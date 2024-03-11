Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations guide: Skill list, augments list, tips and tricks

The world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a vast, majestic yet dangerous land, filled to the brim with all manner of deadly monsters, evil bandits, scheming villains, and terrifying, fire-breathing dragons. If you hope to survive in this world and slay the beasts that terrorize it, then you must take up Vocations.

Vocations are the character classes of Dragon’s Dogma 2 that players and their NPC allies, Pawns, can learn and obtain powerful combat abilities. Some Vocations offer close-range, lightning-quick swordsmanship skills like the Fighter, while others offer magic spells that allow the caster to bring down the heavens onto their foes like the Sorcerer.

There are ten vocations to choose from, and each offers a unique playstyle that you can customize the move-sets of. However, picking which Vocation meets for your preferred play can be difficult to decide as each Vocation’s gameplay structure is extremely complex. Fortunately, we at Windows Central will help you make your decision much easier with our Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations guide.

This guide will feature a list of every Vocation available in the game, their skill sets, and their combat styles, and provide some tips and tricks on how to use them effectively. So without adieu, let’s start researching the Vocations and see which one is right for you.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations Quick List and Info

(Image credit: Capcom)

Vocations are essentially your "job" or "class" in Dragon's Dogma, and serve as your primary playstyle funnel. The four main vocational styles are thief (an agile melee fighter with daggers), archer (an agile ranged fighter with a bow), mage (a light-armored wizard flinging spells and healing magic), and a fighter (a melee brawler with an array of weapons).

It should be noted that Pawns, your Dragon's Dogma companions, can only use the four basic vocations. As the player Arisen you can eventually learn advanced vocations that expand your playstyle a fair bit. The full list of vocations is as follows.

Basic vocations (Arisen and Pawn)

Mage - A basic vocation for those inclined towards wizardry.

Thief - Another basic vocation with a melee combat style, atop agile movement and daggers.

Archer - The basic vocation ranged attacker with a bow and light armor.

Fighter - The basic armored and an arsenal of weapons for close quarters combat.

Advanced vocations (Arisen only)

Mystic Spearhand - An advanced vocation that plays a bit like Darth Maul, with a dual-bladed staff and force mysticism.

Magick Archer - Another advanced vocation that combines enchanted arrows with a powerful bow.

Sorcerer - More advanced spell casting makes for a powerful arch wizard.

Trickster - A new vocation that wields a smoke censer to conjure illusionary debuffs and powerful buffs for your party.

Warrior - A barbaric master of two-handed weapons, capable of unleashing the most powerful physical attacks.

Wayfarer - A "jack of all trades" class for those who like to mix it up.

Dragon's Dogma originally required players to stick to one vocation as they levelled, since the stat gains would be fixed for your vocation. For example, if you gained a level as a mage, you would gain stats relevant towards playing a mage. If you eventually decided to switch to a warrior playstyle, your stats would be less than ideal. Thankfully, in Dragon's Dogma 2, it seems your stats are bound to your vocation, rather than your character. This means you can essentially switch your playstyle at will (via an inn or rest area). Previously, you had to choose your vocational swaps carefully, since the stats would become fixed when you levelled up.

Indeed, vocations and your character level up separately. Your expertise in your vocation grows as you use it, and you begin earning discipline points (dep for short) to spend on skills (the full skill list for Dragon's Dogma 2 is below). When you level up your vocation, you gain access to purchase more skills and abilities while resting. However, your character itself levels up separately, no matter what you're currently playing as.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations guide – Basic Vocations

Master the power of Vocations to slay gigantic dragons. (Image credit: Capcom)

Basic Vocations are the beginner classes that players and Pawns can learn. These Vocations will help players learn the foundation of Dragon’s Dogma 2 combat system and prepare them to learn the more complex Advanced Vocations encountered later on in the game.

