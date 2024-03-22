Dragon's Dogma 2 and 'the Forger': How to copy and duplicate items

Dragon's Dogma 2 is here, and it's phenomenal. A breathtaking adventure awaits anyone willing to try CAPCOM's latest entry in the series. It's a single-player, narrative-driven action RPG that challenges the players to choose their own experience—from the appearance of their Arisen to their vocation, their party, how to approach different situations, and more—in a truly immersive fantasy world.

There are a ton of things to do in this game. Seriously, it's wild just how in-depth some of it is. Many fan-favorite features have returned, too. One of which we'll be covering today is the ability to make forgeries!

Where is the Forger?

The man is located out west in Checkpoint Rest Town. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Much like Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, players must get through a few areas before forgeries become available. Luckily, it's not necessary for anything at the beginning of the game. Once players reach Vernworth, the first major city of the game, they can ride Ox Carts to a few different locations. Players should head to the city's northwestern corner and find the Ox Cart stationed there.

If you need help with how Ox Carts work, make sure to check out our guide on fast traveling in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Pay the man first. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Once you reach the next city, a cutscene will play if you haven't already been to Checkpoint Rest Town. This area is rich with diverse quests and other things to do that we won't cover here, but check out some of our other guides if you're interested in getting the most out of the area.

Look at the monstrous gate! (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Upon arriving, hop out of the cart and head towards the back. Follow along the right side of the central hub, then hang a right and down a slope.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund) Follow along the path to the right. Once you reach the back, head right again. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

At the bottom of a small hill, you'll discover a portly little man hanging out behind a counter. That's him!

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Make me stuff, dude. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

All you need to do is walk up and have a chat. His place is called the Scrap Store.

How does the forgery/duplicating work?

A Prison key I decided to make a copy of for myself. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The game states that forgeries are made at the Scrap Store. Bring the item you wish to have a duplicate of, pay the fee, and wait a few days for the merchant to complete your order. For me, it took a little over a full day before the item was available to pick up.

The forgery will be identical to the genuine item in appearance, but will not necessarily share the same functionality. For example, I duplicated a tome I needed for a quest. In doing so, the forged item was given a different name that was humorous and lost its ability to be used for magical purposes. The original item was a book called Towering Earth that, when read, would cast a spell. The forged version of this book was titled Lowering Earth and did absolutely nothing!

What items can, or should you make forgeries of?

I have no idea if this works, and I'm not willing to spend the 8,000 gold it takes to find out. You can be the sucker. Let me know if it works though. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

You can duplicate any item you have in your possession other than armor, weapons, and rings. While that opens up a lot of options, not everything needs a copy of itself—especially non-quest items or items without significance. So, what should you copy?

In my experience, the best items to create a forgery of are items that can be delivered to multiple people or trinkets you may want to keep a copy of. One such item I listed in the previous section was a quest item I needed to submit for completion. While I have yet to find a use for the Lowering Earth, something may come along later, like a buyer looking for rare books.

Using the same example, I tried turning the forged copy into the quest giver, but they were too clever for it to work, and they realized it was a duplicate immediately. Not everyone will, though! Before this, I did trick someone.

Hope there's no hard feelings! (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

A merchant had been wandering around, looking for an orb. After speaking with him, another man approached, asking for the same. It's duping time!

I eventually found the item and took it to the Scrap Store. After picking up my newly crafted piece of mineral, I handed the fake copy to the person I deemed to be less intelligent. They gladly took it and gave me a nice sum of gold along with another reward. I walked over to the other fellow and handed him the real deal, giving me even more gold! Easy money.

The moral of the story is to pick and choose what you want to make forgeries of. Also, ensure that who you give them to won't catch on to the crooked scheme you're trying to pull off. For me, I copy every quest item that needs to be turned in because I'm too afraid of missing out on potential opportunities late in the game. I'll probably just end up a broke boy.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is available now, and it's one of the best Xbox games and best PC games you can play in 2024 if you love action RPGs with deep, varied combat and rich fantasy worlds. Capcom's new title is playable on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 for $69.99.

Dragon's Dogma 2 You are the Arisen, the one who holds the loyalty of Pawns and has an intertwined destiny with a powerful dragon. Work with your party to battle through tough enemies, explore distant locations, and grow stronger so you can take down your foes. PC — Buy at: <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Fdragons-dogma-2-pc%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.sjv.io"">GMG (Steam) | <a href="https://cdkeys.pxf.io/c/221109/1566025/18216?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdkeys.com%2Fdragon-s-dogma-2-pc-na-steam" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.pxf.io"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.sjv.io"">CDKeys (Steam) | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624765-14473384?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.humblebundle.com/store/dragons-dogma-2" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.pxf.io"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.sjv.io"">Humble Bundle (Steam)



Xbox — Buy at: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDragons-Dogma-2-XBX-Xbox-X%2Fdp%2FB0CP34Z3DC%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2%3Fcrid%3D3AHFF7O3Z8Q8R%26keywords%3Ddragon%2527s%2Bdogma%2B2%26qid%3D1701721253%26sprefix%3DDragon%2527s%2BDogma%252Caps%252C185%26sr%3D8-2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.pxf.io"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.sjv.io"">Amazon | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fdragons-dogma-2%2F9ns9x2fctg3l" data-link-merchant="click.linksynergy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.pxf.io"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.sjv.io"">Xbox