Save $$$ on the ROG Ally by resetting and trading in your Steam Deck gaming handheld

The upcoming ROG Ally is shaping up to be the best handheld gaming device for accessing any gaming platform or retailer available via Windows 11. It's far more powerful than the Steam Deck, has a much better display, and will be able to play Steam games as well as games on Nvidia GeForce Now, Game Pass, and more. The only problem is that it's rather expensive.

However, if you already own a Steam Deck and want to shift to the ROG Ally, you can save some money by resetting your Steam Deck and trading it in for the ROG Ally. Once you have the money from the Steam Deck sale, you can preorder the ROG Ally without it denting your wallet as much. Here's how to do it so you don't leave any sensitive information on Valve's device.

How to safely factory reset your Steam Deck

Looking at the ROG Ally vs. Steam Deck shows just how much more powerful Asus' handheld is. If you're going to trade your Steam Deck in for the ROG Ally, you need to wipe all of your info and games from it safely.

Factory resetting the Steam Deck is extremely easy to do. Here are the steps to take.

Turn on your Steam Deck and press the Steam button.

Go to the Settings menu.

Select System.

Scroll down on the right and click on Factory Reset.

A warning pops up. Select Factory Reset again to erase all user info.

Now that all personal information and your games are no longer accessible on the Steam Deck, you can sell it.

Best places to sell your Steam Deck

Unfortunately, fewer video game retailers are willing to buy the Steam Deck. You can't even sell one to GameStop. So your best option is to try and find a smaller second-hand video game store to sell to or to sell your Steam Deck via eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or another online e-commerce site.

I personally recommend sticking to trusted stores like eBay, which offer seller protections to keep you safe against scammers or other problematic scenarios during the selling process.

How to get your Steam Deck to sell fast on eBay

There are already several used Steam Decks up for sale on eBay and other online locations. In order to get your handheld to sell quickly you need to make your Steam Deck appealing to potential buyers. Here are some things you can do to increase your chances of selling your Steam Deck fast:

Include several good pictures: These should be in focus and well-lit pictures that capture every angle of the Steam Deck. You should also include an image showing that the Steam Deck can turn on.

These should be in focus and well-lit pictures that capture every angle of the Steam Deck. You should also include an image showing that the Steam Deck can turn on. Provide lots of details: Provide all of the relevant details that someone would want to know: The type of storage it has, if anything extra comes with it (like a carrying case or dock), and even the fact that the Steam Deck allows people to play compatible Steam Games. A good rule of thumb is to include any information about the Steam Deck that you want to know yourself.

Provide all of the relevant details that someone would want to know: The type of storage it has, if anything extra comes with it (like a carrying case or dock), and even the fact that the Steam Deck allows people to play compatible Steam Games. A good rule of thumb is to include any information about the Steam Deck that you want to know yourself. Set a reasonable price and shipping rate: Since there are tons of other people attempting to sell a Steam Deck online, you need to put your handheld at a reasonable price that matches its condition, or else people will purchase the other options and won't touch yours.

Since there are tons of other people attempting to sell a Steam Deck online, you need to put your handheld at a reasonable price that matches its condition, or else people will purchase the other options and won't touch yours. Make sure to package it up well: When someone does buy your Steam Deck, make sure to package it in bubble wrap or other protective material to prevent it from getting damaged in transit. If the device arrives to the buyer damaged, you could have a whole other problem on your hands.

Should I sell my Steam Deck to a used video game store or sell it myself? This really depends on how you want to handle things. Fewer used video game stores are willing to buy a Steam Deck from you, and they will usually give you far less than if you sold the Steam Deck to someone else yourself. However, selling your Steam Deck on eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or any other consumer-to-consumer site could take more effort and might not sell right away.



If you're interested in making more money off of your Steam Deck sale, then it's best to sell to another user yourself rather than selling to a store.

How much money should I get for selling my Steam Deck? The Steam Deck is still quite popular and so a used Steam Deck 512GB SSD in good condition can be sold for $500 to $600 on average. Meanwhile, a 256GB Steam Deck in good condition tends to go for $400 to $450, and the 64GB Steam Deck is typically worth $350 to $400 if in good condition.



However, if there is noticeable wear on your gaming handheld or there are issues with it then its value drops significantly. Additionally, if you do sell to a used video game store, they will give you less than these amounts to make a profit when they sell the device to someone else.