However, most special moves and passive Augment abilities of Vocations that not available right away and must be unlocked first by purchasing them with Discipline Points (or Dep for short). Discipline Points are awarded through completing quests, defeating enemies and other activities while playing as your chosen Vocation.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations guide – Fighter

Defend your allies from certain doom as the Fighter Vocation. (Image credit: Capcom)

Fighter is a close-range melee-orientated Vocation that allows the player to strike enemies with quick sword swipes while using a shield to protect themselves and their allies from incoming attacks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate Blink Strike (TBC) Rushes forcefully toward a target and visits a powerful blow on them. Press the assigned button. Burst Strike (1,000 Dep) An advanced form of Blink Strike that allows the user to travel further and more swiftly before visiting a powerful blow upon foes. Press the assigned button. Airward Slash (200 Dep) Performs a jump while slashing diagonally upward. An effective means of assailing flying targets. Press the assigned button. Compass Slash (450 Dep) Spins with blade extended, drawing a deadly circle that slices through nearby targets. Press the assigned button. Gouging Skewer (700 Dep) Thrusts the blade into the target’s body before raining further blows upon them. If strikes connect, the user clings to large targets and pins down smaller targets that are flinching. Press the assigned button to initiate, then tap it repeatedly. Can also be initiated by pressing the assigned button while clinging to a target. Shield Bash (200 Dep) Delivers a powerful blow with the shield that can knock targets off balance. Press the assigned button. Shield Summons (300 Dep) Raps the shield loudly to attract the attention of nearby targets. Press the assigned button. Springboard (450 Dep) Launches allies into the air using the shield. Press the assigned button to fling an ally in the direction indicated with the left analog stick. Press the left trigger to cancel. Impeccable Guard (700 Dep) Spins nimbly on the spot, blocking attacks from every direction with the shield. Employable even while flinching. Useful for escaping dire circumstances. Press the assigned button.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Core Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate True Deflect (150 Dep) Deflects attacks back toward the target impressive might. While active, counterattacking consumes no Stamina. Press the right bumper the instant before the enemy’s attack makes contact. Tusk Toss (250 Dep) Traces a grand skyward arc with the blade, sending lightweight targets flying into the air. Hold the X button, then release. Steeled Foundation (400 Dep) Uses the shield to ease the impact from falling. Reduces fall damage and hastens recovery after a fall. Press the right bumper when falling a height. Enchanted Counter (600 Dep) When using Defend while enchanted, automatically counters with an elemental attack corresponding to the enchantment. Guard with the right bumper while enchanted.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Augments list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description Mettle (300 Dep) Augments your physical Defense. Provocation (900 Dep) Increases the likelihood of being targeted by foes. Conveyance (TBC) Hastens movement speed while carrying or lifting. Opulence (TBC) Increases gold obtained when acquiring coin pouches.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations guide – Archer

