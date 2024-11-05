Xbox Game Pass gets Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and one of the zaniest remasters in years

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Goat Simulator Remastered, and more are joining Xbox Game Pass soon.

Game art for games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2024
Several more games are rolling out across different tiers of Game Pass this month. (Image credit: Microsoft)

What you need to know

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Goat Simulator Remastered, and more are joining Xbox Game Pass later in November 2024.
  • As previously revealed, StarCraft + StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection are also joining PC Game Pass this month.
  • A handful of games are leaving the service, including two Like a Dragon! titles.

Ready for more games?

The next batch of games headed to Xbox Game Pass has been unveiled, as shared via Xbox Wire on Monday. Over the next couple of weeks, subscribers can look forward to a number of first and third-party titles joining the service, including Asobo Studio and Xbox Game Studios' Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Goat Simulator Remastered is also on the way, bringing players a smoother way to engage in zany antics.

There's also some games that were already available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass that are now filtering down to Xbox Game Pass Standard, the lower-end tier of Microsoft's subscription service that was introduced earlier this year.

You'll find the list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass below, with the dates each title arrives and the exact tiers or services the game is being added to.

November 5

  • Metal Slug Tactics (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
  • StarCraft Remastered (Windows PC) - PC
  • StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection (Windows PC) - PC

November 6

  • Go Mecha Ball (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard
  • Harold Halibut (Xbox Series X|S) - Standard
  • The Rewinder (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard
  • Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

November 7

  • Goat Simulator Remastered (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

November 19

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on November 15?

As always, there's a few games leaving the service soon.

Games rotate out (and sometimes back in) through Xbox Game Pass every month. If you want to keep playing something after it leaves, then naturally, you'll need to make sure to buy it. You'll get a discount for buying a game while it's still in Xbox Game Pass, so buy every title you still want to play and you'll save money!

That's extra important this month, as there's a couple of notable departures in the form of two games from the Like a Dragon! franchise. Here's everything leaving Xbox Game Pass on November 15:

  • Dicey Dungeons 
  • Dungeons 4 
  • Goat Simulator 
  • Like a Dragon: Ishin! 
  • Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name 
  • Persona 5 Tactica
  • Somerville 
