Gamers bypass UK age verification with Death Stranding — no real face or VPN required

Death Stranding is a well-reviewed game developed by Hideo Kojima. It also provides a method to bypass UK age verification laws.

Viewing adult content now requires age verification within the United Kingdom. The UK's Online Safety Act went into effect late last week, causing many to see prompts to scan their own face or scan an ID.

Several popular websites began preparing for the age verification requirement earlier this month, including Reddit. But with the Online Safety Act enacted and being enforced, the biggest adult websites now require verification.

It appears some people did not want to pick either of those options to view adult content. Various workarounds have been discovered, including using a VPN.

But one particular bypass drew attention: you can use a video game to trick the security scan.

X user Dany Sterkhov shared that you can use the photo mode of Death Stranding to bypass the security check on Discord.

The fact that a still image displayed on a computer screen can trick the first step of the verification process does not speak highly of the check's robustness. But I suppose Discord deserves some credit for requiring a pose in a different position to get fully verified.

The k-ID system within Discord will ask you for a photo with your mouth open to confirm that you're real. You can meet that requirement by snapping a picture of Sam Porter Bridges, the protagonist of Death Stranding, within the game's photo mode.

I imagine you could use the photo mode from several games to perform the same task. I wouldn't be surprised to see face swapping apps market themselves as a way to bypass age verification scans. Heck, maybe AI will get involved in the age verification arms race.

What I can say for sure is that Death Stranding's photo mode bypassed Discord's age check. Our friends at PC Gamer tried it out and taking a photo of the character worked despite him wearing a hat.

VPN usage spikes in UK

While the Death Stranding workaround is funny, using one of the best VPNs is probably a better option. In addition to being able to bypass certain restrictions, using a VPN can improve your security and protect your data.

In news that is unlikely to surprise anyone, VPN usage skyrocketed after the UK began enforcing age verification rules for adult websites. Proton VPN observed a 1400% hourly increase in sign-ups following the enactment of the Online Safety Act in the UK.

Google searches for "Proton" increased 100-fold last Friday. The VPN provider shared a playful graph illustrating the increase on X.

Pretty sure it's not the footy this time... pic.twitter.com/dQJM87dDaBJuly 25, 2025

Proton VPN ranks among the top-tier VPNs, as highlighted by our friends at Tom's Guide. But there are several other good options available.

If you're hunting for a new VPN, our colleagues at TechRadar track the best VPN deals.

What is Death Stranding?

Death Stranding is a video game set in a post-apocalyptic world. It's an open-world game that rewards players who are keen to explore.

Hideo Kojima of Metal Gear Solid fame developed the game, bringing a unique style that fans have come to expect.

If you exclusively play games on Xbox hardware, you would not have been able to play Death Stranding until late last year.

Kojima Productions has fully acquired the rights to the Death Stranding franchise, which makes it more likely Death Stranding 2 will launch for Xbox without people having to wait.

Death Stranding first launched as a PlayStation exclusive before becoming available through PC Game Pass and Steam.