Snipe foes from afar as the eagle-eyed Archer. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Archer Vocation is a long-ranged specialist that snipes targets from afar by wielding a bow and arrow. Archers can fire a rain of arrows to wipe out groups of enemies or hone their keen senses to fire concentrated shots at a target’s weakspot.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate Barrage Shot (TBC) Fires arrows in rapid succession, allowing for concentrated attacks on a single target. Can be employed while moving. Standard: press the assigned button. Steady Shot: press the assigned button, then release the right bumper or press the assigned button again. Manifold Shot (1,000 Dep) An advanced form of Barrage Shot that fires a greater number of arrows. Standard: press the assigned button. Steady Shot: press the assigned button, then release the right bumper or press the assigned button again. Sweep Shot (200 Dep) Fires arrows in a wedge pattern, allowing multiple targets to be struck simultaneously. Can be employed while moving. Standard: press the assigned button. Steady Shot: press the assigned button, then release the right bumper or press the assigned button again. Dire Arrow (200 Dep) Fires a devastating shot that knocks down smaller targets. When using Steady Shot, arrows become even more powerful if they are loosed the instant the bow is fully drawn. Standard: press the assigned button. Steady Shot: press the assigned button. When bow is drawn, release the right bumper or press the assigned button again. Keen Sight (300 Dep) Special sight augments the user’s vision while drawing, allowing them to fire on distant targets. Consumes Stamina while the bow is drawn. Standard: press the assigned button. Steady Shot: press the assigned button, then release the right bumper or press the assigned button again. Toggle view by pressing the right analog stick. Torrent Shot (700 Dep) Fires multiple arrows in rapid succession. Rate of fire increases with consecutive shots. Prevents movement while active. Standard: press the assigned button, then tap repeatedly. Steady Shot: press the assigned button, then release the right bumper or press the assigned button again. Exploding Shot (300 Dep) Fires a loaded arrow that adheres to foes or terrain. The arrow will burst when attacked or after a time, and can knock targets off balance. Standard: press the assigned button. Steady Shot: press the assigned button, then release the right bumper or press the assigned button again. Tarring Shot (450 Dep) Fires a loaded arrow that adheres to foes or terrain. Explodes after a time or if attacked, tarring the target and those who draw near. Useable only when carrying an applicable arrow. Standard: press the assigned button. Steady Shot: press the assigned button, then release the right bumper or press the assigned button again.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Core Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate Leaping Punt (150 Dep) Delivers a weighty kick that can knock foes off balance. Launches the user backward after it connects. Press the Y button while performing a running jump (jump while dashing). Peating Shot (250 Dep) Fires an arrow while jumping back after performing a Leaping Punt or a mid-air Front Kick. Press the X button while jumping back after a kick attack. Swift Nock (400 Dep) Enables the user to nock arrows more quickly when using Loose or Steady Shot. N/A Puncture Dart (600 Dep) Draws the bowstring to its absolute limit before firing. Makes aiming more difficult, but allows arrows to pierce targets with greater impact. Press the right analog stick while readying Steady Shot, then release the right bumper to fire.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Augments list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description Ambuscade (300 Dep) Increases damage dealt by your attacks when targets are not in battle stance. Endurance (900 Dep) Increases your maximum Stamina. Conveyance (TBC) Hastens movement speed while carrying or lifting. Opulence (TBC) Increases gold obtained when acquiring coin pouches.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations guide – Mage

Conjure magical miracles as the mystifying Mage. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Maga Vocation allows players to use powerful magic spells that can blow their enemies to smithereens or save their allies from the brink of death with healing magic and support enchantments.

A word of caution: the most advanced spells in a Mage’s repertoire will take longer cast than others so make sure you are safe from an enemy’s assault to prevent your spellcasting from being interrupted.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate Flagration (TBC) Unleashes a swirling jet of flame straight ahead for a period of time. The flame ignores Defense and can pass through multiple targets. While active, the caster can still move. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast. While casting, use the right analog to change direction. High Flagration (1,000 Dep) An advanced form of Flagration. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast. While casting, use the right analog stick to change direction. Levin (150 Dep) Strikes the enemy from above with tongues of lightning. Can summon additional lightning bolts by consuming Stamina. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast. More button presses yield more lightning. Frigor (450 Dep) Conjures a giant pillar of ice that lingers for a period of time and can serve as a stepping stone. After the pillar is destroyed, grabbable blocks of ice will remain. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast the spell. Empyrean (700 Dep) Conjures an orb of holy light that deals immediate damage to nearby targets in all directions. The light remains for some time even after the attack concludes. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast. Palladium (200 Dep) Conjures a cluster of magickal energy that blocks up to three attacks from targets. The cluster will also dissipate after a time. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast. Fire Boon (200 Dep) Enchants the caster’s weapon or that of a single ally with fire. The enchantment persists for a period of time. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast. Cast on self by pressing the right analog stick. Ice Boon (300 Dep) Enchants the caster’s weapon or that of a single ally with ice. The enchantment persists for a period of time. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast. Cast on self by pressing the right analog stick. Lightning Boon (300 Dep) Enchants the caster’s weapon or that of a single ally with lightning. The enchantment persists for a period of time. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast. Cast on self by pressing the right analog stick. Halidom (450 Dep) Conjures a magickal sigil that cures the caster and their allies of certain debilitations (caught fire, frostbite, unconscious, sleep, silence, drenched, and tarred) while within range. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast the spell. Celerity (700 Dep) Conjures a magickal sigil that hastens the speed of allies within range. The effect persists for a period of time. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast the spell.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Core Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate Focused Bolt (100 Dep) Fires a condensed magical burst that differs based on active enchantment. Hold the X button, then release. Quickspell (250 Dep) Greatly hastens incantation speed. Consumes Stamina while active. Hold the right bumper while incanting the spell. Levitate (400 Dep) Manipulates the caster’s weight through magickal means, allowing them to float temporarily. While jumping, press the A button again. Hold the button to float slightly higher. Press the A button again while levitating to cancel the effect.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Augments list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description Apotropasim (300 Dep) Augments your Magick Defense. Beatitude (900 Dep) Increases the amount of Health recovered by curatives and curative magicks. Conveyance (TBC) Hastens movement speed while carrying or lifting. Opulence (TBC) Increases gold obtained when acquiring coin pouches.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations guide – Thief

