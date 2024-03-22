Dragon's Dogma 2 guide: Where to find the Greatsword and Archistaff and unlock the Sorcerer and Fighter vocations

Ready to unlock another Vocation?

Dragon's Dogma 2 features a number of Vocations that players can utilize. One of these Vocations, the Warrior, is focused around heavy two-handed weapons and slow-but-powerful attacks. Another option is the powerful Sorcerer, stave-slingers that wield raw destructive magic.

These Vocations aren't available from the start of your adventure. To choose the Warrior, you'll need a Greatsword. To unlock the Sorcerer, you'll need to find an Archistaff. Here's where you can find a Greatsword and Archistaff in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to find the Greatsword and Archistaff in Dragon's Dogma 2

To start off the search for the Greatsword and Archistaff, you'll need to have put a short bit of time into the game, making your way past the opening. Once you've progressed the main until you've reached the grand city of Vernworth, it's time to begin.

Find the Vernworth Vocation Guild, which is located in the town square next to some inns. You can see it located on the map below.

Vernworth is a bustling city. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Speak to the guild representative, who will inform you that the Warrior and Sorcerer Vocations are currently unavailable. He'll explain that in order to use these Vocations, you'll need a Greatsword and Archistaff, and that a shipment of weapons was recently stolen, kicking off the "Vocation Frustration" side quest. He'll then point you to Roderick's Smithy for further details. You can find this smithy directly north of the guild, at the edge of the town square.

A smith robbed of his weapons. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Speak with Roderick to learn the weapons were taken by goblins, who have a camp deep in Trevo Mine, which will be marked on your map. If you aren't already rested, rest up at the nearby inn to ensure you're ready for a decent trek. If you don't already have a full party of Pawns, summon until your party is topped off, ensuring you have as strong a chance of survival as possible. Once prepared, head west toward Trevo Mine. You'll have to fight some goblins and harpies along the way, but avoid picking a fight with any large monsters like Ogres, as you need to preserve your health. You'll know you've arrived when you find the entrance to Trevo Mine, as seen below:

An unsuspecting mine, taken over by goblins. (Image credit: Windows Central)

As you head inside the mine, turn on your lantern in order to see. Carefully make your way inside, moving slowly and dealing with goblins as you see them. Eventually, you'll make your way to a large, open area in the mine with rickety bridges, as seen below.

The heart of the goblin foothold. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Kill all the remaining goblins so you can explore safely. From the entrance to the open area, head forward and down to find a chest holding the Archistaff. From the entrance to the open area, head up and to the right to find a chest holding the greatsword, specifically, a "Two-hander." If you have the "Monster Culling" quest, you can open a locked door to find the last of the goblins and complete that quest's Trevo Mine section. When you're done, head back to Vernworth and speak to the guild representative. Give the guild representative the Greatsword and Archistaff to unlock the Warrior and Sorcerer Vocations, respectively.

A world of danger

With these new Vocations unlocked, you'll have far more options for expanding your skills and spells, letting you create the Arisen hero that you want to be in this dark, monster-infested land. These aren't the last Vocations you'll unlock, but they give you increased flexibility over the four starting options. Always remember that you can choose to change your Vocation at the Vocation Guild at any time, without penalty to progression.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.