaming and Tech News Editor Rebecca was lucky enough to be in the first wave of people who received a Steam Deck. Since then, she has acquired an ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, Legion Go, and other gaming handhelds. She's always keen to find the best settings for any games she plays. Just about every night, you can find her playing on one of these devices.

Pro 2 - You can play your PC games on the go (or in bed)

I brought my ROG Ally X with me on my latest work trip and it entertained me during the long flight. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I've been playing PC games since I was a kid in the 90s, which means I have a rather large library of PC games on various services. The awesome thing with gaming handhelds is that they allow me to play most of these games anywhere I go without having to lug around a relatively bulky gaming laptop. It's very convenient.

As a matter of fact, whenever I go on vacation or take a work trip, my ROG Ally is one of the first things I pack. It keeps me entertained during road trips, on long flights, or simply when I have downtime in my hotel room. On the last trip, I ended up playing Ghost of Tsushima on the first flight and Celeste on the second. Of course, another perk is that I can comfortably play it every night in my bed before going to sleep.

HANDHELD RECOMMENDATION: If you mostly only want to play games in your Steam library, then you might want to get the Steam Deck with its simplified SteamOS interface. However, if you want a handheld that operates more like a regular laptop with access to other services like Battle.net, Epic Games, and more (out of the box), then you should consider ROG Ally or Legion Go.

Pro 3 - There are plenty of options, each with a different focus

Each gaming handheld stands out in one way or another and could be a good fit for somone. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

It seems like every few weeks, a new gaming handheld is teased, announced, or released. The nice thing about the best gaming handhelds on the market is that they each have different perks, which means they have different use cases. One person might find the Steam Deck suits them best, while another will prefer the ROG Ally X. Here are the best handhelds available now and how they stand out from others.

Steam Deck is affordable and easy to use

Steam Deck was the first PC gaming handheld to really kick off the recent portable PC gaming craze. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Valve Steam Deck LCD: at Amazon US Many people love Steam Deck because it was one of the first PC gaming handhelds to hit the market and has become the best-selling option. It doesn't have the best specs, but if a game is Steam Deck verified, it usually runs really well on this device. Just note that it tops out at 1280x800p and a max 60Hz refresh rate, so visuals can be pixelated compared to other handhelds. It is the most affordable PC handheld and has a simplified user interface (Linux-based), which makes it feel more like you're using a console rather than a PC. 👉 See at: Amazon

Valve Steam Deck OLED 1TB: at Amazon US The Steam Deck OLED is basically the same gaming handheld as the base version, but with a far nicer OLED display that can reach up to a 90Hz refresh rate. While the resolution is the same, this more expensive option does make game visuals look a bit more crisp and colorful than the LCD version. 👉 See at: Amazon

ROG Ally is a small Windows 11 gaming laptop with the best performance and specs

ROG Ally and ROG Ally X offer the best specs and performance of the current PC gaming handhelds. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

ASUS ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme): at windowscentral.com Of the PC gaming handhelds on the market today, ASUS' Z1 Extreme CPU devices are the most powerful and offer excellent performance, especially if you enable AFMF and increase VRAM. Regardless of the configuration, these handhelds support VRR (variable refresh rate), unlike Legion Go, and have better specs than Steam Deck. They also have 1920x1080 resolution with up to 120Hz. This means games run smoothly, and there is better motion clarity on the screen than competitors. Since ROG Ally functions like a Windows 11 gaming laptop, it can also be used just like a full desktop if you connect the right ROG Ally accessories. 👉 See at: Best Buy | Antonline

ASUS ROG Ally (Z1 Non-Extreme): at Best Buy The AMD Z1 ROG Ally isn't as powerful as the Z1 Extreme option, but it is more affordable. If you think your needs will be met with cloud gaming versus locally downloading and playing games, then this is the Ally handheld configuration to get. 👉 See at: Best Buy | Antonline

ASUS ROG Ally X: at Best Buy The ROG Ally X has the same Z1 Extreme CPU as the more powerful base version, but it has double the battery capacity and double the SSD capacity of the original device. There are also a number of small improvements to the casing and joysticks. Just remember that it is a bit thicker than the original Ally, so it might not fit certain accessories. 👉 See at: Best Buy

Legion Go is a Windows 11 handheld with a massive screen and detachable controllers