Sneak behind enemies to stab them in the back while stealing their good as the elusive Thief Vocation. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Thief is an agile, melee-fighting Vocation that grants the user impeccable speed to run circles around enemies and hack them to pieces with lightning-quick slashes using a pair of sharp daggers. They can also steal valuable items from enemies and NPCs alike.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate Biting Wind (TBC) Dashes past the target with blades extended. Followed by further slashes when using the same attack on contact. Press the assigned button to activate. Press it again to unleash the attack. Cutting Wind (1,000 Dep) An advanced form of Biting Wind that has an extended attack range. Press the assigned button to activate. Press it again to unleash the attack. Enkindled Blades (200 Dep) Brings the dagger together to ignite, wreathing them in flame for a short time. Can also be employed while clinging to or pinning down a foe. Press the assigned button. Shadow Clock (200 Dep) Enables the user to blend into their surroundings, rendering them more difficult for hostile targets to detect. Less effective when attacking or dashing. Consumes Stamina while active. Press the assigned button to activate. Press it again to cancel the effect. Helm Splitter (300 Dep) Leaps up, then dives through the air while spinning, blades extended. More powerful when performed from high places. Also employable in mid-air. Press the assigned button. Powder Charge (300 Dep) Places an explosive on the ground at the user’s feet that can be detonated from afar at a moment of their choosing. Can also be employed while clinging to or pinning down a foe. Press the assigned button to set the explosive. Press it again to detonate. Concussive Step (450 Dep) Uses an explosive blast to withdraw from the point of detonation. The blast may cause lightweight targets to flinch. Also employable in mid-air. Press the assigned button. Change direction of movement with the left analog stick. Will launch upward if no direction selected. Ensnare (450 Dep) Casts out cords to snare targets and tug on them. Pulls smaller targets closer, and topples larger targets that have been knocked off balance. Press the assigned button. Smoke Screen (700 Dep) Throws a smoke bomb that blinds nearby targets. Useful for creating chaos when counterattacking or withdrawing. Can also be employed while clinging to or pinning down a foe, or in mid-air. Press the assigned button.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Core Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate Scarlet Kisses (150 Dep) Unleashes a flurry of forward slashes. Tap the X button repeatedly. Controlled Fall (250 Dep) Tucks the body into a tight roll when hitting the ground after being knocked down, allowing the user to swiftly regain their feet. Reduces damage taken upon impact. When knocked down, press the A button the instant you make content with the ground. Bump and Lift (400 Dep) Robs the target of an item when an attack connects. Activates when using Carve, but has a low success rate. Has a chance of activating automatically when using Carve. Footpad (600 Dep) icks off a wall, allowing the user to launch themselves a great distance. Jump toward a wall, then, while making contact with it, use the left analog stick to determine the direction of the jump and press the A button.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Augments list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description Subtlety (300 Dep) Decreases the likelihood of being targeted by foes. Gratification (900 Dep) Slightly restores Health when you deliver the killing blow to a foe. Conveyance (TBC) Hastens movement speed while carrying or lifting. Opulence (TBC) Increases gold obtained when acquiring coin pouches.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations guide – Advanced Vocations

Seek out Vocation Maisters to learn the more power Advanced Vocations. (Image credit: Capcom)

Advanced Vocations are special Vocations that offer more powerful and over-the-top abilities than the Basic Vocations.

