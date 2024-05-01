Black Myth: Wukong FAQ: Release date, price, and other questions answered

If you enjoy demanding games such as Dark Souls, Lies of P, and Elden Ring, then you should absolutely check out Black Myth: Wukong. This upcoming game draws inspiration from Journey to the West, one of the most well-known Chinese literary works. According to Game Science, the developer behind the project, Black Myth: Wukong, is a game where they were able to truly express themselves. It's undoubtedly a title that will put the skills of players to their limit.

Black Myth: Wukong has currently booked the second spot on Steam's most wish-listed games. It's obvious that the excitement surrounding this game is at an all-time high. With so much buildup enveloping this title, it's realistic for players to have pressing questions about one of the most visually dazzling games of 2024. Let's take a closer look at what players are eager to know about Black Myth: Wukong.

What is Black Myth: Wukong?

Best answer: Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology. The story is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past.

Potential boss? (Image credit: Game Science)

Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG inspired by one of the greatest Chinese novels ever written, Journey to the West. In it, players "shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past." Play as Sun Wukong, otherwise known as the Destined One, as you encounter powerful foes and worthy rivals throughout your journey.

Based on the gameplay footage available so far, it seems like the upcoming game will offer a wide variety of weapons, spells, and equipment for players to choose from. The Steam page's description confirms this, promising a diverse set of tools to cater to each player's unique play style. Whatever best suits your combat style will be at your disposal.

When does Black Myth: Wukong release?

Best answer: Black Myth: Wukong released on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Steam, and Epic Games Store on August 20, 2024.

I thought right legs was bad enough. (Image credit: Game Science)

Black Myth: Wukong was originally revealed on August 20, 2020, to the world with a 13-minute gameplay presentation that garnered over two million views in just a day. Since then, the release date has been pushed back from its original target of 2023 to August 20, 2024.

How much does Black Myth: Wukong cost?

Best answer: As of now, there is no available price. Although convention warrants a guess of somewhere between $60 and $70 USD.

The three little pigs better look out. (Image credit: Game Science)

Game Science has not released any information related to the price of Black Myth: Wukong. When it comes to normal AAA development, games cost somewhere between $60 and $70 USD. It's a safe assumption to make here as well. We will update the price once the information becomes available.

Black Myth: Wukong | See on Steam Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology. The story is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past. See at: Epic Games | Steam

Is Black Myth: Wukong coming to Xbox?

Best answer: Yes, Black Myth: Wukong is coming to Xbox as well as Steam, Epic Games, and PlayStation 5.

The atmosphere is incredible to see. (Image credit: Game Science)

Black Myth: Wukong will be coming to Xbox on the same day as every other platform. Some titles of recent years have come to Xbox at a later date, releasing first on PC. Much like Manor Lords, there's nothing to worry about in regard to Black Myth: Wukong for console players.

Is Black Myth: Wukong coming to Game Pass?

Best answer: No, Black Myth: Wukong is currently not coming to Game Pass. As with many Game Pass deals, sometimes these are not announced until closer to launch or after the game's release.

Estus flask? (Image credit: Game Science)

When it comes to Black Myth: Wukong, the game is not currently scheduled for Game Pass. At the same time, games come and go on Game Pass, much like the games coming in May. While it doesn't seem likely, there could always be a surprise announcement for Black Myth: Wukong to go to Game Pass. It's also possible that it could reach the service after launch at a later date, like many other Game Pass games.

Does Black Myth: Wukong have multiplayer or co-op?

Best answer: No, Black Myth: Wukong is designed as a single-player game, with no current plans to add any form of co-op or multiplayer.

This fight looks absolutely insane in the gameplay trailer. (Image credit: Game Science)

Black Myth: Wukong does not feature coop or multiplayer in any form. Unlike Elden Ring and Dark Souls, where coop and PvP multiplayer is baked into the experience, Black Myth: Wukong has no planned features. Thankfully, players won't be getting invaded!

It is possible that coop could be added to the game at a later date. A great example of this is the Game Pass title Medieval Dynasty, which added co-op as an update a couple of years after its initial release. So, never say never.

What are the system requirements for Black Myth: Wukong?

Best answer: Currently, no system requirements have been given to players

Honestly, appears beyond creepy. (Image credit: Game Science)

Like many Unreal Engine 5 games, Black Myth: Wukong will likely be demanding when it comes to playing the game on the best settings. Games like Remnant 2 launched with some technical issues that were ironed out over time. However, the title is still rather demanding, and its latest DLC further enhances this.

Does Black Myth: Wukong run at 60 FPS?

Best answer: So far, Black Myth: Wukong has not released information with regards to whether it will run at 60 FPS.

Looks like we're getting an empty health flask animation for when players don't keep track! Can't wait to get hit during that sequence. (Image credit: Game Science)

It seems that many games of late are limited to 30 FPS. Games like Starfield, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Plague Tale: Requiem, which later added 60 FPS, are high-end titles that are either testing the CPU or GPU limits of this generation. While Black Myth: Wukong looks to be a rather demanding title and other taxing games have managed to reach 60 FPS, it's never safe to assume what frame rate a game will run at.

On PC, of course, your hardware specifications will also be a factor.

Black Myth: Wukong trailers

Here is a collection of the all currently released trailers for Black Myth: Wukong.