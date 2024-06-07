A brand new, insane beat em' up based on my childhood favorite show was revealed at Summer Game Fest 2024

What you need to know

A brand new game based on the long-running Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise has been revealed on Summer Game Fest 2024.

The game is called Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind and it will be a side-scrolling beat em' up that be played solo or in 5-player co-op.

The game is scheduled to be released on PC via Steam at a later date in 2024.

At Summer Game Fest 2024, a new brand game was announced that nobody saw coming called Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind. This game is a 2D sidescrolling Beat em' up based on the iconic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise that originated back in the 1990s.

The game much like the show, follows the adventures of the Power Rangers, a group of teenaged superheroes that fight to protect the world from the evil Rita Repulsa and her army of monsters. Except this time, the Power Rangers will have to fight Robo-Rita, a future version of Rita who traveled from the future to team up with her past self so they can destroy the Rangers once and for all.

The game will allow players to play as one of the five original Power Rangers and punch their way through hordes of baddies using intricate combo attacks and take on giant bosses by piloting a mighty giant robot called the Megazord.

This game be played solo or with your friends as it supports online and offline 5-player co-op.

This game looks like every 1990s Power Rangers' dream come true

Take on the Putty Patrol with your friends in 5-player co-op. (Image credit: Digital Eclipse)

I was obsessed with watching Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as a kid growing up in the 1990s. I made sure to catch every episode I could so I could witness the show's crazy fight scenes, over-the-top characters, and catchy theme song. So, seeing this retro-inspired beat em' up based on one of my childhood TV shows come out of nowhere has my inner child screaming for joy right now.

I can't wait to get my hands on this game not only because I grew up with Power Rangers, but I also happen to be a longtime fan of side-scrolling beat em' ups like Streets of Rage and Golden Axe.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind is currently scheduled to be released on PC via Steam (which is now available for wishlisting) at a later date in 2024 with no console version announced as of yet.

Will this upcoming PC title be just 'Morphinominal' as other modern beat em' ups like Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, Streets of Rage 4 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge? Stay tuned for more info to find out.