However, they aren’t immediately available to you and must be acquired by gaining the approval of Vocation Maisters. If you manage to impress them, Vocation Maisters may also reward you with Maister’s Tomes, which will unlock some of the powerful skills in the game.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations Guide – Warrior

Swing giant greatswords to cleave Ogres and Dragons in twain as the mighty Warrior. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Warrior Vocation is one of the most powerful melee Vocations in the game. It bestows the user with enough immense strength to use two-handed hammers and greatswords, and bring down the toughest of monsters in just a few blows.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate Skyward Sunder (TBC) Jumps up and slashes upward simultaneously, swinging the blade in mid-air. Can be charged prior to unleashing. Hold the assigned button to charge, then release to activate. Heavenward Sunder (1,000 Dep) An advanced form of Skyward Sunder that inflicts greater harm when fully charged. Hold the assigned button to charge, then release to activate. Rending Sweep (200 Dep) Spins the blade with enough force to cut down foes in all directions. Can be charged prior to unleashing. Hold the assigned button to charge, then release to activate. Bellow (200 Dep) Shouts to draw the attention of hostile targets in the vicinity. Press the assigned button). Goring Lunge (300 Dep) Charges forward, running targets through with the blade. Pressing the activation button stabs forward. Striking with momentum impales foes and crashing them into walls inflicts more harm. Press the assigned button to activate button to activate and proceed forward. Press the left trigger to cancel. Press assigned button again to stab. Adjust movement with the left analog stick. Ladder Launch (300 Dep) Enables the user to plant their feet and launch an ally into the air from their shoulders. Press the assigned button to fling an ally in the direction indicated with the left analog stick. Press the left trigger. Surging Strike (450 Dep) Leaps up and plunges down the blade using the full force of the user’s weight. Deals further strikes to smaller, flinching targets. Employable while jumping. More powerful when used from a height. Press the assigned button. Revivify (450 Dep) Gives the user a second, curing them of some debilitations (caught fire, frostbite, sleep, silence, and unconscious). Press the assigned button. Savage Lash (700 Dep) Channels the user’s strength into a devastating charged strike. Hold the assigned button to charge, then release to activate.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Core Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate Bulwark (150 Dep) Reduces damage taken from hostile targets during a charged attack. N/A Breakneck Strike (250 Dep) Enables a charged attack to inflict greater harm by unleashing it the very instant it is fully charged. During a charged attack, press the activation button the instant the attack is fully charged. Chain of Blows (400 Dep) Employs the user’s momentum to unleash an additional Mighty Sweep. When using Mighty Sweep, press the X button the moment the blade reaches the end of its arc. Repulse (600 Dep) Parries a hostile target’s attack by unleashing a charged attack that can knock the target off balance. Unleash a charged attack when attacked by a hostile target.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Augments list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description Subtlety (300 Dep) Increases your maximum Health. Gratification (900 Dep) Improve your ability to push and pull targets when grabbing hold. Conveyance (TBC) Hastens movement speed while carrying or lifting. Opulence (TBC) Increases gold obtained when acquiring coin pouches.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations guide – Sorcerer

Bring down the heavens as the magic-wielding Sorcerer. (Image credit: Capcom)

