ROG Ally plays better with AMD Fluid Motion Frames enabled, but only if other settings are adjusted — here's how to set up AFMF correctly on the gaming handheld

Thanks to a recent update, the ROG Ally now has AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) support. I was very excited to check out this new feature as it generates additional frames to increase overall frames per second (fps) for smoother game performance.

When I first enabled AFMF, my games ran far worse on ROG Ally. It turns out that specific settings need to be turned off for AFMF to do its thing correctly. Don't worry. I dove in and figured out exactly what features need to be turned off and which ones need to be enabled for AFMF to enhance frame rates on ROG Ally significantly. Follow my step-by-step instructions to set up your gaming handheld with this frame-boosting feature.

Does AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) really improve ROG Ally performance?

ROG Ally Cyberpunk 2077 benchmark results showed the system reached an average of 24.44 fps when on Ultra settings with AFMF on. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Yes, when the correct settings are in place, AFMF allows ROG Ally to run games significantly more smoothly. In my experience, frame rates tended to double with AFMF enabled, basically. As such, I'll be keeping AFMF on when playing AAA games in the future.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cyberpunk 2077 ROG Ally AFMF benchmarks Graphics setting Cyberpunk 2077 Avg. AMD Overlay Avg. Steam Deck 38.12 fps ~76 fps Low 23.67 fps ~45 fps Ultra 22.08 fps ~43 fps

To get a more quantitative read on how AFMF improves ROG Ally performance, I ran a few Cyberpunk 2077 benchmark tests at Steam Deck, Low, and Ultra quick preset graphics settings. Then, I noted the average fps when AFMF was enabled versus when it was disabled. As you can see in the chart above, Cyberpunk 2077 reported the average fps, but what I saw in the AMD performance overlay was very different.

Theoretically, what is going on here is Cyberpunk 2077 is showing what it sees as the actual fps, but then AFMF is roughly doubling that number by sliding generated frames between the original ones. For instance, Cyberpunk 2077 said the average was 38.12 fps while at Steam Deck graphics settings with AFMF enabled, but the AMD overlay usually stayed between 62 fps and 83 fps during that same benchmark. At any rate, I did notice a significant increase in motion clarity in person when AFMF was on, so I highly recommend using it.

⚠️ Things to know about AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) on ROG Ally

AFMF can make games run better on ROG Ally as long as certain other tools on and others are off. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Enable HYPR-RX in AMD Software to enable AFMF: AFMF is part of AMD HYPR-RX, so you need to make sure it is enabled on your ROG Ally. I'll explain how to turn it on later on this page.

AFMF is part of AMD HYPR-RX, so you need to make sure it is enabled on your ROG Ally. I'll explain how to turn it on later on this page. AFMF is enabled from AMD Software, not Armoury Crate: ASUS says that the ability to enable AFMF will be coming to Armoury Crate in the future, but for now, you'll need to toggle it off and on from within AMD Software, which comes installed on the ROG Ally.

ASUS says that the ability to enable AFMF will be coming to Armoury Crate in the future, but for now, you'll need to toggle it off and on from within AMD Software, which comes installed on the ROG Ally. ⚠️ Third-party performance overlays mess with AFMF : ASUS's ROG Ally FAQ page says running third-party performance monitors like Xbox Game Bar, Command Center, and even Armoury Crate SE will "disrupt AFMF functions." You need to use AMD's performance overlay if you want to see fps with AFMF enabled.

: ASUS's ROG Ally FAQ page says running third-party performance monitors like Xbox Game Bar, Command Center, and even Armoury Crate SE will "disrupt AFMF functions." You need to use AMD's performance overlay if you want to see fps with AFMF enabled. You'll want to turn on Anti-Lag too: AMD Radeon Anti-Lag works to reduce latency. Combining it with AFMF should help your system run games more smoothly.

AMD Radeon Anti-Lag works to reduce latency. Combining it with AFMF should help your system run games more smoothly. Games must be played in fullscreen mode with VSYNC turned off: In order for AFMF to work properly, VSync (so AMDFreeSync) needs to be disabled and the game must be in fullscreen mode. Otherwise, AFMF won't work correctly.

In order for AFMF to work properly, VSync (so AMDFreeSync) needs to be disabled and the game must be in fullscreen mode. Otherwise, AFMF won't work correctly. AFMF sometimes needs to be enabled on a game-by-game basis: Even if you turn AFMF on in AMD Software, you might still need to go into individual game settings and enable AFMF both within a game and within AMD Software. I'll show how to do the later in this guide.

Even if you turn AFMF on in AMD Software, you might still need to go into individual game settings and enable AFMF both within a game and within AMD Software. I'll show how to do the later in this guide. Make sure various programs are updated: To get ROG Ally running games as smoothly as possible with AFMF, you'll need to change some settings and make sure Windows, AMD Software, Armoury Crate SE, and MyASUS are all updated to the latest version. I'll go over how to update these programs later in this guide.

How to enable AMD HYPER-RX

Make sure the button says Enabled under HYPR-RX. (Image credit: Windows Central)

AFMF is a feature of AMD HYPER-RX. So, if you want to use AMD's frame-boosting tool, you need to make sure HYPER-RX is enabled on the gaming handheld. Here's how to do that.

