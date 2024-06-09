Get an Xbox Series X seriously cheap in this ONE DAY ONLY deal

Today is basically Christmas for Xbox gamers. It's the day of the Xbox Games Showcase, and as if to celebrate, Best Buy has knocked $100 off the asking price. Yes, for ONE DAY ONLY, you can bag an Xbox Series X for $399.99.

Suppose you are looking for a new Xbox console. In that case, you might be wondering whether to buy an Xbox Series S or an Xbox Series X. Both consoles are part of the same generation and offer similar features, such as Quick Resume, Smart Delivery, backward compatibility, and access to Xbox Game Pass. However, there are also some important differences that you should consider before making your decision.



The Xbox Series X is the more powerful and high-end console, offering the best resolutions and smoothest performance. It has a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive that can play physical games and movies, as well as a 1TB SSD that can store more games and reduce loading times. It can also output games at up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS, with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Xbox Series X is ideal for gamers who want the ultimate gaming experience and have a 4K TV or monitor to enjoy it.

The Xbox Series S is a more affordable alternative with lower resolution and half the storage space (though the black version now also has 1TB). It does not have a disc drive, so you can only play digital games and stream movies, which is fine but may not suit the majority of gamers who prefer physical games. It can output games at up to 1440p resolution and 120 FPS, but it does not support Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos. The Xbox Series S is ideal for gamers who have a smaller budget or do not have a 4K TV or monitor, and if that's the console you prefer then check out our full round of the Best Xbox console deals.

