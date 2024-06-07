Black Myth: Wukong preorders go live at Summer Game Fest 2024 as new trailer reaffirms release date

What you need to know

Black Myth: Wukong, a new action RPG from Game Science that's directly inspired by the legendary Chinese literary work Journey to the West, is coming to PC and PS5 on August 20, 2024, with an Xbox Series X|S release also planned at a later date (Game Science says it still needs to optimize the game further).

The game is currently the most wishlisted game on Steam, and is one of this year's most anticipated games overall.

A new cinematic trailer for the game was shown during Summer Game Fest 2024 that reveals preorders for it are live now.

The game costs $59.99 and can currently be preordered on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and WeGame.

Black Myth: Wukong — an upcoming mythological action RPG from Game Science — is set to be one of 2024's biggest releases, with the title currently standing as Steam's most wishlisted game. Now, just a few months ahead of its planned arrival, a new trailer shown at Summer Game Fest 2024 has reaffirmed its scheduled release date while revealing that preorders for the game have gone live and are available now.

Specifically, it looks like Black Myth: Wukong can now be preordered on PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and WeGame, though it's not yet available to purchase on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. The trailer's description notes that the title "will be available on PS5, Steam, Epic Games Store, and WeGame" at the same time on August 20, so I expect PS5 preorders will soon come online. The cost of the game is $59.99.

Notably, one platform Black Myth: Wukong is missing at launch is Xbox Series X|S, with Game Science stating in a new FAQ that the game still needs to be optimized further on Microsoft's consoles. As a result, its release on Xbox has been delayed, though the developers hope to "minimize the wait."

"We are currently optimizing the Xbox Series X|S version to meet our quality standards, so it won't release simultaneously with the other platforms," reads the FAQ. "We apologize for the delay and aim to minimize the wait for Xbox users. We will announce the release date as soon as it meets our quality standards."

You'll find links to every retailer you can currently preorder the game at below:

Black Myth: Wukong | $59.99 at Steam Preorders for one of 2024's most anticipated action RPG titles have gone live, with the game topping Steam's "most wishlisted" chart and promising players a grand adventure based on the legendary Chinese literary work Journey to the West. Also at: Epic Games Store | WeGame | PS5 (preorder unavailable)