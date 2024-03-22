Does Dragon's Dogma 2 run well on Steam Deck and ROG Ally gaming handhelds? — Optimized graphics settings

I personally own an ROG Ally, Legion Go, and a Steam Deck, so whenever a big new game comes out I naturally check to see how well it plays on gaming handhelds. Sometimes a game just needs a few graphics setting tweaks in order to run well on these devices. Other times, the game doesn't run well at all, and it's best to avoid playing it on a gaming handheld.

At the time of writing this, I've put roughly 50 hours into Dragon's Dogma 2 and a lot of that time was spent on my handhelds. Here's how well the game plays on Steam Deck and ROG Ally, as well as my recommended graphics settings for both systems.

Dragon's Dogma 2 on Steam Deck

It's not great news for this game on Steam Deck right now. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

While it is possible to get Dragon's Dogma 2 playing on Steam Deck, I really don't recommend it. This game was not optimized for gaming handhelds, and the playing experience is especially bad on Steam Deck. If you can, it would be better to play this action RPG on a more traditional gaming laptop, gaming PC, or a PC gaming handheld.

Does Dragon's Dogma 2 play well on Steam Deck? No. Dragon's Dogma 2 is currently not optimized for Valve's gaming handheld, and it really shows. You'll have to be in Proton Experimental mode before you can get the game to even load on Steam Deck. Then when running, the game will be very choppy even on the best optimized settings. It usually won't get higher than 9fps. With any luck, a later update will make Dragon's Dogma 2 more Steam Deck compatible.

How to switch your Steam Deck to Proton Experimental mode

If you're still determined to play Dragon's Dogma 2 on Steam Deck, then you'll need to switch your handheld to Proton Experimental before it will even run the game. Here's how to do that.

From your game library, hover over Dragon's Dogma 2 and press the Menu button (hamburger button).

Hover over the Dragon's Dogma 2 icon and press the Menu button. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Scroll down and select Properties.

Select Properties from the menu. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Select Compatibility.

Scroll down and select Compatibility. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Check the box where it says "Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool."

Make sure the box is checked. (Image credit: Windows Central)

A dropdown menu will appear. Select Proton Experimental from the list.

Select Proton Experimental from the dropdown. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Press B a few times to back out until you're back to the game library.

Press B a few times to get back to your game library. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

At this point, you should be able to start Dragon's Dogma 2, and it should no longer get hung up at the Compiling Shaders loading screen.

Best Dragon's Dogma 2 optimized settings for Steam Deck

Dragon's Dogma 2 lets you purchase and upgrade weapons at a Smithy. (Image credit: Windows Central)

To get the very best Dragon's Dogma 2 playing experience on your Steam Deck, change the graphics settings as follows:

Menu button (hamburger) → System → Options → Graphics:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 1280 x 720

1280 x 720 Refresh Rate: 60.00Hz

60.00Hz Frame Rate: Max 30 FPS

Max 30 FPS Vertical Synchronization: On

On Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 3: Off

Off DLSS SUPER RESOLUTION: (N/A)

(N/A) DLSS NVIDIA REFLEX LOW LATENCY: (N/A)

(N/A) Upscale Sharpness: (N/A)

(N/A) Rendering Mode: Progressive

Progressive Image Quality: 50% (halfway on the slider)

50% (halfway on the slider) Ray Tracing: (N/A)

(N/A) Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Mesh Quality: Min

Min Texture Filtering: Low (Bilinear)

Low (Bilinear) Texture Quality: Low (0 GB)

Low (0 GB) Grass/Tree Quality: Low

Low Resource-Intense Effects Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Shadow Cache: On

On Contact Shadows: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Lens Flare: Off

Off Lens Distortion: Off

Off Subsurface Scattering: Off

Off Motion Quality: Low

Dragon's Dogma 2 on ROG Ally and Legion Go?

