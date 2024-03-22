Dragon's Dogma 2 'The Sorcerer's Appraisal' maister quest guide: talk to Myrddin, and get the Maelstrom spell

Dragon's Dogma 2 is here. It's awesome. It's also complex. That's where we come in.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is an adventure-first action RPG from Capcom, where players take up various fantasy vocations to do battle in a dark medieval world. Every few decades, a Great Dragon arrives, and curses a human being by stealing their heart. The "Arisen" must end the dragon, and reclaim their spirit, or linger in undeath for eternity.

Dragon's Dogma 2 just hit Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, and we have tons of Dragon's Dogma 2 guides in the pipeline for all sorts of common questions, including a huge Dragon's Dogma 2 skill list, and many more. In this latest guide, we're going to be going over the quest "The Sorcerer's Appraisal," and detailing how you get the Maelstrom spell for sorcerers.

Dragon's Dogma 2: "The Sorcerer's appraisal" quest and the Sorcerer maister

(Image credit: Windows Central)

You'll find Myrddin in his manor at the top of the Checkpoint Rest Town. You can get there easily using an ox cart from the west side of Vernworth city. He won't open the door to you unless you're wearing the Courtly chest and leg pieces, you can find these scattered around in various houses in the noble quarter of Vernworth city. Don't sell them, since they're used for various quests. Myrddin will ask you to find a bunch of grimoires for him. A high level Pawn will be able to guide and give hints about where to get them, but here's a quick overview.



NOTE: If you create forgeries of the books via the Dragon's Dogma 2 forger, Myrddin will know you've given him fakes. It's worth noting that there's another NPC that wants these books, and she can be found directly north of Melve, near the cave called The Mountain's Secret. Just to the South West of that cave, a mage-in-training Trysha also wants the books for the quest "Spellbound." If you give them to her, you can get a different spell. The book locations are as follows.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

The first grimoire is actually in Myrddin's house, "Let there be light." However, if you loot it, he will go nuts and attack you for theft. The trick is to get into the room without using the stairs. Use levitate on the wall outside, or some other trick to enter his room via the window. The second grimoire "Fulminous Shield" can be found in Melve village, purchasable from the travelling vendor near the entrance of the village. Depending on the state of Melve at the time, you may need to resolve a quest or two before he becomes accessible. The third grimoire is offered for free by Magistrate Waldhar once he has access to the tome library beneath the Vernworth slums area. To get access to him, you need to complete a couple of other quests in the area, which include freeing the Magistrate from the gaol (jail). You'll also need to rescue a lost boy, Malcolm, who has gone missing from the slums area. The quest triggers automatically the first time you enter the main area in Vernworth slums. After collecting three of the tomes, he will allow you to proceed in the quest, although you can find the other two if you so desire. He will give you an item that will teach you Maelstrom, an absurd high-end magic spell that summons a twister.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Dragon's Dogma 2 is epic

(Image credit: Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma 2 is a vast game filled with secrets, as well as diverging quests, gear to obtain, and more. This is a game that doesn't hold the player's hand, and instead tasks them to use their wits to survive through the bleak world.

Be sure to keep it locked to Windows Central for more Dragon's Dogma 2 guides.