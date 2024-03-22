Dragon's Dogma 2 guide: 'Prey for the Pack' walkthrough, where to find Rodge

Welcome to another Dragon's Dogma 2 guide, wherein we detail how to find Rodge, and complete the quest "Prey for the Pack."

Prey for the Pack is a simple side quest that involves finding a cheeky lad who went AWOL on his grandfather.

Dragon's Dogma 2 quest: Find Rodge and complete "Prey for the Pack"

"Prey for the Pack" starts in the Checkpoint Rest Town. You can get there via Ox Cart on the western side of Vernworth town. You'll want to be around level 15 to 20-ish for this quest, given that you can run into ogres and griffons and the like. If you head to the center of town, you'll find Morris's Apothecary. He's upset, since his grandson Rodge has gone missing. He'll ask you to speak to the local townsfolk to figure out where he's gone. There are three merchants to speak to in town, who roam around. They offer some clues as to his whereabouts, but it's not necessary to listen to them to complete the quest. Follow the map below to find Putrid Cave. It's a good idea to clear the road of elite monsters on the way, since you'll need to do a bit of escorting back along this route.

You need to head to a place called Putrid Cave, marked on the map above. The clues hint that Rodge, Morris' grandson, was tending a moonglow garden. The leaves glow by moonlight, and lead you along the road to this location. Inside, Rodge is being attacked by wolves. Kill them quickly, or he might die. Rodge is safe, but will need to be escorted back to the Checkpoint Rest Town. If you're travelling at night, be wary of zombies and other creatures.

Escort Rodge back to his grandfather. If he gets stuck for some reason, you can grab and physically pick Rodge up to take him to the right place. When you're back at Morris's Apothecary, talk to him to complete the quest. You'll get some nifty rewards and a discount.

You saved the day, Arisen

