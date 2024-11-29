LIVE Xbox Black Friday deals on Series X|S consoles with discounts on Turtle Beach, Seagate, and more top-rated accessories

Live
You might already be in the Xbox ecosystem, or maybe you're considering jumping in, but Black Friday is still the best time of the year to get the best Xbox accessories and hardware.
There are plenty of hot deals for everything, including Xbox Series X|S consoles, official and third-party controllers, wired and wireless headsets, the games themselves, and some surprises you probably didn't even consider.
It's not just Microsoft, either. Xbox and accessories are sold at most major retailers, and they're all fighting each other in a price war, which means healthy competition over who has the best deals.
Whether buying for yourself or a loved one, perhaps even doing your Christmas shopping, there are some killer Xbox discounts out there. We're scouring the web so you don't have to, and we'll be reporting everything we find live throughout the whole weekend.
🔥HOTTEST DEALS🔥
Xbox Series X 1TB All-Digital (White) Edition
Was: $449.99
Now: $399.99 at Best Buy
"The Xbox Series X hardware will not disappoint. It's powerful, sleek and modern, and games that are optimized to take advantage of all the new hardware will truly shine." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
👉See at: Best Buy.com
Verizon Fios (with free Xbox Series S + add-ons)
From: $64.99 per month
Verizon 5G Home Plus
From: $45 per month
Sign up for Verizon Fios or 5G Home Plus and receive a free Xbox Series S, Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Stereo Headset, and a $50 Xbox gift card.
"The Xbox Series S is the low-cost ticket into Microsoft's next generation of console gaming, clocking in at 1080p HD across most titles, with FPS often matching its Xbox Series X and PS5 counterparts." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
👉See at: Verizon.com
Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2 TB Solid State Drive
Was: $359.99
Now: $193.43 at Amazon
"Microsoft and Seagate partnered up on a slick memory card-style SSD expansion for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, filling demand where standard hard drives simply don't cut it." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor
👉See at: Amazon.com
UPspec Gaming xScreen
Was: $199.99
Now: $159.99 at Amazon
"The xScreen is a commendable effort from UPspec Gaming, providing a crisp Full HD image at 60Hz for portable gaming on your Xbox Series S or even as a spare screen for co-op." — Ben Wilson, Senior Editor
👉See at: Amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Xbox Series controller
Was: $49.99
Now: $21.99 at Best Buy
Amazon's Fire TV Stick can now be bundled with an Xbox Wireless Controller for access to Xbox Cloud Gaming with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription —no console required.
👉See at: BestBuy.com
XBOX HEADSETS
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX
Was: $119.99
Now: $61.99 at Amazon
"Crushing the competition in its field, you'd be hard-pressed to find anything better than the Stealth 600 Gen 2. Turtle Beach should be proud." — Ben Wilson Senior Editor
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 (old model)
👉See at: Amazon.com
Logitech Astro A50 (Gen 4)
Was: $249.99
Now: $149.99 at Best Buy
"The Astro A50 isn't cheap, but after several years, it remains my primary headset for work and play. This is the only wireless headset on the market that ticks every box for my specific needs, without compromising with bad Bluetooth and annoying charge cables." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor
👉See at: BestBuy.com
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired
Was: $249.99
Now: $174.99 at Amazon
"Sublime sound, next-level quality and construction, a feature-packed DAC, and connectivity with basically every device on Earth makes this headset simultaneously the jack of all trades, and the master of all trades." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
👉See at: Amazon.com
XBOX CONTROLLERS
Xbox Wireless Controller Sky Cipher / Ghost Cipher Special Editions
Was: $64.99
Now: $45 at Walmart
"The Sky Cipher features a 90s-inspired transparent shell, with metallic blue D-pad and matching triggers, while it's functionally the same as other Xbox Series X controllers, including the standard share button and other refinements." — Samuel Tolbert, Freelance Writer
👉See at: Walmart.com
GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller
Was: $44.99
Now: $35.99 at Amazon
"The GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller for Xbox & PC pairs stellar build quality, respectable controls, and an enticing array of features with an attractive price tag" — Zachary Boddy, Staff Writer
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
👉See at: Amazon.com
LIVE: Latest Updates
Still the highest-end model in Microsoft's range of Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series X now comes in a white colorway with an upgrade to 1TB of storage but drops the disc drive. That means all of your games need to be purchased digitally, but the extra SSD space means less need to uninstall titles to make space for the latest AAA game.
Nevertheless, even without the disc drive, Executive Editor Jez Corden still praises the all-digital Edition in his recently updated Xbox Series X review: "Whether you grab the standard black Xbox Series X or go for the digital-only white Xbox Series X Digital Edition, it's a box that should still last you several years."
With the continued success of Xbox Game Pass, any newcomer to Microsoft's console will have instant access to a gigantic library of day-one releases with their subscription, including blockbuster hits like STALKER 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. I still use my day-one Xbox Series X in black practically every day, and I've never bought a single game on disc or even used a 4K UHD blu-ray movie with my console. Still, the option is there if you're a film buff and have a compatible 4K TV. — Ben Wilson, Senior Editor
