"More than just a basic refresh" ROG Ally X gaming handheld announced — will have better battery, RAM, SSD, and more

Today, Jake Kulinksi and Whitson Gordon of ROG Pulse gave us a teaser look at the "next ROG Ally" which is officially called the ROG Ally X.

Improvements will include a better battery, storage, RAM, Armoury Crate SE 1.5, and physical changes.

The ROG Ally X will still have the same AMD Z1 Extreme processor.

The improved Armoury Crate SE 1.5 will also come to the existing ROG Ally.

No images were shown of the new gaming handheld, but a special announcement will come on June 2 to reveal additional info for ROG Ally X.

Today, May 9 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET, Whitson Gordon and Jake Kulinksi of ROG Pulse took part in a quick (roughly eight-minute) video to confirm that a new ROG Ally device, officially called the ROG Ally X, is on its way. While specs weren't detailed, certain information about the upcoming device was discussed.

The show started an hour later than expected with the pair explaining that "extenuating circumstances" forced the crew to delay the stream.

This was simply an announcement for the ROG Ally X that serves as a teaser. ROG Ally X specs were not revealed, nor was an image of the upcoming handheld. The following was officially confirmed, though.

"I can say that this is going to be more than just a basic refresh with like just one spec change, right?" Gordon explained. "It's not just- oh we changed the color, we added more storage. But at the same time, it's not a full redesign or a totally new generation. It's somewhere in between these two things.

"As a result, we're not calling it the Ally 2 as alluded to in that video and the thumbnail in this video, if you caught it. The name is going to be ROG Ally X. It is the ROG Ally built for the enthusiasts that wanted a bit of X-tra goodies and almost everything that we put into this is a result of the feedback you, the community, provided us over the last 12 months."

Armoury Crate X is an updated UI for ROG Ally and ROG Ally X. (Image credit: ROG Global)

Kulinski went on to say, "Like Whitson said, not everything is changing. But there are significant improvements across the board. Some things that we can kind of hint at are, the battery has been improved and it's not a small battery improvement. The battery is very good. And there's improvements to storage, RAM, even ports, and maybe even some physical changes to the device itself."

Gordon went on to clarify that a full rundown for the ROG Ally X will be revealed on June 2. However, he did clarify that this new ROG Ally X will still feature the AMD Z1 Extreme that the original ROG Ally utilizes. He also explained that ROG Ally X will feature an improved Armoury Crate SE 1.5, which is a "fairly big UI overhaul to the software that runs the ROG Ally with some new features." He also stressed that ROG will continue to support the original ROG Ally and that Armoury Crate SE 1.5 will be coming to both the original ROG Ally and the ROG Ally X.

Rumors around this device have been circling for months, so it was good to finally get some sort of official confirmation that a new gaming handheld is coming.

