We can finally play Quidditch in this exciting new Harry Potter game revealed at Summer Game Fest 2024

Warner Bros. Games has announced a new Harry Potter videogame at Summer Game Fest 2024.

The announced game is called Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, a sports action game based on Harry Potter's in-universe magical sport called Quidditch.

Quidditch Champions is scheduled to launch on September 3, 2024, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

On June 7, 2024, Warner Bros. Games showcased a new Harry Potter video game at Summer Game Fest 2024 called Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. As the title suggests, it will be based on Harry Potter's popular magical sports event called Quidditch, where wizards and witches compete each against other on flying brooms and catch the coveted Golden Snitch to win a match.

According to the game's official website, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will feature an original story that can be played on its own without reading any of the books or watching the movies. In addition, it will include a single-player mode, online co-op mode, and an online PVP mode. However, it will require an online connection to play.

Will this game have what it takes to be a smash hit like Hogwarts Legacy? Stayed tuned to find out when Quidditch Champions launches on September 3, 2024, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.