New Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 trailer shows medieval mayhem gameplay, but where's the release date?

What you need to know

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is an upcoming medieval RPG from developer Warhorse Studios coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5.

The game takes place in the early 15th Century after the events of the first game from 2018, and follows protagonist Henry — a blacksmith apprentice who became a man-at-arms — as he pursues the man responsible for an attack that led to the death of his parents amidst a Bohemian civil war.

First revealed in April, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has now gotten a new trailer shown during Summer Game Fest on Friday that showed off additional parts of its story and gameplay.

However, the trailer didn't give us a more concrete release date, which is fairly disappointing for a game that's less than six months away.

Look, Henry's come to see us — this time at Summer Game Fest 2024, where developer Warhorse Studios unveiled a new trailer for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the highly anticipated sequel to its 2018 historical fiction RPG. First announced in April and given a release window for some point later in 2024, we've now seen even more of its combat gameplay and story.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is slated for launch on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Windows PC, with full availability for the latter platform expected on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store (these are the launchers the first game was sold on). You can watch the "Saints and Sinners" trailer via the embed below:

Like the original Kingdom Come, the sequel will have a large open world with tons of quests and side activities to engage with, along with the varied character building systems and world reactivity you'd expect from an RPG. There will also be a strong emphasis on combat mechanics with the arms and armor of the era, with Warhorse striving to deliver players an immersive and authentic experience derived from real-world battle techniques.

The narrative of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will follow Henry, the blacksmith apprentice protagonist from the first game who ultimately became a man-at-arms during his vengeful pursuit of the battlefield commander who sacked his village and ordered his parents — along with the settlement's other innocents — killed. That quest for revenge will continue in the sequel amidst a growing civil war between the lords of 15th Century Bohemia.

Henry, the protagonist of the Kingdom Come series. (Image credit: PLAION)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's announcement earlier this year was a wonderful surprise, as before that, there wasn't any official confirmation from developer Warhorse that a sequel was even coming. This new trailer only adds to my excitement for the RPG, as everything on display in it looked absolutely fantastic.

To give you an idea of the scale we're dealing with here, Warhorse previously stated that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is twice the size of KCD — a game I put well over 100 hours into during my playthrough, before any of its DLC was released. Indeed, this sequel sounds like it's going to be one of the biggest RPGs — and one of the best Xbox games and best PC games — ever made, and I can't wait to dive into it when it arrives later this year.

Overall, I thought the new trailer was awesome. The only thing that left me disappointed was the lack of a more concrete release date, as there's now less than six months left in the year that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is scheduled to arrive in. I wouldn't say that this worries me, but I was definitely hoping to learn when specifically I could expect to get the game in my hands.

Anywho, if you've never played the first Kingdom Come, now is a great time to give it a shot. It's available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch, with a current MSRP of just $30 (sales happen decently often, too). For a game as expansive and deep as KCD is, that's a steal.