Xbox president Sarah Bond announces three new pieces of Xbox hardware, including the all digital Series X

Concerns that Xbox may leave the hardware space can be put to rest, as Xbox President Sarah Bond takes the stage during the 2024 Xbox Showcase to unveil three new additions to the Xbox Series family of consoles. The 1 TB Xbox Series S is releasing in the Robot White colorway, while a 1 TB All Digital Xbox Series X in Robot White is also in the cards for a Holiday 2024 release. A special edition black and green 2 TB Galaxy Black Xbox Series X console was also revealed.

"Xbox is passionate about building a community of gaming that connects players all over the world across a wide variety of games and devices." writes Roanne Sones, Head of Xbox Devices, for Xbox Wire. The 2 TB Special Edition Galaxy Xbox Series X has double the storage space of a classic Series X and a unique, constellation-inspired colorway with silver, gray, and green celestial effects and a green stand. The matching controller also features a black faceplate with matching galaxy stars and a Velocity Green backplate. It will retail for $599 in select markets and limited quantities.

The Robot White 1 TB Xbox Series S is the follow-up to 2023's Carbon Black Xbox Series S and will retail for $349. The Carbon Black Series S will continue to be available while supplies last.

The 1 TB Digital Edition Xbox Series X in Robot White is the biggest shake-up for the Series console line this holiday season, retailing at $449. The all-digital Series X will give players the chance to harness the power of the Series X at a more affordable price. It also offers an alternative colorway to the standard black Series X by being available in Robot White.

Bond also revealed that Microsoft's teams are hard at work on developing next-generation hardware for Xbox.