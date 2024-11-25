A free Xbox Series S? This ludicrous deal makes Black Friday the best time of year to sign up for Verizon Fios.

A free Xbox Series S for the holidays? Sounds like a good way to start the festive season. Whether you're a gamer in need of an upgrade or you're looking for the perfect gift, there's a unique deal available through Verizon for you. Right now, if you sign up for Verizon Fios, you'll receive a free Xbox Series S plus an Xbox Wireless Controller, an Xbox Stereo Headset, and a $50 Xbox gift card. The offer expires on December 2, 2024, so make sure to act quickly to get one of the best gaming deals of the year.

An excellent gaming bundle Verizon Fios

Now: from $64.99 per month

Bundled with free: Xbox Series S, Xbox Wireless controller, $50 Xbox gift card, and Xbox Stereo Headset. ✅Perfect for: Those who need high speed internet for gaming, streaming movies and TV shows, and getting work done (plus those who want a FREE XBOX). ❌Avoid if: Verizon Fios is not available in your area. Download speed: Up to 940 Mbps (1Gig plan) or up to 2.3 Gbps (2Gig plan). Upload speed: Up to 880 Mbps (1Gig plan) or up to 2.3 Gbps (2Gig plan). 👉See at: Verizon Price lock: 4-year price guarantee. Guarantee: 30-day money back guarantee. Discount for Verizon Mobile customers: Yes. Offer valid through: December 2, 2024.

How do I get a free Xbox Series S?

A free Xbox Series S comes with a Verizon Fios 1Gig plan or a Verizon Fios 2Gig plan. Signing up for either of those plans gets you a free Xbox Series S plus the option to get a free gaming bundle with an Xbox Wireless controller, $50 Xbox gift card, and Xbox Stereo Headset. If you don't want the gaming bundle, you can choose a different "special gift," such as Netflix and Max for 12 months.

Is Verizon Fios worth it?

Yes, Verizon Fios is worth it. The service is fast, easy to use, and has received high reviews from several outlets. Verizon has a range of Internet plans, so I'd suggest figuring out how much speed you need. Verizon Fios 1Gig and 2Gig plans are worth it in that they deliver excellent value for cost, but they may be overkill for some users with light Internet requirements.

Verizon Fios’s fiber-optic network ensures minimal latency, which is essential for competitive gaming or just getting the best gaming experience.

Verizon offers discounts if you enable auto pay and paper-free billing ($10 off / month) and if you're also a Verizon mobile customer ($25 off / month). Make sure to enable the toggles on the screen to get the best deal.

My family were among the first Verizon Fios customers back in the day and have used Fios for years. The company's 100% fiber-optic network is the backbone of the highly reviewed Internet plans available for Verizon Fios customers. Verizon Fios earns high reviews each year and I predict it will remain a leader in Internet connectivity for a long time.

The main downside of Verizon Fios is that it's only available in certain areas. Verizon Fios 2Gig is available in an even smaller group of areas. You need to make sure to check the availability of plans in your area. Luckily, Verizon's tool for checking availability is front and center when you browse Internet plans.

Verizon has a similar gaming deal that also comes with a free Xbox Series S if you sign up for Verizon 5G Home Plus. Having home internet through 5G has its perks, such as being available in areas without fiber cables, there are also downsides. Sticking with hard wires, such as those used by Verizon Fios, gets you faster upload speeds and download speeds. Verizon Fios 2Gig gets you up to 2.3 Gbps speeds for both downloads and uploads, which is quite frankly ludicrous.

Can Verizon help me get out of my current Internet plan?

Verizon really wants you to sign up for Fios or another one of its Internet plans. So much so that the company will give you up to $500 in credit to help cover the cost of early termination fees for your current Internet provider. You need to be a new Verizon Home Internet customer to qualify for credit to cover early termination fees.

Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is a bargain at its normal price but is available for free to new Verizon Fios customers. (Image credit: Windows Central | Cole Martin)

The Xbox Series S delivers many of the best features from the newest console generation at a more affordable price and in a more compact package. Of course, you won't care about the price as much since you're getting the system for free.

Among those features are Quick resume, reduced loading times thanks to a speedy SSD, and FPS boost.

Since price isn't a factor for those getting the Xbox Series S for free through Verizon, it comes down to how the console performs. Luckily for those who enjoy the best Xbox games, the Xbox Series S is an excellent console.

The Xbox Series S is a great way to enter the current console generation or to expand gaming to other parts of your home. I know several people who have an Xbox Series X and an Xbox Series S, including Young who said, "even though I have both the Xbox Series X and S at home, I find myself using my Xbox Series S around 90% of the time. I don't prioritize 4K visuals; instead, I simply want to play and enjoy the latest Xbox games in any room of my choosing."

Getting an Xbox Series S for free is a great perk for signing up for Verizon Fios. It could also make a great gift if you aren't into gaming or already have a gaming setup you're happy with.