MSI's next (and hopefully much better) Claw gaming handheld isn't coming until 2025

What you need to know

The first generation MSI Claw didn't go down too well, in part thanks to its first-gen Intel Core Ultra, which was found lacking next to the AMD Z1 chips used in competitors.

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ will be the company's next attempt, and with a new Lunar Lake chip inside, should boast significantly better performance.

Alas, while showing off the already announced handheld at IFA 2024, MSI has also revealed it won't be coming until 2025.

The first generation of the MSI Claw gaming handheld fell a bit flat. It was hotly anticipated, being the first of its kind to use Intel rather than AMD chips, and for the not so closet Intel Arc fanboy I've become, I was hoping for big things.

Unfortunately, it was a bit rubbish, but there's already a new one on the way that should be much better. The clunkily named MSI Claw 8 AI+ will be using the now revealed Intel Lunar Lake/Core Ultra 200V/Core Ultra Series 2 and all of the performance benefits that come with it.

But, there's also bad news, as reported by Computerbase.de, speaking to MSI at IFA, that we won't be seeing it until next year.

Because, as was said on site, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ will not be launched until CES in early 2025 and will complement the current model, not replace it. Computerbase.de (translated)

MSI hasn't yet said which of the new Core Ultra 200V chips will be used in the new Claw 8 AI+, but it's interesting to know that the original is going to be sticking around. Considering its reception, the cynic in me would say that's because there's inventory that needs selling through. With a substantial price reduction, it would still be a decent budget offering in a world where the ROG Ally X costs $800.

The original MSI Claw will be sticking around even when its successor arrives. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The rest of the MSI Claw 8 AI+ also sounds pretty great, too. The display is larger this time around, there's an option for 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, a much larger battery, and no doubt, a hefty price tag to go with it.

But we haven't yet seen anything new from AMD for handhelds, so it does at least give Intel a chance to catch up. The upgraded GPU performance from Lunar Lake should at least make for a better time. Guess all we can do now is wait until CES rolls around in January to find out more.