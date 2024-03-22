Dragon's Dogma 2: An Unsettling Encounter guide — What to do in Allard's chambers

As you well know, Arisen, a key part of putting the kingdom of Vernworth to rights in Dragon's Dogma 2 is working with Captain Brant. Together you'll work to uncover the truth behind the false Sovran and Queen Regent Disa's plot. As part of this, you'll unlock the "An Unsettling Encounter" quest.

This is a relatively short mission, but one that might be a little confusing if you don't know what to do. No worries. I'll give step-by-step instructions for finishing "An Unsettling Encounter" so you can progress the plot further.

Talk with Brant at The Stardrop Inn in Vernworth. He appears at night leaning against the bar. After talking to him, he'll lead you to the private outdoor table to talk.

Image 1 of 2 Make your way to The Stardrop Inn in Vernworth. (Image credit: Windows Central) Talk with Brant at the outdoor table. (Image credit: Windows Central)

While talking to Brant, select "Tell me of rumors about Allard."

Talk to Brant about Allard. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Make your way to the palace at night. Once you pass the castle threshold, follow the castle soldier and then enter the castle.

Enter Vernworth Castle after being led to a side door by a guard. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Make your way to Allard's Chambers. A cutscene will ensue as soon as it's over, duck out of sight and wait for Allard to leave.

Make your way to Allard's Chambers as shown in the map. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Enter Allard's chambers and run along the left wall until you push a secret door open.

Push against a secret stone door in Allard's Chambers to find a hidden room. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Enter this small room and pick up the Battahli Crested Letter on the table.

Grab the Battahli Crested Letter from the desk. (Image credit: Windows Central)

When you attempt to leave, you'll realize Allard is right outside the door. Climb out the open window to the balcony and then jump onto the caravan cart below to avoid taking damage.

Jump out the window onto the balcony and then jump down onto the cart with a canvas over it. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Now it's time to leave the castle grounds. However, a guard will take notice of you. Talk to Wilhelmina after she saves you from the guard's notice.

Wilhelmina will save you from a guard. Talk to her afterward. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Leave the castle grounds and return to The Stardrop Inn so you can deliver the Battahli-Crested Letter to Brant.

Return to Brant and deliver the Batthali Crested Letter to him. (Image credit: Windows Central)

That's all you have to do for this quest. You and Brant will discuss what the letter might mean about "securing Melve" and "godsway"— both important things that you'll learn more about as the story progresses. You'll also receive 5,500 G and a Ring of Accrual for your efforts.

Continue to unravel that plot, Arisen!

Completing "An Unsettling Encounter" quest isn't all that difficult as long as you know what to do. The biggest hangups are knowing how to get to Allard's Chambers and knowing that there is a secret room hidden inside of it somewhere. Once you're aware of these things, the rest of the mission is mostly a breeze. Just make sure you don't draw any attention from the guards while running about these forbidden castle grounds.

Now that you've learned of "godsway" and this business about "securing Melve" you'll be able to continue to unravel Regent Queen Disa's deceitful plot. Some crazy happenings are on their way, so head into the frey, Arisen, and see what more you can discover.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is proving to be a very challenging yet rewarding game that really makes you earn your victories. If you mess up on a quest, it's possible for that to be the end of things or for the quest to be harder than it initially ought to be. So, if you're worried about potentially running into a consequence you don't like, make sure to rest at an Inn first. This will make it so you can load to your last Inn stay if you're defeated in battle. It's the closest thing to save scumming the game allows.

Additionally, remember that you can bring dead NPCs back to life by visiting the Vermund Charnel House in Vernworth. So, if you accidentally killed an important NPC or a monster did, you might be able to revive them there and continue the quest that would otherwise be closed to you.