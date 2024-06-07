LIVE Blog: Summer Game Fest, Xbox Games Showcase 2024, all new game trailers, and more

Kicking off with Summer Game Fest 2024!

Goooooooooooood morning Xboxfam! And welcome to the beginning of our live SGF 2024 / Xbox Games Showcase 2024 coverage here at Windows Central.

With E3 dead and buried, the focus is shifting over to a variety of marketing events taking place in LA this week, across Summer Game Fest 2024 itself hosted by Geoff Keighley, into the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 this Sunday, June 9th.

There are a ton of other events to check out and keep track of beyond those, though. With Day of the Devs, the Devolver Direct, Latin American Games Showcase, Ubisoft Forward, and various others throughout the show. We have a full guide on how to watch everything over here.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Date & Time Summer Game Fest 2024 June 7 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET Day of the Devs June 7 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET Devolver Direct June 7 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET Future of Play Direct June 8 at 8am PT / 11am ET Wholesome Direct June 8 at 9am PT / 12pm ET Latin American Games Showcase June 8 at 10am PT / 1pm ET Women Led Games Showcase June 8 at 11:30pm PT / 2:30pm ET Future Games Show Summer Showcase June 8 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET Xbox Games Showcase & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct June 9 at 10am PT / 1pm ET PC Gaming Show June 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET Ubisoft Forward June 10 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET

We are starting up with Summer Game Fest 2024 itself, though, starting live from LA at 2PM PT. You can check out Summer Game Fest at any of the links below, or keep it locked over here for our ongoing live coverage.