Dragon's Dogma 2 FAQ: Gameplay mechanics, trailers, and everything else you need to know

Many years ago, in 2012, Capcom created a new IP called Dragon’s Dogma, an open-world action RPG set where the goal for players was to travel the land and slay an ancient dragon that terrorized the world. This game was praised by critics and gamers for its intricate combat system, a massive world filled with secrets to uncover, epic boss fights, and allowing players to create an army of AI-driven helpers called Pawn to aid them in battle.

For over a decade, fans had been wishing for a sequel to Dragon’s Dogma, and in May 2023, they would finally get their wish granted. During the PlayStation Showcase 2023 event, Capcom unveiled Dragon’s Dogma 2, a big-budgeted, next-gen sequel that aims to build upon all the concepts and gameplay mechanics that made original Dragon’s Dogma a cult classic.

Here is everything you need to know about Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon's Dogma 2: What is it about?

Before we begin, it should be noted that while the setting mirrors that of Dragon’s Dogma 1, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set in a parallel world with new locales and characters. This means that you don’t have to play the original Dragon’s Dogma to understand what’s going on with the plot of Dragon’s Dogma 2, especially if you’re a newcomer to the series.

The story takes place in a medieval fantasy world terrorized by an ancient Dragon that has lived for countless eons. During its rampages, The Dragon will then devour the heart of one of its victims and transform them into a cursed being known as an Arisen (a.k.a. the player character).

As an Arisen, you aim to slay the Dragon to save the realm from its tyranny and reclaim your stolen heart. However, you won’t be alone in your crusade, as Pawns will accompany you. Pawns are mysterious beings who are entirely devoted to aiding the Arisen in their quest to hunt the Dragon and willing to sacrifice their lives to protect them.

Along your journey to find the Dragon, you will come across many towns, cities, and kingdoms with intriguing storylines to experience, lore to learn, and side quests to partake in. One such locale is the lush greenlands of Vermund, a human-centric kingdom ruled by Arisen kings. Here, the player can participate in a power struggle for the throne as they uncover a sinister conspiracy about why false Arisen sits on the throne.

Another major locale of note is Battahl, a nation situated in canyons ruled by feline humanoids called Beastren. The Beastren reject the Arisen and their Pawns as they consider them a source of misfortune and instead pray upon the mysterious Lambent Flame to safeguard them from calamity.

In addition to these great nations, there are also smaller settlements like the Sacred Arbor. This place is the home of elves who prefer to get caught up with other races and would like to keep to themselves.

Dragon's Dogma 2: What is the gameplay like?

Much like the first game, Dragon's Dogma 2 is an open-world action RPG where you can create your Arisen's appearance and select what Vocation (the character classes of the game) they will take through a highly advanced character creator. Once you have created your character, you will venture into the world to defeat the Dragon while exploring the land and completing quests.

As mentioned earlier, you will be accompanied by Pawns on your journey, which will aid you in combat. You will get to create your main Pawn while creating your character and recruit any subsequent Pawns by finding them in-game or borrowing them from other players online.

What’s different about Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2 compared to the first game is that their AI has been improved to help them function better in combat, and they can now learn Specializations.

Specializations are unique abilities that give Pawns more personality and provide assistance during certain situations. For example, if you have a Pawn that learned how to speak Elvish, they will be able to translate the dialogue of Elven characters.

As you traverse the land, you will inevitably come into conflict with villains and monsters looking to stop you from completing your quest. The combat system is a hack 'n' slash affair where you will use your Vocation abilities to obliterate your foes while commanding your Pawns to help you achieve victory.

In addition, you will be using the environment to deal damage to your foes, whether it's destroying a dam to drown them in a massive flood or luring them to a collapsible bridge so you send enemies plummeting to their doom.

There have been nine Vocations revealed so far for Arisen and Pawns to take up (with three only available to Arisen,) and they are as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fighter A defensive melee-focused Vocation where you use a Sword and Shield to slice through enemies and defend allies from attacks. Archer A long-ranged Vocation where you provide support to melee party members by picking foes off from a distance using a bow and arrow. Thief An agile Vocation that allows you sneak past enemies and chop them to ribbons by using a pair of daggers to unleash a whirlwind of combo attacks. Mage A magic-caster Vocation where you call upon arcane magic to blast foes with fireballs or aid allies with enchantments and healing spells. Warrior A slow-moving but mighty Vocation where you wield massive two-handed weapons like hammers and greatsword to smash enemies into bloody bits. Sorcerer An advanced magic-caster Vocation that takes longer to cast compared to Mage but the devastating power that they wield is worth the trade-off as Sorcerers can summon tornadoes or even meteors. Magick Archer (Arisen-only) The Magick Archer Vocation combines the agility and long-range damage skills of Archers with the magic power of Mages. They can enchant their arrows to track targets or split off into shower of light arrows to a horde of foes into pin cushions. Mystic Spearhand (Arisen-only) The Mystic Spearhand allows players to attack enemies at long-range with magic spells or at melee-range with flurry of strikes using a double-bladed polearm called the Duospear. Trickster (Arisen-only) A support-based Vocation designed to buff the abilities of Pawn while deceiving enemies. Using a special flail that doubles an incense burner called a Censer, Tricksters can conjure illusions that trick enemies into attacking themselves. The Censer can also strengthen the power of Pawns by burning incense that incites them into a frenzied rage.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Are there any special editions or pre-order bonuses?

There will be a standard edition and a deluxe edition with pre-order bonuses. The standard edition will contain the base game and a pre-order bonus for a Superior Weapons Quartet Pack.

The Deluxe Edition will net you the base game and an early-game booster pack called “A Boon for Adventurers - New Journey Pack,” containing several items to help new players get a head start.

The Boon for Adventurers - New Journey Pack features:

Explorer's Camping Kit - Camping Gear

Dragon's Dogma Music & Sound Collection - Custom Sounds

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons - Harpy Lure Item

Heartfelt Pendant - A Thoughtful Gift

Ambivalent Rift Incense - Change Pawn Inclinations

Makeshift Gaol Key - Escape from gaol!

Art of Metamorphosis - Character Editor

Wakestone - Restore the dead to life! (A)

1500 Rift Crystals - Points to Spend Beyond the Rift

Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition will grant you access to the Superior Weapons Quartet pack and a Ring of Assurance.

Dragon's Dogma 2: When is it coming out and for what platform?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2024, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Capcom has been on a winning streak these past few years, producing some of the best Xbox games and best PC games we’ve seen in ages with only a couple of misfires. Capcom is looking to maintain that streak with Dragon’s Dogma 2, and from what we’ve seen of the game so far, it has a high chance of succeeding.

Will Dragon’s Dogma 2 live up to fans’ expectations after waiting for over a decade and be able to stand out amongst the large crowd of upcoming Xbox games and upcoming PC games? Become the Arisen and join the crusade to slay the Dragon to find out when Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released on May 22, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.