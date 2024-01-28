Asus ROG Ally 2 FAQ: Everything we know and improvements we want in the next-gen gaming handheld

The ROG Ally has been out for less than a year, but that hasn't stopped Asus from planning its successor. There is some definite evidence that the ROG Ally 2 could be coming in 2024. This isn't surprising, given that several more gaming handhelds are on the market today. Asus will have to work hard to ensure the ROG Ally successor stays relevant.

Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about the ROG Ally 2 and a list of improvements we need to see in this next-gen handheld.

What is ROG Ally 2?

Asus India Vice President Arnold Su revealed that a next-gen ROG Ally would likely come in 2024.

ROG Ally 2 is the name the internet has given the ROG Ally successor. Whether or not it will be called ROG Ally 2 remains to be seen. However, the original gaming handheld's name is very recognizable, so it wouldn't be surprising if Asus used it as the official name.

Is ROG Ally 2 a real thing? Yes, although that might not be its real name. During an interview with Techlusive, Asus India Vice President Arnold Su said, "...we most likely will launch a second-generation [handheld gaming console] this year. We will still keep the Windows features, but we will focus more on gaming."

Does the ROG Ally need a successor already? Although the ROG Ally was only released in Jun 2023, it has a significant design flaw that must be dealt with. Specifically, it can cause microSD cards to overheat and malfunction, which is frustrating for people with large gaming libraries. Additionally, there are many ways in which the original gaming handheld design could be improved upon. So, yes, an ROG Ally 2 could fix some blaring issues that the original system has.

When will ROG Ally 2 release?

ROG Ally has sold very well, so it wouldn't be surprising if its next-gen successor kept the name and became ROG Ally 2.

We don't have an exact release date yet for the next-gen ROG Ally, but India Vice President Arnold Su did say it would most likely launch in 2024. If we were to hazard a guess, sometime in Summer or November seems like a likely time for such a release.

What are ROG Ally 2 specs?

ROG Ally 2 specs are currently unknown.

At this point, the ROG Ally 2's specs have not been revealed. However, we could likely hear more about the next-gen ROG Ally and its specs at an upcoming tech show like Computex (late June), Gamescom (late August), or IFA (early September).

Improvements we want to see in the ROG Ally 2

The ROG Ally 2 could really benefit from offering a larger SSD capacity than the first gen did.

While I have enjoyed using the original ROG Ally and have been impressed by the caliber of updates Asus makes for it, there's no denying that several aspects of the gaming handheld could be improved upon. This includes a glaring issue that has existed since I did the ROG Ally review at the handheld's launch.

So, here are all of the things we want to see in a next-gen ROG Ally 2:

1.) Fix microSD card overheating issues: The ROG Ally was off to a great start at launch, but then a big issue was discovered — the placement of the ROG Ally heating vents near the microSD card slot can cause inserted cards to overheat and malfunction. Asus needs to design the ROG Ally 2 differently, so this issue is no longer there, but I'm sure that's already been at the top of Asus' list.

2.) Offer larger internal storage capacity options: Having only a 512GB SSD on the original ROG Ally kept prices down but also made it so people had to invest in microSD cards or internal SSDs if they had a lot of larger games. Gaming handheld competitors, including Legion Go and MSI Claw, offer up to 1TB SSDs, so it would be helpful if the ROG Ally 2 did the same.

3.) Utilize a CPU with an NPU: The latest CPUs with NPUs, such as the new Intel Core Ultra processor, mark the most significant architectural shift in 40 years. They are more efficient and can provide significantly better performance. Of all gaming handhelds on the market, only the upcoming MSI Claw features a processor with an NPU, giving it an edge over competitors. If ROG Ally wants to stay relevant in the handheld space, Asus must do the same.



4.) Provide a more polished Armoury Crate interface: I have a love-hate relationship with Armoury Crate. However, there's no denying the software can sometimes be clunky and slow. If Asus could build upon its foundation and make the program more responsive and streamlined, then we could have a phenomenal interface on the ROG Ally 2.



5.) Continue to provide a wide range of settings options: The ROG Ally team has been incredible in providing updates and patches for the ROG Ally. Right now there are so many settings options, allowing me to customize the original handheld and make it work just how I want it to. I hope the ROG Ally team keeps up the good work as they move on to the next-generation device.

6.) Add another USB-C port: I don't know how many times I've wanted to use an accessory with my ROG Ally but also needed it to charge simultaneously. This wouldn't be an issue if there were just one more USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port like there is with the Legion Go.

7.) Make battery life last longer: The first PC gaming handhelds on the market only tend to last for 1.5 to two hours while playing more intensive games. This isn't that long. If Asus can design the ROG Ally 2 with a longer battery life, it will appeal to more people.

8.) Include an OLED option: We've already seen the majesty an OLED panel can bring to Steam Deck. These displays offer excellent color, contrast, and crisp detail, too. True, they tend to be more expensive, but they can also help a system be more efficient, so it would be awesome to have the option on a next-gen ROG Ally.