Sorcerer is spellcaster Vocation like the Mage but it trades away all support spells for more offensive magical firepower. Their spells take longer to cast than the Mage’s but their extra destructive potential is worth the wait.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate Flagration (TBC) nleashes a swirling jet of flame straight ahead for a period of time. The flame ignores Defense and can pass through multiple targets. While active, the caster can still move. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast. While casting, use the right analog to change direction. High Flagration (1,000 Dep) An advanced form of Flagration. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast. While casting, use the right analog to change direction. Levin (150 Dep) Strikes the enemy from above with tongues of lightning. Can summon additional lightning bolts by consuming Stamina. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast. More button presses yield more lightning. Frigor (450 Dep) Conjures a giant pillar of ice that lingers for a period of time and can serve as a stepping stone. After the pillar is destroyed, grabbable blocks of ice will remain. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast the spell. Salamander (200 Dep) Conjures a flame that slithers forward along the ground. The flame remains for a time and deals continuous damage to any targets it touches. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast the spell. Thundermine (200 Dep) Conjures a ball of lightning that automatically unleashes cracking bolts at foes who draw near. The bolts also knock down smaller targets. Dissipates in time or after a number of attacks. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast the spell. Hagol (300 Dep) Summons a bone-chilling blizzard in the immediate vicinity that damages any targets it touches and inflicts them with frostbite. Press the assigned button to begin incanting, and press it again when the incantation is complete to cast the spell. Decanter (700 Dep) Sap’s the target’s Health and grants it to the caster. The effect continues for as long as the spell is maintained, but the caster must remain stationary. Press the assigned button to begin incanting. Press it again when the incantation is complete to cast the spell. Press left trigger to cancel.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Core Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate Bursting Bolt (100 Dep) Stores up magick before unleashing it in a powerful burst that explodes sometime after connecting with the target. Effect differs based on active enchantment. Hold the X button, then release. Quickspell (250 Dep) Greatly hastens incantation speed. Consumes Stamina while active. Hold the right bumper while incanting the spell. Levitate (400 Dep) Manipulates the caster’s weight through magickal means, allowing them to float temporarily. While jumping, press the A button again. Hold the button to float slightly higher. Press the A button again while levitating to cancel the effect.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Augments list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description Asperity (300 Dep) Increases the likelihood of inflicting debilitations with your attacks. Statis (900 Dep) Reduces the rate at which items deteriorate. Conveyance (TBC) Hastens movement speed while carrying or lifting. Opulence (TBC) Increases gold obtained when acquiring coin pouches.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations guide – Mystic Spearhand

Defy gravity and take to the skies to bring down aerial adversaries as the Mystic Spearhand. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Mystic Spearhand is a Vocation that can only be learnt by the Arisen (the player). It is an acrobatic Vocation that allows the user to attack enemies at close-range with a unique weapon called the Duospear, and attack them from long-range with magic spells.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate Dragoun’s Foin (TBC) An advanced form of Dragoun’s Stabbe that allows the user to travel farther and causes the forceful jab to inflict magick damage as well. Press the assigned button on the ground or in mid-air. Seching Storm (TBC) An advanced form of Seching Blade that conjures a greater number of blades at a decreased cost to Stamina. Press the assigned button. Additional button presses conjure more blades. Humble Offringe (TBC) Levitates nearby objects and hurls them at the closest hostile target. Can also lift and hurl smaller hostile targets that are flinching. Press the assigned button. Devout Offringe (1,300 Dep) An advanced form of Humble Offringe that has an extended range, allowing targets to be lifted from further away. Press the assigned button. Thef’s Hond (TBC) Saps the target’s vitality and grants it to the user in the form of Stamina. Cannot be employed against targets that lack a corporal form. Press the assigned button. Tap repeatedly to continue draining. Ravinour’s Hond (1,300 Dep) An advanced form of Thef’s Hond that hastens Stamina recovery. Press the assigned button. Tap repeatedly to continue draining. Mirour Vesture (TBC) Erects a magickal barrier around the user and any allies within range. Each barrier only lasts for a very short span of time, but nullifies all manner of attacks for the duration. Press the assigned button. Skiedragoun’s Fangtooth (TBC) Darts swiftly into the air before plunging down at high speed. Inflicts greater harm when evading a target’s attack. Press the assigned button on the ground or in mid-air. Unto Skie (1100 Dep) Launches smaller targets great distances, forcibly removing them from battle. Launched targets grant no experience and drop no items. Larger targets are not launched, but struck with a solid blow. Press the assigned button.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Core Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate Scatering Bolt (TBC) Disperses Forbeding Bolt after it has been unleashed, ensnaring hostile targets in the vicinity and preventing them from moving. Targets struck directly are restrained for longer. Press the right bumper the instant Forbeding Bolt connects with a foe. Quik Fot (TBC) Allows the user to instantly approach a target that was struck by Forbeding Bolt or Scatering Bolt. Press the A button the instant Forbeding Bolt or Scatering Bolt connects with a foe. Ferrene Bolt (TBC) Extends the effective range of Redouted Bolt. N/A Winding Cut (TBC) Spins the Duospear forward, whirling and slashing through targets without pause. Repeatedly pressing the Activision button spins the Duospear faster. Can be activated while walking. Tap the X button repeatedly to activate, and keep tapping to continue the attack.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Augments list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description Conveyance (TBC) Hastens movement speed while carrying or lifting. Opulence (TBC) Increases gold obtained when acquiring coin pouches.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations guide – Magick Archer

