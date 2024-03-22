Dragon's Dogma 2: How to increase Carry Weight

Welcome to Dragon's Dogma 2, the sequel for which fans have waited a dozen years. Dragon's Dogma is a massive open-world game that mixes RPG elements with a robust narrative-driven story. Player choice is paramount in how the elements of the world play out around you.

With a strong focus on combat and traversal, your weight plays a pivotal role in how your character sees this world—at least in how your character travels it. In many instances, especially early on, you'll find yourself not only weighed by the morality of the decisions in the world but also by the physical items themselves.

Being overweight also means an increase in stamina drain and slower movement speed. So, how the heck do you lighten this ever-growing load? Here's how!

Use Golden Trove Beetles

(Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

You might have noticed these guys glowing on trees or rocks throughout the world. It's extremely easy to spot them at night. What you may have yet to learn is using them grants you and your pawn an extra 0.15 kg of carrying weight capacity. I know I didn't pick up on it right away. I thought they were a notable rare material to be used for crafting later on. Fear not, for their only use is to increase capacity!

After finding one, open your inventory and eat it. That's it. You've now gained extra carrying capacity! After about 40 hours in the game, I'd guess that I've accidentally found around 20 of them already. This doesn't seem like a lot, but it is, as that weight is doubled between yourself and your main pawn.

Speaking of pawns...

Spread the love - Give Pawns the extra stuff

(Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

You have yourself, your main pawn, and two extras. There's no sense in holding onto all that gear yourself. Lighten your load by spreading the joy of weight-lifting to your companions. To do this, go into your inventory, select an item, and pick the give option. You can then choose which pawn to place the item on. Be careful not to actually equip gear on a pawn that isn't yours, as you'll lose that item indefinitely.

My recommendation is to keep all significant items, such as armor, weapons, and potions, between yourself and your main pawn. Leave lesser items like invaluable minerals, plants, and animal parts to the other pawns. This recommendation is for your gear safety; if you dismiss a pawn under your care, everything you've placed on them disappears as well.

So if you gave Noob23, an Archer pawn you've had under your command, your precious new staff to hold, make sure you take it away from him before dismissing them. Otherwise, you'll never see that staff again. While I haven't personally tested this with gear, I did test it using plant parts. Those were all gone once I dismissed the pawn. So make sure to grab it off them before dismissing. Then, head to an inn or your personal home, where you can deposit your gear.

Upgrade gear weight

(Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

There is an NPC that players will meet once they've reached Battahl. It's located near the coastline; this character is unmissable due to story progression. While we won't give the exact details of who they are, you can find them at the location listed above.

Players can also reach this place without story progression. However, they'll need to make their way into Battahl. Story-wise, players will eventually be granted access through the main gate in Check Rest Town. If players want to venture through otherwise, they can either hide underneath the black cart as it passes through the gate or take the treacherous route via the river that runs underneath Checkpoint Rest Town.

Deposit items often

(Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Maybe you don't need to hear this, or maybe you do. Either way, I'm going to drill it into your head. Deposit items often, as often as you can, when in towns or cities with inns. Do not carry them with you wherever you go. It's very rare that you'll need tons of items on you as you progress through the world.

Even when enhancing equipment, it draws from the player's current inventory, as well as their stashed materials. So there's really no reason to carry anything outside of a couple of Ferrystones, health items, etc.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is available now, and it's one of the best Xbox games and best PC games you can play in 2024 if you love action RPGs with deep, varied combat and rich fantasy worlds. Capcom's new title is playable on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 for $69.99.