Open AMD Software on ROG Ally. If you need help finding it, click the Windows icon in the taskbar and then type in "AMD Software." Click on the Home tab if you aren't there already. Look at the Current Game's Experience box in the upper left and tap on the Enable button under HYPER-RX Global. If you don't see it there, then you need to click the arrows on the side of the box to cycle through until you get to HYPER-RX. A notice will come up explaining HYPER-RX to you. Click Configure Game Settings.

At this point, HYPER-RX is enabled, which means you also have the option to enable AFMF. Continue to the next section to learn how to enable AFMF. You can learn more about this feature at the AMD HYPER-RX webpage if you're curious.

How to enable AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) on ROG Ally

You enable AFMF from within AMD Software, not Armoury Crate. (Image credit: Windows Central)

AFMF increases the frame rate for smoother game performance. Here's how to turn it on for ROG Ally.

Open AMD Software. You can search for the app in the Windows search bar and then open it that way. Now, tap the Gaming tab at the top of the page and then tap the Graphics subtab. Enable AMD Fluid Motion Frames by tapping on the toggle button.

The general AFMF feature has now been enabled for your ROG Ally. However, you should also go into specific settings for each game to make sure the feature is turned on. I'll explain how to do that within AMD Software in the next section.

How to enable AFMF for specific games

Image 1 of 2 Within AMD Software, go to the Gaming tab and the Games subtab, then click on a game. (Image credit: Windows Central ) Make sure AFMF is Enabled, Anti-Lag is Enabled, and AMD FreeSync is Off. (Image credit: Windows Central )

Some games won't take advantage of AFMF unless you specifically go into the game profile within AMD Software and enable the feature. Here's how to do that.

Open AMD Software. Tap on the Gaming tab followed by the Games subtab. Tap on the game you want to enable AFMF on. In the picture above, I tapped on Cyberpunk 2077. Scroll down and enable AMD Fluid Motion Frames. While you're here, make sure Radeon Anti-Lag is enabled and AMD FreeSync is Off. Press the back button in the upper left if you want to go back to your library of games to enable AFMF with another title.

With AFMF specifically enabled for individual games, you can rest assured knowing that the AMD side of this feature is taken care of. You'll also want to check within each game's settings to see if an AFMF setting needs to be adjusted.

How to enable performance overlay in AMD Software

Third-party performance overlays like Armoury Crate's mess with AFMF, so you'll need to use the AMD one. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Third-party performance overlays can disrupt AFMF, so if you want to see FPS and other metrics, you'll want to use AMD's overlay. Here's how to turn the AMD performance overlay on.

Open AMD Software. Click on the Performance tab followed by the Metrics subtab. In the Tracking tab on the right menu, press the eye icon to determine which metrics appear on the overlay. Tap the Overlap tab within the menu on the right and toggle on both Enable Metrics Overlay and the Game Detection for Metrics Overlay that appears below it.

Once you've enabled those last two options, an AMD performance overlay will appear on the right side of the screen so you can see the specific fps that your games are running at.

To get the best playing experience from ROG Ally, make sure various services are updated to the latest version and Windows is optimized for games. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If you aren't seeing AFMF or HYPR-RX listed as an option for your ROG Ally, then it might mean your gaming handheld needs to be updated. It's a bit of a pain, but to get your ROG Ally updated and ready for AFMF, you need to make sure that all of the following are on the latest versions and that a specific Windows game optimization button is turned on:

Windows update: Windows icon → Settings → System → Windows Update (top right corner) → Check for Updates → Install any updates → Restart ROG Ally

Windows icon → Settings → System → Windows Update (top right corner) → Check for Updates → Install any updates → Restart ROG Ally Windows game optimization: Windows icon → Settings → System → Display → Graphics → Change default graphics settings (small blue text near the top) → Turn on Optimization for windowed games → restart game → Restart ROG Ally

Windows icon → Settings → System → Display → Graphics → Change default graphics settings (small blue text near the top) → Turn on Optimization for windowed games → restart game → Restart ROG Ally *Armoury Crate SE update: Armoury Crate → Content → Update Center → Check for Updates → Install any updates → Restart ROG Ally

Armoury Crate → Content → Update Center → Check for Updates → Install any updates → Restart ROG Ally MyASUS update: MYASUS → System Update → "Check for..." button → Install any updates → Restart ROG Ally

MYASUS → System Update → "Check for..." button → Install any updates → Restart ROG Ally AMD Software update: AMD Software → Home → Driver & Software (box on the right side of the screen) → Check for Updates → Install any updates → Restart ROG Ally

*Note: Armoury Crate SE can be finicky with updates. You might need to restart your ROG Ally each time you install an update for the update to take even if the system doesn't tell you that it needs to restart.

It might take a bit of work, but AFMF does make ROG Ally run games better

I've used my ROG Ally almost daily since it first launched. It's a fantastic little gaming handheld that improves with each new update. The thing is, you often have to do a bit of troubleshooting before you can see the benefits of a new feature.

For instance, enabling AFMF support does provide a frame boost to enhance the visual playing experience of your games. However, ROG Ally doesn't do the best job telling you that you must ensure that specific programs are also turned on and that other programs are turned off so that AFMF can work correctly. But you don't have to since I went through the trouble of figuring it out.

Have fun playing your ROG Ally with AFMF support. Hopefully, you will see a marked improvement in the motion clarity of your games.

