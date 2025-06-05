Is James Bond 007 First Light on Xbox?

007 First Light was officially revealed as 'coming 2026' during Sony's latest PlayStation State of Play.



The cinematic trailer immediately caught the attention of fans with what IO Interactive are touting as 're-imagining of James Bond's origin story'. It's sparked a wave of questions, especially from Xbox players wondering if the game is a PlayStation exclusive.



The PlayStation trailer doesn't have any Xbox branding on it, of course, but the trailer on IO Interactive's YouTube channel does confirm that First Light is coming to Xbox Series X|S, as well as PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC (via Steam) when it launches in 2026.

What is 007 First Light?

007 First Light - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

So far, we know that this James Bond game is a third-person, story-driven action-adventure. The creators IO Interactive, are known for the popular Hitman series.



First Light reimagines James Bond's early days, casting players as a 26-year-old Royal Navy air crewman just beginning his journey into the world of espionage.



The game blends stealth, combat, and choice-driven gameplay as Bond undergoes MI6’s elite 00 training program, meets familiar characters like M and Q, and travels the globe encountering allies, enemies, and those who's intentions are less clear.



One notable tech detail from the PS Blog: 007 First Light is being enhanced for the PS5 Pro, with 60fps in Quality mode thanks to Sony’s new PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) AI upscaling. Xbox Series X is likely to receive comparable performance benefits, but exact specs haven’t been shared yet.

Who plays James Bond in 007 First Light?

There's been no official confirmation yet, but it's widely believed that James Bond is played by Irish actor Patrick Gibson. Gibson is known for his role in Dexter: Original Sin. Fans are still waiting to hear who will be the new James Bond for the movie franchise.

Is 007 First Light on Xbox Game Pass?

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Currently, 007 First Light is not coming to Xbox Game Pass, and it’s very unlikely that it will at launch. The game is being developed and published by IO Interactive in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, and neither Amazon nor IOI has a history of releasing major titles day-one on Game Pass.

Fans should expect to purchase the game separately if they want to experience Bond’s origin story on Xbox.