One of the most anticipated turn-based strategy games has officially been revealed

What you need to know

During Summer Game Fest 2024, the next game in the Sid Meier's Civilization series has been revealed.

Civilization VII is coming to all major platforms including Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

The game is coming out sometime in 2025 and you can wishlist it now.

Firaxis Games founder and director Sid Meier himself, also explained that a full reveal for the game will come later this Summer.

During Summer Game Fest 2024, we learned that Sid Meier's Civilization VII will be coming to PC and consoles on the same day sometime next year in 2025. As any turn-based strategy, civilization-building video game fans can tell you, Civilization is a revered franchise with plenty of interesting mechanics to keep things interesting.

Civilization VII is coming to Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch in 2025.

We currently don't know a ton about Civilization VII, but the series has historically (heh) been a turn-based civilization-builder that pits players against leaders from various civilizations through time. For instance, you might be playing as Cleopatra but going up against Teddy Roosevelt. Additionally, in previous games there are different objectives that you can hit to win. As such, players need to keep an eye on what their opponents are doing so they don't lose the round. It's very likely that the upcoming Civilization VII will be very similar.

Firaxis Games founder and director, Sid Meier himself, came on after the initial teaser trailer to explain that Civilization VII's full reveal will come out later this Summer. We'll be here to cover that when more information is released.

You can keep up with more gaming news at our Summer Game Fest 2024 live blog run by Jez Corden.