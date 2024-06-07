LIVE Blog: Summer Game Fest, Xbox Games Showcase 2024, all new game trailers, and more
Welcome to our live blog covering all the major announcements for this year's "Not-E3" Summer Game Fest season.
Kicking off with Summer Game Fest 2024!
Goooooooooooood morning Xboxfam! And welcome to the beginning of our live SGF 2024 / Xbox Games Showcase 2024 coverage here at Windows Central.
With E3 dead and buried, the focus is shifting over to a variety of marketing events taking place in LA this week, across Summer Game Fest 2024 itself hosted by Geoff Keighley, into the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 this Sunday, June 9th.
There are a ton of other events to check out and keep track of beyond those, though. With Day of the Devs, the Devolver Direct, Latin American Games Showcase, Ubisoft Forward, and various others throughout the show. We have a full guide on how to watch everything over here.
RELATED: How to watch EVERYTHING at Summer Game Fest 2024.
|Event
|Date & Time
|Summer Game Fest 2024
|June 7 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET
|Day of the Devs
|June 7 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET
|Devolver Direct
|June 7 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
|Future of Play Direct
|June 8 at 8am PT / 11am ET
|Wholesome Direct
|June 8 at 9am PT / 12pm ET
|Latin American Games Showcase
|June 8 at 10am PT / 1pm ET
|Women Led Games Showcase
|June 8 at 11:30pm PT / 2:30pm ET
|Future Games Show Summer Showcase
|June 8 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET
|Xbox Games Showcase & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct
|June 9 at 10am PT / 1pm ET
|PC Gaming Show
|June 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET
|Ubisoft Forward
|June 10 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET
We are starting up with Summer Game Fest 2024 itself, though, starting live from LA at 2PM PT. You can check out Summer Game Fest at any of the links below, or keep it locked over here for our ongoing live coverage.
- NOTE: The Day of the Devs live stream and Devolver Direct will follow one after the other once Summer Game Fest finishes.
Summer Game Fest 2024: Rumors abound
This year's Summer Game Fest 2024 is an interesting one. In the post-E3 world, SGF 2024 is beginning to solidify its place as the event's replacement, with dozens of exhibitors from the smallest indie teams to the biggest AAA studios.
Windows Central is on the ground at the event, for SGF 2024, the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, the Black Ops 6 Direct, Ubisoft Forward, and others. We don't have the biggest team in the universe, but we have some absolutely spectacular opportunities to bring you exclusive information across the next few days.
we are the first ones at #summergamefest pic.twitter.com/uULPY4FTyBJune 7, 2024
SGF 2024 is being held at LA, with the showcase itself played to a live audience and across YouTube from 2PM PT. Geoff Keighley, the show's creator, has downplayed the event on social media, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill swirling about everything from Hollow Knight Silksong, to Persona 6, to Ubisoft's long-awaited Splinter Cell remake, and beyond. What are you hoping to see?