LIVE Xbox Black Friday deals on Series X|S consoles with discounts on Turtle Beach, Seagate, and more top-rated accessories

You might already be in the Xbox ecosystem, or maybe you're considering jumping in, but Black Friday is still the best time of the year to get the best Xbox accessories and hardware.

There are plenty of hot deals for everything, including Xbox Series X|S consoles, official and third-party controllers, wired and wireless headsets, the games themselves, and some surprises you probably didn't even consider.

It's not just Microsoft, either. Xbox and accessories are sold at most major retailers, and they're all fighting each other in a price war, which means healthy competition over who has the best deals.

Whether buying for yourself or a loved one, perhaps even doing your Christmas shopping, there are some killer Xbox discounts out there. We're scouring the web so you don't have to, and we'll be reporting everything we find live throughout the whole weekend.

Jez Corden Executive Editor, Xbox Enthusiast Jez is the all-encompassing source for Xbox and gaming at Windows Central, posting exclusive news and first-hand analysis on the best headsets, controllers, and more. He's tested countless accessories with each of Microsoft's consoles, so he knows what's worth buying and what to skip.

Xbox Series X 1TB All-Digital (White) Edition

Was: $449.99

Now: $399.99 at Best Buy "The Xbox Series X hardware will not disappoint. It's powerful, sleek and modern, and games that are optimized to take advantage of all the new hardware will truly shine." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 👉See at: Best Buy.com

Verizon Fios (with free Xbox Series S + add-ons)

From: $64.99 per month Verizon 5G Home Plus

From: $45 per month Sign up for Verizon Fios or 5G Home Plus and receive a free Xbox Series S, Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Stereo Headset, and a $50 Xbox gift card. "The Xbox Series S is the low-cost ticket into Microsoft's next generation of console gaming, clocking in at 1080p HD across most titles, with FPS often matching its Xbox Series X and PS5 counterparts." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 👉See at: Verizon.com

Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2 TB Solid State Drive

Was: $359.99

Now: $193.43 at Amazon "Microsoft and Seagate partnered up on a slick memory card-style SSD expansion for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, filling demand where standard hard drives simply don't cut it." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 👉See at: Amazon.com

UPspec Gaming xScreen

Was: $199.99

Now: $159.99 at Amazon "The xScreen is a commendable effort from UPspec Gaming, providing a crisp Full HD image at 60Hz for portable gaming on your Xbox Series S or even as a spare screen for co-op." — Ben Wilson, Senior Editor Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐½ 👉See at: Amazon.com

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Xbox Series controller

Was: $49.99

Now: $21.99 at Best Buy Amazon's Fire TV Stick can now be bundled with an Xbox Wireless Controller for access to Xbox Cloud Gaming with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription —no console required. 👉See at: BestBuy.com

XBOX HEADSETS

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX

Was: $119.99

Now: $61.99 at Amazon "Crushing the competition in its field, you'd be hard-pressed to find anything better than the Stealth 600 Gen 2. Turtle Beach should be proud." — Ben Wilson Senior Editor Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 (old model) 👉See at: Amazon.com

Logitech Astro A50 (Gen 4)

Was: $249.99

Now: $149.99 at Best Buy "The Astro A50 isn't cheap, but after several years, it remains my primary headset for work and play. This is the only wireless headset on the market that ticks every box for my specific needs, without compromising with bad Bluetooth and annoying charge cables." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 👉See at: BestBuy.com

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired

Was: $249.99

Now: $174.99 at Amazon "Sublime sound, next-level quality and construction, a feature-packed DAC, and connectivity with basically every device on Earth makes this headset simultaneously the jack of all trades, and the master of all trades." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 👉See at: Amazon.com

XBOX CONTROLLERS

Xbox Wireless Controller Sky Cipher / Ghost Cipher Special Editions

Was: $64.99

Now: $45 at Walmart "The Sky Cipher features a 90s-inspired transparent shell, with metallic blue D-pad and matching triggers, while it's functionally the same as other Xbox Series X controllers, including the standard share button and other refinements." — Samuel Tolbert, Freelance Writer 👉See at: Walmart.com

