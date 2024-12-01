7 best Cyber Monday game deals that are perfect to play on gaming handhelds — Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go
If you just got yourself a new gaming handheld, don't forget to grab yourself some discounted games that play well on the go.
If you've recently gotten yourself a PC gaming handheld and are excited to play some games that run well on it, then I've got you covered. I've looked for Cyber Monday deals for games that we at Windows Central have played on Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, or Legion Go and made a list of the top 7 titles to play on handhelds.
For instance, Ghost of Tsushima came to PC earlier this year, and I really enjoyed playing it on my ROG Ally. It usually sells for $59.99, but it's currently only $39.49 at CDKeys (Steam code). Let's dive and discuss the other game deals that play well on gaming handhelds.
Disclaimer
Note: Some games can be played on the more powerful ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, or Legion Go, but not on Steam Deck. I'll be sure to note if Steam Deck can handle a game. If you're playing on ROG Ally, I highly recommend you increase VRAM to 6G and then go through the steps to enable AFMF for the smoothest playing experience.
- Hogwarts Legacy was
$59.99now $14.69 at CDKeys (Steam code)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut was
$59.99now $39.49 at CDKeys (Steam code)
- Elden Ring was
$63.69now $35.39 at CDKeys (Steam code)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered was
$59.99now $24.89 at CDKeys (Steam code)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden was
$49.99now $22.89 at CDKeys (Steam code)
- Star Wars Outlaws was
$69.99now $30.59 at CDKeys (Steam code)
- Balatro was
$14.99now $8.89 at CDKeys (Steam code)
Hogwarts Legacy
Was: $59.99
Now: $14.69 at CDKeys (Steam code)
"This is truly a special game. It's obvious that Hogwarts Legacy was made by passionate Harry Potter fans for passionate Harry Potter fans as there are plenty of Easter eggs to discover, magical abilities to unlock, and fantastical experiences to uncover. However, the game is not so obtuse as to push away newcomers or those who haven't engaged with Harry Potter lore in a while." — Rebecca Spear, Games Editor
Our Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
Steam Deck Verified: ✔️
👉See at: CDKeys.com
✅Perfect for: Harry Potter fans who would love to attend the magical school and explore the castle grounds.
❌Avoid if: You aren't a fan of open-world RPGs.
🤔 Does it work on Steam Deck? I've played Hogwarts Legacy on my Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go. Optimal settings are a bit different on each device, but as long as you make some tweaks, the game can run very smoothly on all three.
💰 Price check: $17.99 at Steam
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
Was: $59.99
Now: $39.49 at CDKeys (Steam code)
"I've been playing Ghost of Tsushima on my ROG Ally X for the last few weeks, and it's been a fantastic playing experience to the point that I didn't have to adjust any settings for it to play well. The visuals are beautiful, the story is engaging, and combat is spectacular." — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor
Steam Deck Verified: 🚫 Unsupported (but it is playable)
👉See at: CDKeys.com
✅Perfect for: People who like a mixture of stealth and melee combat. It's also a very pretty game with a minimal HUD.
❌Avoid if: You don't want to sink time into a long open-world RPG (even if it is an awesome one).
🤔 Does it work on Steam Deck? Ghost of Tsushima is marked as unsupported for Steam Deck. Its single-player mode works well on the handheld. However, multiplayer does not due to an anti-cheat system.
💰 Price check: $47.99 at Steam
Elden Ring
Was: $63.69
Now: $35.39 at CDKeys (Steam code)
"Elden Ring is a masterclass in open-world game design. FromSoftware has poetically fashioned a gorgeously haunting universe that begs to be explored. It's a quintessential action RPG and an obvious contender for game of the year. — Miles Dompier, Contributor
Our Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Steam Deck Verified: ✔️
👉See at: CDKeys.com
✅Perfect for: Players who like challenging RPGs and open-world exploration.
❌Avoid if: You don't want a game that will likely end up killing your character a lot.
