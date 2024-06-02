How to factory reset and sell your ROG Ally so you can upgrade to an ROG Ally X

So, you've gotten to the point where you want to say goodbye to the ROG Ally, but you need to make sure all of your data gets erased from the system before giving it to someone else. Here's how to safely factory reset your ROG Ally and prep it for sale. I've even included some tips on where best to sell your gaming handheld and how to make it more appealing for potential buyers.

There are a lot of things you can do with the money earned from selling your ROG Ally, like buying a Steam Deck or upgrading to the improved ROG Ally X. Regardless of your reasons, here's how to factory reset the ROG Ally and get it ready for resale.

How to factory reset ROG Ally

Before selling your ROG Ally to another person, you want to make sure you remove all of your personal info and data from the gaming handheld. Otherwise, the new owner might gain access to something you don't want them to have access to. No worries, here is how to factory reset the ROG Ally and remove all your data.

Plug your ROG Ally into its power cable and make sure it is charging. The factory reset process won't start unless the gaming handheld is receiving a charge.

You need to plug your ROG Ally into power. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Swipe up from the bottom of the ROG Ally screen to make the Windows menu appear. Then tap on the Settings (gear) icon.

Select Settings from the Windows 11 menu. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Select the System tab.

Go to the System tab. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Next select Reset PC.

Tap on Recovery. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Next select Recovery.

Tap on the Reset PC button. (Image credit: Windows Central)

We want to make sure no one else will be able to access your files, so select Remove everything.

Finally, select Remove everything. (Image credit: Windows Central)

It can take several minutes to reset the ROG Ally, so leave it alone and plugged in while it does its thing. After a while, it will finish removing all of your data, and you'll be good to sell it to someone else.

Tips for selling the ROG Ally gaming handheld

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear | Windows Central)

Many used video game stores like GameStop will not take an ROG Ally trade-in. This means that if you want to sell your ROG Ally, the best places to do so are on eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or somewhere similar. Be aware that there are plenty of scammers out there, so be cautious when setting up appointments with a potential buyer.

Here are some ways to make your ROG Ally more appealing to a potential buyer:

Remove any customizations: If you've put any stickers or skins on the ROG Ally, you might want to consider removing these before posting pictures. Any kind of customization could deter people or make them expect the gaming handheld to sell for less.

If you've put any stickers or skins on the ROG Ally, you might want to consider removing these before posting pictures. Any kind of customization could deter people or make them expect the gaming handheld to sell for less. Take several clear pictures: People want to see exactly what it is you're selling. Take pictures of all sides of the ROG Ally while in a well lit room and make sure none of your pictures are blurry. Then post these with your listing. The first picture should be especially clear and give a good view of the handheld.

People want to see exactly what it is you're selling. Take pictures of all sides of the ROG Ally while in a well lit room and make sure none of your pictures are blurry. Then post these with your listing. The first picture should be especially clear and give a good view of the handheld. Tell people about your ROG Ally : Give a brief (emphasis on brief) history of the device. Is it in good condition? How much was it used? Are there any issues with it? You might want to even throw the official ROG Ally specs into the listing to help potential buyers get a better feel for the ROG Ally.

: Give a brief (emphasis on brief) history of the device. Is it in good condition? How much was it used? Are there any issues with it? You might want to even throw the official ROG Ally specs into the listing to help potential buyers get a better feel for the ROG Ally. Choose a competitive price : There are plenty of other ROG Ally gaming handhelds on sale, so if you price yours too highly, no one will buy it. Take a look at the prices that other ROG Allys are selling for (that are in a similar condition to yours) and go with that price. Of course, going with $5 to $10 under the average price might help someone go for yours sooner. Here's what the ROG Ally was selling for at the time of writing, but this might change: $399.99 — Used ROG Ally Z1 Extreme in good condition $350.00 — Used ROG Ally Z1 in good condition

: There are plenty of other ROG Ally gaming handhelds on sale, so if you price yours too highly, no one will buy it. Take a look at the prices that other ROG Allys are selling for (that are in a similar condition to yours) and go with that price. Of course, going with $5 to $10 under the average price might help someone go for yours sooner. Here's what the ROG Ally was selling for at the time of writing, but this might change: Make sure to package it up well: If you end up shipping the ROG Ally off to a new owner, make sure you wrap it with bubble wrap, packing peanuts, or other packaging items to keep it safe in transit. This can save you a potential headache in case something happens to the package while in the mail.

Say goodbye to a handheld and hello to cash

The new ROG Ally X offers several improvements including double the battery capacity, 24GB RAM, and up to 1TB SSD. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I cannot wait to get my hands on the ROG Ally X now that the official specs have been revealed, I know it is a better fit for my personal gaming needs since it offers twice the battery capacity of the original ROG Ally (2023) with improved 24GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD. If you're like me, then now is the time to start prepping your original ROG Ally for sale so you can use the cash you gain from it to purchase the new and improved ROG Ally X.

Of course, you need to make sure to completely remove all of your personal data from the gaming handheld before someone else gets their hands on it. Otherwise, someone might gain access to your accounts and muck things up. Thankfully, factory resetting the ROG Ally is a relatively easy thing to do and will wipe your information.

All you have to do after resetting the ROG Ally is find a buyer. As long as you advertise it with nice pictures and all the information people need, it should hopefully sell relatively quickly.