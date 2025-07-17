The massive Civilization 6 Platinum bundle is FREE for a limited time — here's how to get it

Civ VI's Platinum Edition can right now be grabbed for free, but only for a limited time.

Civilization is a legendary strategy series that got its start on PC. It's also a series in which its titles keep getting better after launch, especially as more updates, expansions, and DLCs arrive.

That's exactly the case with Civilization 6, which launched in 2016 and received new content up until 2023. There have been several bundles available over the years, picking up certain content alongside the base game.

Civilization 6's Platinum Edition doesn't have every bit of content released for the game, but it does include two expansions, six DLC packs, and the base game. Did I mention that it's completely free right now at the Epic Games store?

This 100% discount promo is expected to run only until July 24, 2025, giving you roughly another week to nab it before it returns to the regular $79.99 price.

What is included in the Civilization VI Platinum Edition?

A look at a growing city in Civilization 6. (Image credit: 2K Games)

As mentioned, the Civ 6 Platinum Edition doesn't have every bit of content made for the game; that's left to the Civilization 6 Anthology Edition, which is quite a bit pricier.

Does that really matter when you're getting the Platinum Edition completely free? Yes, you'll have to deal with the Epic Games launcher, but I'd say it's completely worth it. And you can always add any missing content to your library at a later date.

The base Civilization 6 game, naturally, is the root of this bundle. It's joined by the Rise and Fall expansion, as well as the Gathering Storm expansion.

Both expansions added a ton of content to the game, and I consider them crucial to the full Civ 6 experience.

The Platinum Edition bundle also includes six new civilizations with scenario packs attached.

Civilization VI – Vikings Scenario Pack

Civilization VI – Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack

Civilization VI – Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack

Civilization VI – Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack

Civilization VI – Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack

Civilization VI – Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack

Alongside the 18 civilizations and 19 leaders that are included with the base game, you shouldn't run out of content anytime soon.

Civilization 6 is worth a try, even when it's not free

Naval warfare? Check. Land warfare? Check. Aerial warfare? You bet! It's all here in Civ 6. (Image credit: 2K Games)

Civilization 6 launched with some mixed reviews, but as with most Civ games, it has since become a favorite of many players.

I've put hundreds of hours into the game — second only to Civilization 5 — and still feel the occasional urge to come back for one more round against old friends.

We reviewed Civilization 6 on PC when it launched in 2016, with former Windows Central writer Jen Karner remarking:

"Civilization 6 delivers a nearly flawless 4X experience that gives you everything you already love about the Civilization series, while adding new and interesting facets. Pick a Civilization and take over the world, whether that means wiping out every other major Civilization on the planet, or by exerting your control via science. There is tons to do, and we only barely scratched the surface here."

Civilization 6 also saw a launch on Xbox in 2019, and Windows Central Executive Editor Jez Corden said in his review:

"I've spent several dozen hours with the game, and I still feel like I've just barely scratched the surface. There are also expansions to explore with tons of new mechanics, content, and civilization playstyles I haven't even touched as of writing, alongside multiplayer modes, custom matches, and challenge scenarios. [...] Just beware. This game truly exemplifies the "just five more minutes" gameplay loop. Before you know it, you'll blink, and midnight will turn into 6 AM (as it did with me)."

What else can I say? Even if you don't like the game, it's not like you're out any money.

As mentioned, this free copy of Civilization 6 Platinum Edition is only available at Epic Games until July 24, so don't wait too long to at least add it to your library.