🤔 Does it work on Steam Deck? Yes, as long as you keep Elden Ring on low graphics settings, the game runs well on Steam Deck. It can also be played on ROG Ally and Legion Go.
🎮 Handheld settings guide: Best ROG Ally games and their settings
🕹️ Keep it going: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC was $39.99 now $36.79 at CDKeys
💰 Price check: $59.99 at Steam
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
Was: $59.99
Now: $24.89 at CDKeys (Steam code)
"After spending the last several days virtually soaring above the streets of New York City from the comfort of my toilet, I can say Spider-Man: Remastered kicks serious ass on Steam Deck. There are a lot of great games you can play on Steam Deck, but Spider-Man might be one of the most impressive." — Miles Dompier, Contributor
Steam Deck Verified: ✔️
👉See at: CDKeys.com
✅Perfect for: Spidey-fans who like to play on Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or Legion Go.
❌Avoid if: You're not a big fan of open-world superhero games.
🤔 Does it work on Steam Deck? Yes, it's phenomenal to play on all PC gaming handhelds. As always, you might need to tweak the settings a little bit.
🕹️ Keep it going: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was $49.99 now $19.79 at CDKeys
💰 Price check: $29.99 at Steam
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Was: $49.99
Now: $22.89 at CDKeys (Steam code)
"I purchased Banishers earlier this year and then proceeded to play it mostly on my ROG Ally. I'm not usually a fan of horror games, but this one's story was engaging enough to suck me right in. In addition to Banishing ghosts, I got to make important decisions that affected the outcome of the story while growing stronger and leveling up. I highly recommend this game to any who are interested." — Rebecca Spear, Games Editor
Our Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Steam Deck Verified: ℹ️ (Marked as Playable)
👉See at: CDKeys.com
✅Perfect for: People who like spooky single-player games or games where your choices have consequences.
❌Avoid if: You're not a fan of mild to mid-level horror.
🤔 Does it work on Steam Deck? Yes, you can play on all handhelds. However, it seems a patch has made it so you have to click Enter on a pop up after you start the game, but it won't be visible on Steam Deck. You'll get stuck unless you map a key as the Enter button and then press it on the loading screen.
💰 Price check: $24.99 at Steam
Star Wars Outlaws
Was: $69.99
Now: $30.59 at CDKeys (Steam code)
"Star Wars Outlaws is a fun single-player open-world RPG that allows players to take part in the criminal underworld. Being able to decide which syndicates to work for and who to betray during each quest adds a level of strategy hereto unseen in previous Star Wars games. Infiltrating restricted areas, exploring familiar locales, stealthily taking down enemies, and hacking into terminals adds to the scoundrel experience. The unique Abilities skill tree also makes character progression feel far more natural than many other games. That said, the story isn't the strongest and there are a few bugs that need to be worked out. Otherwise, this is a fun game for any Star Wars fan." — Rebecca Spear, Games Editor
Our Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Steam Deck Verified:❓Unknown (it is playable)
👉See at: CDKeys.com
✅Perfect for: Star Wars fans who are interested in playing the role of a scoundrel who pulls off heists in a galaxy far far away.
❌Avoid if: You're not a fan of stealth games.
🤔 Does it work on Steam Deck? No. When I was reviewing Star Wars Outlaws, I was able to get it to play on ROG Ally and Legion Go, but it would not work on Steam Deck.
🎮 Handheld settings guide: Star Wars Outlaws ROG Ally and Legion Go settings guide
💰 Price check: $52.49 at Steam
Balatro
Was: $14.99
Now: $8.89 at CDKeys (Steam code)
"Much like the unexpected charm of Vampire Survivors, Balatro's seemingly basic appearance belies its addictive gameplay. You're not pitting your poker skills against opponents; rather, you're challenging yourself to achieve ever-higher scores and mastering the art of strategic cheating. Surprisingly, you don't even need to be a poker aficionado to enjoy it; logic and a penchant for outsmarting the game are your greatest assets. The allure of collecting various Joker and Arcana cards mirrors the addictive thrill of amassing characters in Vampire Survivors, or cards in Slay the Spire." — Jennifer Young, Contributor
Steam Deck Verified: ✔️
👉See at: CDKeys.com
✅Perfect for: People who love addicting card games with crazy rules that can shift and change.