The Legion Go has a built-in kickstand and detachable controllers. One of the controllers can even be used like a mouse. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Lenovo Legion Go: at Best Buy Unlike the other 7-inch display handhelds listed here, the Legion Go has a gorgeous 8.8-inch screen, which feels massive in comparison. It also has the highest refresh rate of up to 144Hz (ROG Ally is 120Hz, Steam Deck OLED is 90Hz, Steam Deck LCD is 60Hz). Since it has a built-in kickstand and detachable controllers (unlike most others on this list), you can play your games with the device in tabletop mode without putting a lot of strain on your wrists. Plus, the right controller has an FPS (first-person shooter) mode, which turns it into more of a mouse, so it's better for playing games that require a lot of mouse clicks. 👉 See at: Best Buy | Walmart | Amazon

AYANEO Flip DS has two screens for multitasking between programs

With the AYANEO Flip DS, I can play a game on one screen and access another app on the second screen. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

AYANEO Flip DS: at indiegogo.com This handheld manufacturer was making PC gaming handhelds before Steam Deck released, and they have a wide variety of offerings on the market, including the AYANEO Flip DS with its dual screens or the AYANEO Slide with its full keyboard. If you're looking for a niche or unique experience, then AYANEO is the company to check out. 👉 See at: Indiegogo

MSI Claw was the first main AI PC gaming handheld

MSI Claw was the first major AI PC gaming handheld, but it doesn't have the best performance and it's expensive. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

MSI Claw: at Best Buy Of the handhelds currently on the market, the MSI Claw is considered to be a big failure due to its mediocre performance. It also doesn't help that it's more expensive than many other options, without warranting the cost. However, it does stand out as one of the first AI PC handhelds available right now. If you want to get an AI gaming PC, then this is one to consider. 👉 See at: Best Buy | Walmart

Nintendo Switch is ideal for co-op multiplayers

The Nintendo Switch has detachable controllers, which makes it easy to play two-player co-op games wherever you are. (Image credit: Future)

Nintendo Switch : at Best Buy I would be remiss, not to mention the most popular and best-selling gaming handheld of the last few years. While not intended for playing PC games, the Switch is a fantastic option for kids or people who want to play exclusive Nintendo titles. It comes with removable controllers and a docking station so you can easily play one of the many co-op split-screen games with family or friends on TV or directly on the handheld. 👉 See at: Best Buy | Walmart | Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED: at Best Buy As the name implies, this is the Nintendo Switch but with a much better OLED display. It still comes with a TV docking station and offers the detachable controllers that the base device has. Resolution is also the same, but the OLED screen produces better coloring, produces true black for better contrast, and makes images look sharper. Since it does have the better screen, this is the most expensive Switch available now. 👉 See at: Best Buy | Walmart | Amazon



💰 Alternative deal: Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $349.99 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Lite: at Best Buy This most affordable Switch is a handheld-only device. It doesn't have the internals for connecting to a TV, nor does it have a built-in kickstand or detachable controllers. However, it can play most Nintendo Switch games and doesn't take up as much room as other Switch options since it is so small. 👉 See at: Best Buy | Walmart | Amazon

Pro 4 - Handhelds can function as a full computer (and cost less)

The Syntech 6-in-1 Docking Station connecting an ROG Ally to a PC. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Several people have swapped out their computer or laptop for a Windows 11 gaming handheld like the Legion Go or ROG Ally. While they are expensive, they cost less than gaming laptops and gaming desktops. As long as you have the right accessories, you can use these devices just like a regular gaming laptop.

Docking station: These nifty peripherals allow you to connect your handheld to a monitor. You'll just want to make sure that you get one that offers a 65W power flow to support the handheld's power consumption needs and that the docking station has a USB-C cable that's long enough to reach the device's port without straining. I highly recommend the JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station since it has a good selection of ports, 100W input power, and a long-reaching cable.

These nifty peripherals allow you to connect your handheld to a monitor. You'll just want to make sure that you get one that offers a 65W power flow to support the handheld's power consumption needs and that the docking station has a USB-C cable that's long enough to reach the device's port without straining. I highly recommend the JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station since it has a good selection of ports, 100W input power, and a long-reaching cable. Monitor: Of course, you're going to need a TV or a monitor to connect your gaming handheld to if you don't have one already. If you want suggestions, check out our best gaming monitors or our list of the best gaming TVs.

