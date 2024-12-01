This is the most underrated (and cheap) accessory EVERY PC gaming handheld owner needs to buy, whether you're Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, or Lenovo Legion Go — and it's even cheaper with this Cyber Monday deal

Boosted versatility Artciety Folding Bluetooth Keyboard

US: $35.17 at Amazon "One thing I love about my Lenovo Legion Go is its versatility. Thanks to the built-in kickstand, I can effectively use it as a laptop, as long as I have a Bluetooth keyboard in tow, that is. In keeping with the "portable" factor, I've opted for folding keyboards like this Artciety option. They collapse for easy portability, and this one has a display for battery life and can connect multiple devices at once." — Jez Corden ✅Perfect for: Adding wireless keyboard and trackpad capabilities to a PC gaming handheld like the ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, or Steam Deck. ❌Avoid if: You don't really use your PC gaming handheld has anything other than exactly that. 🎧Features: 100-day USB-C rechargeable 500mAh battery. QWERTY US-style keyboard. Full multi-touch trackpad with Windows 10/11 gestures. OLED display with battery life indicator. 👉See at: Amazon US

Upgrade your Lenovo Legion Go, Steam Deck, or ASUS ROG Ally with this cheap addon

If you're using your PC gaming handheld (such as the Lenovo Legion Go, Steam Deck, or ASUS ROG Ally) as an actual handheld exclusively, then this deal might be a bit of a head scratcher for you. Why would you need a keyboard exactly? Well, allow me to regale you with a personal story.

I have come to love my Lenovo Legion Go for a variety of reasons. It has a kick stand built in, but you can also get a similar kickstand-like experience on the ASUS ROG Ally or Steam Deck with a variety of great and cheap PC handheld docks and case accessories that include kick stands. But you most likely already have one if you're a power user. In any case, even if you just have a TV dock for boosting your ASUS ROG Ally up to your big screen, you may occasionally find yourself missing some crucial usability.

Windows 10/11 aren't particularly great on a TV, nor are they with a gamepad. Many functions of the OS expect you to have a trackpad, and sometimes even a proper fully connected keyboard. The virtual on-screen keyboard on Windows 11 is ... okay, but it's by no means viable for everything you might want to do on these types of devices. That's where this keyboard comes in.

I realized this when I travelled to an event with my Surface Pro X. It couldn't run Discord very well, or other crucial work apps I needed to use. I realized in the moment that my Lenovo Legion Go is orders of magnitude more powerful, yet I didn't have it with me at the time. Now that I have this small portable Bluetooth keyboard, I can effectively turn my Lenovo Legion Go into an all-in-one travel buddy, mini laptop for creating content, and gaming device for the long plane trips. But even if you just use your device at home, it's still worth considering one of these keyboards.

Being able to remotely navigate your ASUS ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go when its all connected up to the TV is a great experience. If you're using your PC gaming handheld to play movies or TV shows, or access apps that might require a VPN because of geo-blocking, navigating these services with a touch screen is a pain. Navigating them from your sofa with an Xbox controller is even more of a pain. That's why I always keep my folding Bluetooth keyboard handy for using these devices now, whether it's at home, or while travelling. Can't recommend it enough, and this Cyber Monday deal makes it all the sweeter.