❌Avoid if: You're not a fan of card games.
🤔 Does it work on Steam Deck? We have multiple Balatro fans here at Windows Central, and many of them play on their Steam Decks. It's a very fun game to play, and since it supports touchscreen controls, it's easy to interact with via handhelds.
💰 Price check: $12.74 at Steam
Grab some discounted games to play on your handheld this Cyber Monday
Ever since I got my gaming handhelds, I've done most of my PC gaming on my couch or in bed. I also love that I can travel with these devices to entertain myself during flights, car trips, or in my hotel room.
Recently, I had to travel for work and I was able to play Ghost of Tsushima on my ROG Ally X while on the plane. The game runs really well on ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and Legion Go, and right now it's only $39.49 at CDKeys (Steam code).
Now, if you're looking for more of a challenge, then I cannot recommend Elden Ring enough. This single-player RPG took the world by storm last year, and this year the new Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has also been incredibly well received. It's selling for $35.39 at CDKeys (Steam code).
Anyone looking for a more light-hearted game should check out Hogwarts Legacy. It's a couple of years old now, but it beautifully captures student life at school of witchcraft and wizardry that Harry Potter attends (in later years). This magical adventure is currently just $14.69 at CDKeys (Steam code).
Hero games can be really hit or miss, but arguably the best one in recent years is Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Playing as Peter Parker, you have to balance your work, school, and personal life while taking down New York City's supervillains. You can get this game for $24.89 at CDKeys (Steam code).
More of a sci-fi person than a superhero person? Then you might want to check out Star Wars Outlaws. In this adventure, you play as scoundrel Kay Vess as she interacts with leaders of the criminal underworld on various planets. Your goal is to prep for a big heist and break into various fortresses along the way. It's currently only $30.59 at CDKeys (Steam code)
Of course, if you're more interested in a more spooky story I recommend you check out Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. This game has you playing as a pair of lovers who come to a New England town in order to rid it of evil spectres. It's rather artsy at times and you'll have to make tough decisions that affect the story. Grab it for $22.89 at CDKeys (Steam code) while it's on sale.
Finally, I'll end on the card game that the majority of the Windows Central gaming team has become obsessed with this year — Balatro. It's like playing poker in order to score higher against yourself and the gameplay is extremely fun. Best of all, it's only a mere $8.89 at CDKeys (Steam code).
What is the best PC gaming handheld?
I've spent a lot of time with Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go and so I've been able to tell that they each have different pros and cons.
Steam Deck is the most affordable and has the simplest interface, but it isn't powerful enough to run all PC games.
ROG Ally costs more than Steam Deck, but less than Legion Go. It has a powerful AMD Z1 Extreme processor that can handle more games than Steam Deck can. It's often found on sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. This is the handheld I recommend to people who will be playing more graphically demanding games.
Finally, the Legion Go is more expensive than Steam Deck and ROG Ally. However, it has a gorgeous, massive screen and detachable controllers. If you'd like to use your handheld in tablet mode than this is the one to get.
Can gaming handhelds play all PC games?
It depends on the PC gaming handheld. Steam Deck has the lowest specs of the three main devices so unless a game has been optimized for it, it might not run well. Plus, Steam Deck is designed to only play games from your Steam library out of the box.
Meanwhile, Legion Go and ROG Ally both run Windows 11 and so they can access various gaming services including Steam, Battle.net, Epic Games, and much more. They also have a more powerful processor than Steam Deck, so more games can be played on ROG Ally or Steam Deck.
When does Cyber Monday start?
Technically, Cyber Monday starts on the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. This year, it's on Dec. 2. However, some retailers already start pushing Cyber Monday deals starting late Saturday or the Sunday before Cyber Monday.
