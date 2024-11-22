Get a FREE Xbox Series S, headset, controller, and gift card when you sign up for Verizon 5G Home Internet

The Xbox Series S is a compact console that's an excellent entry point to the current-gen Xbox ecosystem.

One of the best Black Friday deals is back, and it's quite the doozy. Right now, if you sign up for Verizon 5G Home Plus you'll receive a free Xbox Series S, Xbox Wireless controller, $50 Xbox gift card, and Xbox Stereo Headset. That deal reminds me of Verizon's broadband deal that proved popular last year, but this year the bundle is on Verizon 5G Home Plus, which is available in some areas that can't connect to broadband.

The long-in-short is that this is an excellent deal that gets you an Xbox Series S and some handy accessories for free. There are some specifics about eligibility and coverage areas that are worth running through.

An excellent gaming bundle Verizon 5G Home Plus

Now: from $45 / month

Bundled with free: Xbox Series S, Xbox Wireless controller, $50 Xbox gift card, and Xbox Stereo Headset. ✅Perfect for: Those who want high-speed internet from a well-known provider and a free Xbox Series S console. ❌Avoid if: Verizon does not have 5G Home Plus in your area. Download speed: Up to 1,000 Mbps. Upload speed: Up to 75 Mbps. 👉See at: Verizon Price lock: 3-year price guarantee. Guarantee: 30-day money back guarantee. Discount for Verizon Mobile customers: Yes. Offer valid through: December 2, 2024.

What is Verizon 5G Home Plus?

Verizon 5G Home Plus is a plan that provides Internet access to your home. It works a bit differently than broadband in how it connects your home to the web, but the end result is the same. Those with Verizon 5G Home Plus can connect to the web, stream content, game online, and do everything else they need on the web.

5G is still a relatively new technology. There's a good chance that you've only heard it used in the context of mobile connectivity. Many smartphones support 5G, but the technology is not exclusively used by mobile phones. Verizon 5G Home Plus takes the 5G signal Verizon sends out of its towers and then makes a Wi-Fi network for your home.

Because Verizon 5G Home Plus works through a wireless network, it's available in some areas that do not have access to high-speed broadband fiber cables. That being said, 5G connectivity is still limited to certain areas. In fact, there are some parts of the United States that support Verizon's 5G mobile network for smartphones but that still cannot use Verizon 5G Home Plus.

Verizon 5G Home Plus costs $80 at full price, but you can slash $10 off by enabling auto pay and paper-free billing. If you're a Verizon mobile customer, you can save an additional $25 on Verizon 5G Home Plus. If you take advantage of both discounts, you can get Verizon 5G Home Plus for $45 per month.

There is a more affordable plan called Verizon 5G Home, but it does not come with a free Xbox Series S.

How do I get a free Xbox Series S?

In order to get a free Xbox Series S and other perks right now, you need to subscribe to Verizon's 5G Home Plus. That plan comes with speeds quick enough for 4K streaming (download speed up to 1,000 Mbps, upload speed up to 75 Mbps). The exact speeds that you'll see vary based on your area, so you'll want to check the Verizon coverage map.

When you subscribe to Verizon 5G Home Plus through Verizon's website, you'll also be presented with "special gifts" you can receive. Choose the Xbox Series S to get the console. You'll also see an option to pick an Xbox Gaming Bundle as a gift. That bundle includes an Xbox Wireless controller, $50 Xbox gift card, and Xbox Stereo Headset.

Can Verizon help me get out of my current Internet plan?

Yes, in many cases Verizon can help you get out of your current Internet plan by covering early termination fees. Verizon will pay up to $500 in certain cases to cover early termination fees. A support document outlines eligibility requirements.

Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is the more affordable of Microsoft's current-generation consoles. Of course, you won't care much about the price of the Xbox Series S since you're getting one for free. More pressing questions are things like "can I play my favorite games on the Xbox Series S." Luckily, the answer for people hoping to enjoy the best Xbox games, there is a massive library of games that run on the Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series S was designed to deliver 1080p gaming for most titles. The console also promises quick load times due to its speedy SSD.

Our Xbox Series S review has been refreshed several times to show how the console has aged and if it's worth it in 2024. Our Jennifer Young summed up the console well in her conclusion of the review:

"Even though I have both the Xbox Series X and S at home, I find myself using my Xbox Series S around 90% of the time. I don't prioritize 4K visuals; instead, I simply want to play and enjoy the latest Xbox games in any room of my choosing. The portability of the Xbox Series S provides me with that flexibility. For more casual users, I highly recommend this console due to its incredible price point."

As mentioned earlier, the price point of the Xbox Series S is particularly alluring for those who plan to subscribe to Verizon 5G Home Plus, since the console comes as a free gift. Speaking of which, an Xbox Series S would make a great gift for a friend or family member if you are already happy with your gaming setup.