Dragon's Dogma 2 guide: Quest walkthrough for 'The Nameless Village'

Dragon's Dogma 2 is awesome, but it's not exactly always straight forward.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is an action RPG that really emphasizes self-discovery and adventure. To that end, its quest markers are often vague and require you to listen heavily to your Pawn party members or do a bit of your own research. However, if you're pressed for time, looking up one of our Dragon's Dogma guides can help you skip through the annoyances.

In this Dragon's Dogma 2 guide, we'll be looking at the quest "The Nameless Village," which is among the first quests given to you once you get to Vernworth after meeting Captain Brant.

Dragon's Dogma 2 'The Nameless Village' quest walkthrough

Captain Brant offers players a range of quests to complete before the story will progress. This will take players all across the land to perform various tasks, but the one we're interested in here today is all about digging into the backstory of that false Arisen on your rightful throne.

To that end, Captain Brant wants you to chase down a lead guiding you to the village the so-called "Arisen" seems to have originally hailed from, dubbed The Nameless Village.

First, From Vernworth, you'll need to start trekking east to the Nameless Village. There's a large main road on the map, making it hard to miss. Follow the main road east or have a knowledgeable Pawn guide you. However, you'll find that after the large bridge, the road ahead has been blocked by a landslide. You'll have to detour to the south to circumnavigate the block, through an area called the Eastern Forest.

Unfortunately, this forest is home to an angry Minotaur. You can either run past it, or defeat him for some potent rewards and crafting materials. Don't get hit by his charge attack, if you can help it. Once through the Eastern Forest, you'll be back on the road to the Nameless Village. Inside the Nameless Village, you can ascend up the main path to the main manor, where a chap inside gives you some vague hints about the Sovran and the False Arisen. There are a few other NPCs you can talk to around the village, to discover that this is, in fact, a thieves guild headquarters. Behind the manor at the top of the hill is a ladder down through the earth. Enter here.

Inside, you'll find something of a platforming puzzle. If you're a sorcerer, you can just use levitate to float across everything. You may want to give your Pawns some of your items to ensure you're "lightweight" to enable you to jump more easily. Maneuver the see-saws so you can take a running leap across the gaps, and you'll eventually come to the thieves' inner sanctum.

Here, talk to the NPCs to learn everything you need to know about the False Arisen and the plot for the throne. Exit out the back of this room to find a storage area with some cool items. Head back to Vernworth city to report back to Captain Brant at the inn, and complete the quest.

Take heed, Arisen

Dragon's Dogma 2 is proving to be a spectacular game, with restless depth, mountains of quests, and endless adventuring fun. While it's perhaps best played without guides, we don't all always have the free time to spare, which is where we come in to help.

Do give a browse of some of our other Dragon's Dogma 2 Guides over here, and let us know if you need any more help in the comments below.