Dragon's Dogma 2 runs decently on ROG Ally and Legion Go, but it does have a tendency to suddenly crash. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

It's very obvious that Dragon's Dogma 2 has not been optimized for ROG Ally, Legion Go, or other PC gaming handhelds. However, it is far more playable on ROG Ally than Steam Deck. Just note that the very first time you attempt to open Dragon's Dogma 2 on your ROG Ally, you will notice two things — 1.) The game will be in a windowed display mode. 2.) You'll be brought to a loading screen that says "Compiling Shaders" and has a loading bar going across the bottom.

I personally had to wait several minutes for this compiling shaders business to complete the first time, so be prepared to wait a while. Every time after that, the game loaded pretty quickly.

Does Dragon's Dogma 2 play well on ROG Ally and Legion Go? While it isn't the smoothest gaming experience ever, it is possible to play Dragon's Dogma 2 on ROG Ally or Legion Go. Typical PC gaming handheld gameplay on Turbo mode sees an average of 25fps to 30fps, often dipping higher and lower than this range. However, the Dragon's Dogma 2 can still be plenty choppy at times and has a tendency to suddenly crash if graphics settings aren't properly set. If you do experience a crash, I've found that I have to fully restart my ROG Ally or Legion Go before Dragon's Dogma 2 will load up again.

Best Dragon's Dogma 2 optimized settings for ROG Ally and Legion Go

Dragon's Dogma 2 will run better on the right settings, but it can still be choppy at times. (Image credit: Capcom)

To get the best playing experience from Dragon's Dogma 2 on ROG Ally and Legion Go, make sure to set graphics to the following settings:

Menu button (top right of screen) → System → Options → Graphics:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 1280 x 720

1280 x 720 Refresh Rate: 60.00Hz

60.00Hz Frame Rate: Variable

Variable Vertical Synchronization: On

On Dynamic Resolution: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution 3: Quality

Quality DLSS SUPER RESOLUTION: (N/A)

(N/A) DLSS NVIDIA REFLEX LOW LATENCY: (N/A)

(N/A) Upscale Sharpness: 40% (fourth tick on the slider)

40% (fourth tick on the slider) Rendering Mode: (N/A)

(N/A) Image Quality: 50%

50% Ray Tracing: (N/A)

(N/A) Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: (N/A)

(N/A) Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Mesh Quality: Mid

Mid Texture Filtering: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Texture Quality: Medium (0.5GB

Medium (0.5GB Grass/Tree Quality: Low

Low Resource-Intense Effects Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Mid

Mid Shadow Cache: Off

Off Contact Shadows: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Lens Flare: Off

Off Lens Distortion: Off

Off Subsurface Scattering: Off

Off Motion Quality: Low

As of right now, it's a rather frustrating gaming handheld experience

After having spent roughly 50 hours within the world of Dragon's Dogma 2 (on a mixture of gaming desktop, ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and Legion Go), I can say this is a very rewarding adventure that is best enjoyed by those who like a challenge. Unfortunately, when it comes to playing on gaming handhelds, this title can be very choppy and laggy.

I straight up don't suggest playing on Steam Deck unless you really are determined to play it since my play sessions often saw an average of 9fps. Gameplay was especially choppy and laggy when there were several NPCs and monsters around, which isn't conducive to high-stakes battles.

Meanwhile, Dragon's Dogma 2 on ROG Ally and Legion Go runs quite a bit better at more of a 25fps to 30fps average. However, the game can still be laggy and choppy at times. Adjusting settings accordingly will afford a better playing experience, though, so make sure to change settings properly. With any luck, future updates will help the game run more smoothly on ROG Ally, Legion Go, and Steam Deck.

Dragon's Dogma 2 (PC) You find yourself in prison after losing your memory, only to discover you are the Arisen — an entity whose destiny is tied to that of a dragon. You must control pawns, explore a fantasy world, and become powerful enough to destroy your draconic nemesis. Buy at: <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Fdragons-dogma-2-pc%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" target="_blank">GMG (Steam) | <a href="https://cdkeys.pxf.io/c/221109/1566025/18216?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdkeys.com%2Fdragon-s-dogma-2-pc-na-steam" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" target="_blank">CDKeys (Steam) | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624765-14473384?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.humblebundle.com/store/dragons-dogma-2" data-link-merchant="humblebundle.com"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"">Humble Bundle (Steam)