Dragon's Dogma 2 guide: How to get a cheap house, and list of other homes you can buy

Welcome to Dragon's Dogma 2, the most significant game anyone has ever played. I joke, but seriously, this game is absolutely fantastic, and Jez Corden agrees with me in our Dragon's Dogma 2 review with me. It's the most fun I've had exploring in a title since Elden Ring. Even while writing this guide, I fell into another thing I had been searching over 30 hours for. This game is incredible in both its scope and size. With that scope, players will undoubtedly have questions. I don't blame them. All of us at Windows Central are working our butts off, trying to find everything!

Everyone is bound to be looking for little titbits here and there. You're reading this because you're wondering how to get a home for yourself, likely to save fees associated with resting at an inn. Those things get pricey fast, especially in the early game. So, let's look at the choices you have before you!

Homes in Vernworth

This place could be yours for the low price of 200,000 gold! (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

There are two homes in Vernworth. The price difference between the two is enormous. So we're going to focus on the cheaper one first.

The cheapest home in the game

Say hello to your first real estate agent. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

To buy this home, players must encounter Mildred. She's near the town square and will signal to you when you come across her. Speak to her, and she'll ask you to meet her on the Eastern side of the square.

Run over, it's a brief walk, and converse with her again. She'll make an offering to you. While she's out for the week, you can use her dwelling however you see fit. Make sure to return frequently enough to get some decent use out of it. Failing to do so might cause the quest to fail. We have yet to thoroughly test this, but don't let it happen!

You can play the game normally or rest for a week; it's up to you. I suggest playing it out. There's no need to wait a week in total before doing anything else. During the week, characters you've met will drop off items with notes attached for players to collect. It's a nifty little addition. Once the week is up, the quest will update.

When she returns, she'll offer to sell the home to you. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Return to the home to meet Mildred again. She'll talk about her adventures and how much she loved being away. As a result, she offers you her home for a nifty price of 20,000 gold! Take this, as it's the cheapest home in the game that we've found so far. With every stay at inns costing between 1,000 and 10,000 gold, it's the safest investment you'll make in the game.

Noble District Home

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund) A nice cotton bed! (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund) (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Up in the Noble District, a portly fellow is crying about what he will do with his home. Speak with him, and he offers to sell you his residence for 200,000 gold. This is steep, and honestly, I only bought the house to take screenshots. There's nothing special inside except the Onyx mineral on the second floor—something you can find elsewhere.

While it is definitely the nicest-looking home in the game, that's all it is, a flex. There's no additional reason to pay 200,000 gold. You're better off saving that money to invest in armor sets or something else of value to the player.

Home in Battahl

(Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The other home I recommend players buy, and the only other home I know of so far, is in Battahl. The cost of an inn is exorbitant at 9,999 gold. So it's best to buy the pad in this city.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund) You can find the woman at this location. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Near the middle of the city, up a narrow path, you'll find a Beastren woman. She will automatically grab your attention when you pass her by and offer the home to you for 30,000 gold. It's an easy yes for me, especially given where I was regarding story progression and the time I had spent with the game. I assume other players will pull the trigger as quickly as I did.

