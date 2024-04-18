Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 FAQ — Release date, trailer, platforms, and other questions answered

After six years, Henry's come to see us once again in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Warhorse Studios' long-awaited follow-up to its popular historical medieval 2018 RPG has finally been announced, and it looks to be even bigger, bolder, and better than the first game that I and so many others fell in love with.

Though the Kingdom Come: Deliverance sequel was only just revealed, there's actually a ton of great information we know about it thanks to an incredible overview video Warhorse recorded within Kuttenberg's St. Barbara's Church. This includes details about its gameplay, story, open world, and more.

I'm willing to bet good groschen you've got questions about all of these topics, and luckily, I've got the answers you're looking for down below. For those as well as everything known about Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's release date and platforms, read on.

What is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?

Best answer: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a historical open world RPG from Warhorse Studios that features realistic medieval combat and an authentic recreation of 15th Century Bohemia (a region in what is now known as the Czech Republic). It follows Henry, a young man-at-arms on a quest for revenge against the people who sacked his village and slew his parents at the start of the first game.

A shot of Kuttenberg and Bohemian landscapes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. (Image credit: PLAION)

Like the game that came before it, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a historical open world single-player RPG set in medieval 15th Century Bohemia — a region that's part of what's now known as the Czech Republic in Europe. Like other RPGs, Kingdom Come allows players to freely explore its world, make impactful choices, resolve quests in various different ways, and unlock useful skills as they gain experience and level up. What makes Kingdom Come unique, though, is its combat systems that feature real-world battle techniques of the era, as well as realistic interactions between different types of medieval arms and armor.

Kingdom Come 2's map will be twice the size of the first game's, and will prominently feature Kuttenberg, a large Bohemian city that was mentioned, but not accessible, in KCD. Additionally, players can look forward to adventuring through smaller settlements and towns, as well as authentic recreations of Bohemian landscapes.

Henry locks blades with a Cuman mercenary in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. (Image credit: PLAION)

The story of Kingdom Come is directly inspired by historical events and takes place in 1403 after King Wenceslas IV of Bohemia was kidnapped by his half-brother Sigismund and forced to give up his rule. In it, you play as Henry, the son of a blacksmith who hails from the silver mining village Skalitz; at the start of the 2018 game, Skalitz is sacked by an army of Cuman mercenaries commanded by Sir Markvart von Aulitz, a knight of Sigismund's aiming to find and kill Sir Radzig Kobyla, a man loyal to Wenceslas IV. The attack results in the slaughter of Henry's friends and family, including his parents, which drives him to enter Radzig's service and begin a quest for revenge.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is expected to pick up directly where the first game left off, with Radzig and his allies organizing a resistance against Sigismund's forces while Henry continues to pursue revenge against Markvart. Another returning character is Hans Capon, a nobleman Henry became close friends with over the course of KCD's main questline.

Best answer: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is "Coming 2024," so expect to be able to play it later this year. We don't have any information about a specific release date yet, though.

Bannermen gather for war in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. (Image credit: PLAION)

If you're hoping to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 later this year, there's good news: the game is currently slated to release in 2024, so we won't have to wait long to step into Henry's boots once more. With that said, we don't have a more specific release date yet, so whether it's coming in summer or fall is currently unknown.

Once more information is shared by Warhorse, I'll make sure to update this article with the latest details. In the meantime, though, you can look forward to enjoying the game in the coming months.

What platforms is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 coming to?

Best answer: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. On the latter platform, it will presumably be available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The original KCD launched on Xbox One, PS4, and PC when it came out in 2018, so it's not surprising that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is releasing on the next-gen versions of these platforms. As confirmed by the game's reveal trailer, we know it's coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

Notably, the PC version of Kingdom Come was made available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG, so Kingdom Come 2 will presumably be distributed on these platforms as well. However, we won't know for sure until Warhorse gives an official confirmation of this.

Do you need to play the first KCD game before Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?

Best answer: Warhorse has stated that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has been designed with new players in mind, so you don't have to play the first game to understand it. However, I strongly recommend doing so, as it's an amazing game.

Henry in a Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 romance scene. (Image credit: PLAION)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 continues Henry's story, but that doesn't mean you'll have to have played the first Kingdom Come in order to understand what's going on in the sequel. In fact, Warhorse has noted that the game has been structured to help onboard new players to the narrative, so you should be able to jump into the game and have a great time whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer.

Even so, though, I strongly recommend playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance if you've got the time (check out our review). It's a rich, beautiful RPG that oozes historically authentic detail everywhere you look, and once you get past its quirks — Henry, like a real person would be, is sluggish and slow at sword fighting until you train, for example — you'll have an absolute blast with it. It's one of the best open world games I've ever played, and one of the best PC games and best Xbox games in general.

KCD is available for $30 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and various different PC platforms, though right now it's on sale for a huge 80% discount. There's also a more expensive Royal Edition that includes all of the game's DLC expansions; notably, this is the only version of KCD you can get on Nintendo Switch.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 trailers

Below, you'll find all of the trailers that have been released for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Right now, this includes Warhorse Studios' official reveal and overview of the game as well as its announcement trailer.