Let loose a volley of enchanted arrows as the Magick Archer Vocation. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Magick Archer is an Arisen-exclusive Vocation that enchants their bow and arrow with devastating magical power seen in the Mage and Sorcerer Vocations. A Magick Archer's magic-arrows can chase enemies down or even revive their comrades from the brink of death.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate Frostseeker Bolt (TBC) Fires a bolt of magickal ice that pursues hostile targets of its own accord and can inflict frostbite. Standard: press the assigned button. Pinpoint Volley/Rivet Shot: press assigned button, then press it again or release the right bumper. Frosthunter Bolt (1,000 Dep) An advanced form of Frostseeker Bolt that extended the effect’s duration. Standard: press the assigned button. Pinpoint Volley/Rivet Shot: press assigned button, then press it again or release the right bumper. Irradiant Orb (200 Dep) Fires an orb of searing flame that illuminates the area and may cause targets within to catch fire. Orb adheres to walls and hostile targets on contact. Effect duration depends on charge time. Standard: press the assigned button. Pinpoint Volley/Rivet Shot: press assigned button, then press it again or release the right bumper. Ricochet Seeker (300 Dep) Looses a magickal arrow that flies wildly about, increasing in power as it ricochets off walls. Effective in cramped quarters. Standard: press the assigned button. Pinpoint Volley/Rivet Shot: press assigned button, then press it again or release the right bumper. Sedative Bolt (300 Dep) Fires a magickal bolt that adds to target’s sleep value on impact. Amount added increases the longer the bolt is charged, but as the sleep value is variable, firing multiple bolts is most effective. Standard: press the assigned button. Pinpoint Volley/Rivet Shot: press assigned button, then press it again or release the right bumper. Flamefang Arrow (450 Dep) Fires an arrow of magickal flame that explodes on impact. Can control the arrow’s trajectory after it is loosed. Standard: press the assigned button. Pinpoint Volley/Rivet Shot: press assigned button, then press it again or release the right bumper. Control with the right analog stick. Hailstone Bolt (700 Dep) Fires a clump of ice that grows in size the longer it is charged and delivers a solid blow to foes it strikes. Standard: press the assigned button. Pinpoint Volley/Rivet Shot: press assigned button, then press it again or release the right bumper. Remedy Arrow (200 Dep) Looses an arrow blessed with magick that revives fallen pawns when fully charged. If loosed too early, the arrow will instead restore the Health of any allies it strikes. Standard: press the assigned button. Pinpoint Volley/Rivet Shot: press assigned button, then press it again or release the right bumper. Vimtaking Arrow (450 Dep) Looses an arrow hexed with magick that saps the Health of hostile targets in the line of fire and grants it to allied pawns. The more targets the arrow hits, the more Health will be recovered. Standard: press the assigned button. Pinpoint Volley/Rivet Shot: press assigned button, then press it again or release the right bumper.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Core Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate Climatic Arrow (150 Dep) Increases harm inflicted with Pinpoint Volley and Rivet Shot if loosed the instant the bow is fully drawn. While using Pinpoint Volley or Rivet Shot, press the right bumper the instant the bow is fully drawn. Scopic Sight (250 Dep) Extends lock-on range when using Pinpoint Volley or Rivet Shot. N/A Tracker’s Sight (400 Dep) Increases the maximum number of lock-on targets when using Pinpoint Volley or Rivet Shot. N/A Protracting Arrow (600 Dep) After the user employs a fire, ice or lightning weapon skill, that element is conferred to arrows loosed with Quickfire, Pinpoint Volley, and Rivet Shot. The effect persists for a short time. N/A

