This past weekend was full of major game announcements at presentations like Summer Game Fest and Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase, with one of the biggest of all — the reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — capping off the main show of the latter conference. Indeed, the next chapter of the Black Ops story is already on the way, and it's coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4.

Curiously, though, one platform it's apparently not releasing on is the newly launched Nintendo Switch 2 and the older Nintendo Switch, as neither were mentioned. This may not seem surprising at first since Call of Duty has never come to Switch before, but back in 2023, Microsoft entered a binding agreement with Nintendo to bring the series to the handheld "the same day as Xbox, with full feature and content parity."

Black Ops 7 missing Switch 2 and Switch would seemingly breach that pact, leading many to question what Microsoft and Xbox's plan is to honor its agreement and bring Call of Duty to these platforms. And now, thanks to a new report, we have an answer.

"We're committed to getting the franchise on Switch," a source told Eurogamer. "Both teams [are] working on it. Will share details when ready."

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Though a short statement, it clearly reaffirms the commitment from Microsoft, Xbox, and Call of Duty's developers to release the biggest FPS series in the world on Nintendo systems.

The two teams mentioned in the comment weren't directly named, but are assumed to be Treyarch and Raven Software; the former leads development on Black Ops Call of Duty games, while the latter has collaborated with both Infinity Ward (Modern Warfare, Ghosts, Warzone) and Treyarch on several occasions. Both studios worked together on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and are developing Black Ops 7 as well.

Notably, though, the response still didn't clearly clarify if Black Ops 7 specifically is coming to Switch or not. Given that a Nintendo version of the game wasn't announced, I'm assuming it's not at launch, at the very least. Perhaps an announcement for one will come later this year, however. It also wasn't said if past Call of Duty titles will eventually get Switch releases, either.

A robotic assault robot that appeared briefly in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's reveal trailer. (Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 marks the first time Black Ops games have released consecutively, and will continue the narrative that began with Black Ops 2 and has progressed with Black Ops 6. Set in the near future of 2035, it will follow the story of David Mason — the son of Black Ops protagonist Alex Mason — and his team as they attempt to thwart the returning Black Ops 2 antagonist Raul Menendez.

It's been said that Black Ops 7 will deliver "the full Call of Duty package," including the aforementioned campaign that will notably be playable in co-op, a fresh multiplayer experience, new maps to play on, and a new Zombies mode to try and survive in as long as you can.

As for its release date, we know Black Ops 7 is coming in 2025, and if I had to guess, I'd say we're probably looking at a launch in the September-November range. You'll be able to play it on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4 (and maybe Switch, too, at some point). On day one, you can also play with Xbox Game Pass.