Dragon's Dogma 2 XP and leveling guide: How to level up character and vocations fast

Leveling up is at the core of nearly every progression system in RPG history, and it's critically important in Dragon's Dogma 2 as well. In addition to raising your character's overall level to improve their health, stamina, and other stats, you'll also need to increase your various Vocation Ranks so that you get access to new and powerful skills. Without these, you'll struggle to progress through the game smoothly and fights will be much harder than they need to be.

To help you level up consistently and efficiently as you adventure through the lands of Vermund and Battahl, I've put together a leveling guide that covers everything you need to know about leveling in Dragon's Dogma 2. Below, you'll find tips on how to level up fast, as well as guidance on the best ways to level Vocation Ranks.

How to level up fast in Dragon's Dogma 2

Exploring the world and fighting all the enemies you see is one of the best ways to level up fast in Dragon's Dogma 2. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Just as they do in most games with leveling systems, level ups in Dragon's Dogma 2 require experience (XP). Luckily, the game's two sources of XP are things you'll already be doing anyway: killing enemies and completing quests. Standard, commonly encountered mobs only give small amounts of XP, but it adds up quite a bit over time — and besides, you'll get big chunks whenever you take down larger beasts like cyclopes and ogres in Monster Hunter-style boss battles. Finishing quests will net you major portions of XP, too, though keep in mind that these can only be done once.

With that in mind, I'd say the best way to level up in Dragon's Dogma 2 is to simply thoroughly explore the world, fight all the enemies you come across, and do every side quest you can. Don't try to do too much at once, mind — you'll need to make sure you rest your party at a camp or an inn if you take enough hits to significantly lower your max HP, and some quests automatically fail if you take too long to do them — but in general, you should take your time and actively search for side activities. Not only will you level up plenty by playing this way, but you'll also come across plenty of valuable treasures and quest rewards such as high-tier curatives, new pieces of gear, and lots of Gold.

Notably, hired Pawns will actually help you do this, as they'll offer to show you secret locations off the beaten path that the player who created them found while they were playing. When they ask if you want them to guide you to a cave, a dungeon, or any other type of hidden spot, simply tell them to "Go!" by pressing up on the D-pad, and they'll lead the way (you'll know it worked if there's a hand icon next to their name).

Best way to level Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocation Ranks

Try to fight as many enemies as you can in the open world if you're trying to level up your Vocation Rank. (Image credit: Capcom)

Leveling Vocation Ranks in Dragon's Dogma 2 works exactly like leveling up your character in general, though you don't seem to get progress towards rank ups from quest completions. Instead, Vocation Rank is only increased through combat, meaning that the best way to level Vocation Ranks is to roam the open world and fight as many enemies as you can.

You can find hostile mobs very frequently anywhere that isn't a guarded city or town — this is an action RPG, after all — so just get out there and explore. Try uncovering new roads on your map, or returning to some you haven't traveled on for a while, since enemies respawn after a bit of time passes. Also, consider going back to any side areas or dungeons you previously retreated from with a freshly rested party, especially if you recently updated your gear or unlocked a potent skill.

