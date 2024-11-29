No — You don't NEED a new Xbox controller, but you will WANT this one at this lowest-ever Black Friday price

The latest Xbox Cipher Special Edition controllers are pure retro goodness that speak to my millenial soul, harking back to the golden era of see-through gaming hardware. Remember the sheer volume of translucent tech in the we had in the late ‘90s and early 2000s? Well, the revival is officially here.



I've been drooling over the videos for the Cipher Special Editions but have been holding out for it to hit the sales. I didn't expect that to happen quite so fast, but right now both the Sky Blue and the Ghost editions are at lowest-ever prices thanks to Black Friday sales. What's more, you can squeeze an extra discount on the Ghost Cipher specifically thanks to a discount code at Lenovo for only $42.75. That's a saving of $27.25!



Just use the code EXTRAFIVE to take another 5% the already amazing sale price of $45.

The Blue Cipher is unfortunately just a smidgen more at $45 at Walmart saving you $24.99.

Xbox Wireless Controller | Sky Cipher Special Edition

Was: $69.99

Now: $45 at Walmart



Launch Date: 2024



Features: Wireless for Xbox (and Windows PC w/ adapter), Bluetooth, USB-C port and cable (wired use), 3.5mm audio jack. 👀See at: Walmart ✅Perfect for: Gamers looking for a high-quality standard controller that can be played wirelessly or be plugged into consoles and PC. ❌Avoid if: ou're looking for advanced controllers that you can plug your headset into or extra back-pedal buttons. 💰Price check: $49.99 at Best Buy



You probably already have enough controllers, but buy this anyway 'for the aesthetic'

Image 1 of 3 Xbox Blue Cipher (Image credit: Microsoft) The Sky Cipher controller is transparent with metallic accents on the triggers and D-pad Xbox Blue Cipher (Image credit: Microsoft) So shiny... (Image credit: Microsoft)

I’ll admit, I have a thing for transparent tech. From my DIY Atomic Purple Series S controller to my (disastrous) attempt at swapping the shell on my Steam Deck, it’s a look that has never gone out of style for me. Thankfully, Xbox has stepped in to save me from myself with the Cipher series.



The Sky Cipher and Ghost Cipher are the first of what I hope will be many other colors to come. I'm secretly, (well not so secretly I haven't shut up about it), hoping for a green version. Especially having just clapped eyes on the spectacular new 8BitDo Xbox keyboard fashioned after the OG Xbox. Regardless, these two colors are stunning too and we haven't seen clear controllers from Xbox since the beautiful Phantom range that launched with the last generation.



Xbox controllers aren’t just versatile—they’re the gold standard for seamless gaming. They’re one of the few controllers that connect wirelessly to an Xbox console without requiring a USB receiver. And thanks to Bluetooth, they work effortlessly with PCs, mobile devices, and even setups like my Steam Deck in docked mode. Whether you’re switching between devices or diving into Xbox Game Pass on the go, they just work.



These controllers offer around 40 hours of gameplay with regular AA batteries, but if you’re a fan of convenience, Xbox controller chargers are plentiful and affordable, especially during the Black Friday sales.



But don’t just take my word for it—Valve has shared some interesting stats on controller usage among Steam players, and Xbox controllers topped the list. In fact, 59% of gamers who use controllers on Steam choose Xbox ones, compared to only 26% who use PlayStation controllers.



When deals like this come around, the price-performance ratio becomes unbeatable. And when the controller also lets you relive the retro magic of translucent tech? Consider it a must-have. Whether you’re a dedicated Xbox player or someone looking to upgrade your PC gaming setup, this deal is one you’ll want to grab before it’s gone.