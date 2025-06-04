As previously promised, IO Interactive and Amazon MGM Studios shared a first look at 007 First Light during the June 2025 State of Play presentation, giving a glimpse into a new take on the world's most famous spy, now adapted into gaming.

You can take a look at the reveal trailer for this third-person action-adventure title below:

007 First Light - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As seen in the trailer, this is a younger James Bond (a mere 26 years of age) described in the press release as "promising yet rebellious" in his service to the Royal Navy.

Bond is thrown into the world of MI6 spycraft, where he's put into dangerous missions while taking on threats around the world. Naturally, he's got some tools to even the odds, including various firearms and what appears to be a laser-equipped watch.

IO Interactive has previously worked on the Hitman games, and that stealthy approach to game design isn't being completely abandoned. While there's definitely a greater emphasis on ranged combat in this reveal trailer, the developers indicate that Bond can also go for a more silent approach, evading detection in his missions.

007 First Light is slated to launch at some point in 2026, at which point it will be available across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2.