The Legion Go has a large screen and is easy to use as a computer when you have a keyboard and mouse connected. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Xbox controller: If you do play your gaming handheld while docked to a screen, you might want to consider getting a controller with Bluetooth. There are plenty of options, but I personally recommend getting one of the best Xbox controllers.

If you do play your gaming handheld while docked to a screen, you might want to consider getting a controller with Bluetooth. There are plenty of options, but I personally recommend getting one of the best Xbox controllers. Mouse & Keyboard: If you use Bluetooth, a wireless USB-C dongle, or a USB-A to USB-C adapter, you can use a mouse and keyboard directly with a handheld without needing a dock. Check out our lists of the best PC gaming mouse or our list of the best gaming keyboards for suggestions.

Pro 5 - They offer fantastic performance for a portable device

Image 1 of 2 I can play many of the latest games on my handhelds as long as I adjust game settings. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) If you change the right settings you can get decently smooth gameplay on handhelds. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Out of the box, the Steam Deck can play any Steam Deck verified games in your Steam Library (and even several non-verified ones). Meanwhile, Windows 11 handhelds like ROG Ally, Legion Go, and MSI Claw are small computers that can run games on any service including Epic Games, Battle.net, and more.

While you shouldn't expect the same visual experience as a high-tier gaming desktop, a gaming handheld can typically play the latest games at respectable FPS and with good motion clarity. You might just need to tweak some system settings or game settings before you find the optimal way to play.

PRO TIP: ASUS has specifically made it possible to increase the handheld's performance. If you get this device, I highly recommend you turn on AFMF and increase VRAM.

Con 1 - We're mid-gen with newer devices around the corner

Concept art of what the Nintendo Switch 2 might look like created by Rebecca Spear. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The flip side of my initial pro for getting a gaming handheld this Black Friday is also my first con. We know that Lenovo, ASUS, MSI, Zotac, Acer, and Nintendo are all planning on releasing new gaming handhelds relatively soon (such as Legion Go S, ROG Ally 2, MSI AI Claw 2, Zotac Zone, Acer Nitro Blaze 7, and Nintendo Switch 2).

There might even be options from additional companies that we don't even know about, like a recently confirmed Xbox handheld (although, that one is a few years out). If you want to have the latest and greatest options, you might want to wait until these devices come out and buy one then.

That said, we won't know the performance, special features, or price of these handhelds until they are announced, and there's no telling when they will actually release. As such, if you really want a gaming handheld, it might be better to get one of the better-rated ones now. And then decide down the road if you want to trade it in for a better one.

Con 2 - Battery life still isn't great

You might need to use a battery pack with your gaming handheld. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Just like with gaming laptops, all gaming handhelds have pretty bad battery life, regardless of which device you're talking about. The Steam Deck is arguably one of the best in this area and can last two to eight hours depending on what game you're playing and what settings are set to.

Meanwhile, the original ROG Ally, Legion Go, MSI Claw, and many AYANEO devices usually run out of battery between one and three hours. The ROG Ally X is a step-up in this regard with double the battery capacity of the original Ally, but it will still only last roughly two hours when on max TDP and playing demanding games.

BATTERY TIP: I get around this issue by either using one of the best handheld power banks, playing while the handheld is plugged in, or else connecting my handhelds to a docking station, but if that doesn't sound appealing, then you might not want a gaming handheld.

I wouldn't want to be without my beloved gaming handhelds

I play my Steam Deck and ROG Ally almost on a daily basis. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

One thing is for sure, ever since I got my Steam Deck and then my ROG Ally, I've been able to play my PC games more comfortably wherever I am.

Most nights, I curly up with my handheld and play the latest titles or my favorite classics while cozy and in bed. If I want to be near my husband while he's in the living room, I can play on the couch next to him while he watches a show or plays on the Xbox Series X. I've even toted my handhelds around the kitchen while I'm cooking or working on various projects.

One of the best things about having a gaming handheld is that I can entertain myself while playing everything from indie classics to the latest big titles while traveling. I've entertained myself by playing games like Ghost of Tsushima, Cyberpunk 2077, and even Baldur's Gate 3 while on airplanes and road trips. It really is very convenient.