Swipe to scroll horizontally Augments list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description Sustainment (300 Dep) Augments the physical Defense and Magick Defense of Pawns in your party. Voracity (900 Dep) Recovers a small amount of Stamina when you deliver the killing blow to a target. Conveyance (TBC) Hastens movement speed while carrying or lifting. Opulence (TBC) Increases gold obtained when acquiring coin pouches.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations guide – Trickster

Deceive your enemies with the power of the Trickster's illusions. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Trickster is an Arisen-exclusive Vocation that creates illusions to confuse enemies and support party members. Tricksters can trick enemies into fighting them themselves or lure them to fall off cliffs by creating illusionary platforms that’ll deceive enemies thinking there’s a safe path when it doesn’t exist.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate Sweeping Shroud (100 Dep) Diffuses smoke across a broad range, attracting the attention of any targets the smoke touches. If Effigial Incense has been cast, targets will focus on the simulacrum instead. Press the assigned button. Delusory Screen (300 Dep) Conjures an illusory wall that hinders hostile targets’ movement and blocks their field of vision. The wall dissipates after a time. Press the assigned button. Aromatic Rally (450 Dep) Diffuses incense in the vicinity that boosts the offensive capabilities of allies it touches and allows them to fight on even if their Health runs out. Allies’ Health fall steadily while active. Press the assigned button. Espial Incense (700 Dep) Detaches caster’s spirit from their physical form by inhaling a peculiar incense. Spirit can be controlled, and used to scout distant places undetected. Consumes Stamina while in use. Press the assigned button to cast. Press the left trigger to cancel. While active, use the left analog stick to move, press the Y button to ascend, and the A button to descend. Becken with the right bumper.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Core Skills list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description How to activate Mending Vapor (150 Dep) Slowly repairs damage incurred by a simulacrum while beckoning it to the caster. N/A Drifting Brume (250 Dep) Swings the censer to conjure a cloud of smoke before unleashing it upon targets. The smoke can travel to reach targets that are not too far away, and draw the attention of any targets it engulfs. Hold the X button, then release to cast. Effigial Quickburn (400 Dep) Hastens the speed at which a simulacrum is created when casting Effigial Incense. N/A Trailing Aroma (600 Dep) Extends the distance that a simulacrum created with Effigial Incense can venture from the caster. N/A

Swipe to scroll horizontally Augments list Name and Dep cost to unlock Description Detection (300 Dep) Alerts you to the presence of any Seeker’s Tokens or Wakestone shards in the vicinity with sound and blinking light. Enlightenment (900 Dep) You have a chance of creating one more of the resulting product when combining materials. Conveyance (TBC) Hastens movement speed while carrying or lifting. Opulence (TBC) Increases gold obtained when acquiring coin pouches.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations guide – Warfarer

Wield the abilities of every Vocation as the jack-of-all-trades Warfarer. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Warfarer is a unique Arizen-exclusive Vocation that lets players use every weapon, skill and passive ability from every Vocation in the game. This Vocation will allow players to create a custom move-set using skills they have unlocked from the other Vocations and use them in conjunction with any weapon type to build a jack-of-all-trades playstyle.

However, the Warfarer Vocation’s base stats are considerably lower than the other specialized Vocations to balance out the fact Wayfarers can have access to all the other Vocations abilities.

Have you decided what Vocation to dedicate yourself to?

And there you have our list of every Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and the skills they grant to players that will help them survive. The sheer wealth of variety and gameplay styles these Vocations offer is just one of the many reasons to look forward to this exciting upcoming Xbox title, which we feel is shaping up to be one of the best Xbox games of the year.

If you want to learn more about why we feel this way about upcoming PC title, check out our preview for Dragon’s Dogma 2 where our own Jez Corden takes a hand-on look at the game to find out.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.