Live

LIVE Blog: Summer Game Fest, Xbox Games Showcase 2024, all new game trailers, and more

Welcome to our live blog covering all the major announcements for this year's "Not-E3" Summer Game Fest season.

News
By
last updated
Summer Game Fest 2024
(Image: © Windows Central)

Kicking off with Summer Game Fest 2024!

Goooooooooooood morning Xboxfam! And welcome to the beginning of our live SGF 2024 / Xbox Games Showcase 2024 coverage here at Windows Central. 

With E3 dead and buried, the focus is shifting over to a variety of marketing events taking place in LA this week, across Summer Game Fest 2024 itself hosted by Geoff Keighley, into the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 this Sunday, June 9th.  

There are a ton of other events to check out and keep track of beyond those, though. With Day of the Devs, the Devolver Direct, Latin American Games Showcase, Ubisoft Forward, and various others throughout the show. We have a full guide on how to watch everything over here. 

RELATED: How to watch EVERYTHING at Summer Game Fest 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally
EventDate & Time
Summer Game Fest 2024June 7 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET
Day of the DevsJune 7 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET
Devolver DirectJune 7 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
Future of Play DirectJune 8 at 8am PT / 11am ET
Wholesome DirectJune 8 at 9am PT / 12pm ET
Latin American Games ShowcaseJune 8 at 10am PT / 1pm ET
Women Led Games ShowcaseJune 8 at 11:30pm PT / 2:30pm ET
Future Games Show Summer Showcase June 8 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET
Xbox Games Showcase & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 DirectJune 9 at 10am PT / 1pm ET
PC Gaming ShowJune 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET
Ubisoft ForwardJune 10 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET

We are starting up with Summer Game Fest 2024 itself, though, starting live from LA at 2PM PT. You can check out Summer Game Fest at any of the links below, or keep it locked over here for our ongoing live coverage. 

Refresh

SGF 2024 is being held at the YouTube Theatre in LA, starting at 2PM PT.  (Image credit: Windows Central)

Summer Game Fest 2024: Rumors abound

This year's Summer Game Fest 2024 is an interesting one. In the post-E3 world, SGF 2024 is beginning to solidify its place as the event's replacement, with dozens of exhibitors from the smallest indie teams to the biggest AAA studios. 

Windows Central is on the ground at the event, for SGF 2024, the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, the Black Ops 6 Direct, Ubisoft Forward, and others. We don't have the biggest team in the universe, but we have some absolutely spectacular opportunities to bring you exclusive information across the next few days. 

SGF 2024 is being held at LA, with the showcase itself played to a live audience and across YouTube from 2PM PT. Geoff Keighley, the show's creator, has downplayed the event on social media, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill swirling about everything from Hollow Knight Silksong, to Persona 6, to Ubisoft's long-awaited Splinter Cell remake, and beyond. What are you hoping to see?