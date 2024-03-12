What does 'Moniker' mean in the Dragon's Dogma 2 character creator? Here's your answer.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is an upcoming action roleplaying game for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. In Dragon's Dogma 2, players can create their own character, as well as a primary sidekick called your Main Pawn, who will join you alongside two other support Pawns rented from randomly-generated Pawns in-game, or externally from other players.

Dragon's Dogma 2 might have the best character creator in recent memory, with a vast amount of customization styles. However, one input field has left some people questioning. The field refers to your "Moniker" in-game, and some have wondered exactly what that means. From this secondary naming slot, you can choose from dozens upon dozens of pre-defined names, including popular names like "Alex," as well as names of characters from popular Capcom franchises, like Chun-Li from Street Fighter.

So, when is the "Moniker" actually used? Simply put, it's a profanity filter feature, in essence.

So, what exactly is a Dragon's Dogma 2 'Moniker'?

Best answer: Your "Moniker" you select on created main Arisen characters and your Main Pawn are essentially fall-back names as part of the game's profanity filter. If you're using a name that is too spicy for the game's filters, or too controversial, referencing real life individuals, and so on — players will instead see your chosen monikers in the Rift.

When you create a character in Dragon's Dogma 2, you can customize every aspect of their look, from their height, weight, face, and so on. Additionally, you can give your character a name, although in-game, you will generally be referred to as "the Arisen," given your role in the story.

Your "name" in game will be viewable to other players as part of the Rift system. When you rent support Pawns from the Rift, players will be able to see your character's name, as well as your ID on Steam or Xbox Live, if you have that feature activated. They will also be able to see your Main Pawn's name, wandering around in the Rift, just like in the original.

However, if you are using a naughty name, or a controversial name, the system will fall back on your Moniker.

If you're in the Rift choosing your Pawns, and you see someone with a generic name or a name from a Capcom franchise like "Mega Man," it may well be that they're using a name too spicy for the system. It may also be used if parental control features are enabled, just as a precaution to protect the young and innocent from naughty words in the game. Dragon's Dogma 2 already carries a Mature rating, though, so perhaps the feature is a tad redundant, but hey.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is bound for greatness

In my preview of Dragon's Dogma 2, I was taken aback by the sheer scale and majesty of what Capcom had put together. Although I only got to experience a small slice, it was quite apparent to me that the team had built upon everything that made the original game so special, without diluting any of its difficulty or depth in the name of seeking a broader audience.

In Dragon's Dogma 2, you play as the Arisen, a human cursed to slay the returning Great Dragon. As the Arisen, you may find yourself caught up in all sorts of political, international intrigue. Some nations revere the Arisen, while others revile them. There are doomsday cults and sects who seek to destroy the Arisen and instead worship the Dragon, and there are others who seek to profit from the ensuing chaos.

You will have to navigate all of this in a vast open world, with deep combat, endless character building opportunities, and unique (and optional) online social systems in one of the most original RPGs of its era.

Dragon's Dogma 2 launches on March 22, 2024, on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Steam for Windows.