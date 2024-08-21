New Xbox hardware preorders are live! Here's when the new Xbox Series X and S will ship and how to get them.

Microsoft will ship two new Xbox Series X models and one new version of the Xbox Series S in time for the 2024 holidays.

What you need to know

Preorders are now live for three new Xbox console models.

A white discless Xbox Series X, a 2TB Galaxy Black special edition Xbox Series X, and a 1TB Xbox Series S can all now be preordered through Microsoft's website.

The new console models will start shipping on October 15, 2024 in the United States and October 29, 2024 in other markets.

Three new Xbox console models are on the way. The Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition and the Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition will launch on October 15, 2024 in the United States. The Xbox Series S 1TB in Robot White has the same launch date. All three of the new models can be preordered now through Microsoft's website.

We already knew about the new console models, since Microsoft announced them back in June. Several of our writers got to see them in person as well, as shown above. The in-person images give a better look at how the Galaxy Black Xbox Series X looks. The exact launch date of the new Xbox models is now known as well. You can preorder the consoles now, but they'll start shipping on October 15, 2024 in the United States and October 29, 2024 in other markets.

The Xbox Series X 2 TB Galaxy Black Special Edition is the most expensive at $599.99, but that price gets you a large amount of storage to keep the best Xbox games on your system. The Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition ($449.99) and the Xbox Series S 1TB in Robot White ($349.99) have respectable amounts of storage, especially when compared to the base models of the respective consoles.

Preorders for the consoles are live now. Those in the United States should get their preorders on October 15, 2024. The console models are also available in Xbox hardware supported regions and markets, though customers outside the United States will have to wait until October 29, 2024 to receive their preorders.

The launch of preorders for the new console models comes during Gamescom 2024, which has stirred up excitement among gamers. It also ensures that those who preorder the consoles now get their new gadgets before the 2024 holidays, assuming supply meets demand.

If you want to expand the storage of your console rather than purchase a new one, the discounted 2TB Seagate Expansion Card is down to $229.99 right now, which is $20 off its normal price.