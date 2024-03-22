Dragon's Dogma 2 walkthrough: 'A Beggar's Tale' quest guide and optional outcomes

Dragon's Dogma 2 is finally here, and it's pretty awesome. In my Dragon's Dogma 2 review, I described how the game is huge and breath-taking, but also complex. To that end, you may want to explore all the different things the game has to offer by yourself, since adventuring is part of the hook. At the same time, you might not have all the free time in the world, and perhaps you just want to skip through to each quest's conclusion.

We've worked together various Dragon's Dogma 2 guides to help you figure out how best to experience YOUR playthrough. In this article, we'll be going over the quest "A Beggar's Tale" specifically, and showcasing the various outcomes you can get via some experimentation.

Dragon's Dogma 2 "A Beggar's Tale" quest guide

(Image credit: Windows Central)

This is a fairly straight forward side quest that gives some decent EXP and some potentially good rewards. However, it does take a fairly long time to do if you're doing it for the first time without a guide, and furthermore, some of the quest outcomes aren't exactly obvious per what rewards you could get. Here are some of the outcomes we've been able to find so far, alongside a walkthrough to help you get through it more quickly.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

After the first few days of in-game time, a beggar will appear at the fountain in the middle of Vernworth, spinning stories. A nearby beastren man will express scepticism about the beggar, asking you to discover the "true" source of his income. After waiting for the beggar to finish his stories (takes about 5-10 minutes), he will begin moving to Walter's Tavern pub in the slums area of Vernworth.



Note: Don't bother trying to grab the beggar, it has no effect.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

At the pub / bar area in the slums, the beggar starts buying booze for everyone, despite having not really earned any money. Speak to the NPCs here, and you can meet a beastren lady called Celina, who is the beggar's "wife." Remember her location. After a few minutes, and after sunset, the beggar will begin moving to the commoner's quarter, to his house. If you try and enter his house, he will yell "mercy!" and kick you out. Wait another 5-10 minutes, and he will leave his house in nobleman's clothing.

The "beggar" lives here. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Go into his now empty, unlocked house. Loot his beggar's "disguise," and start following the "beggar" to his house in the nobleman's quarter. Here, you discover that his "begging" is just some weird ruse, almost like poverty tourism. After following him, you'll discover he has another wife, in the noble quarter. He lies to Hilda, his other wife, about the nature of his "trips" around the city. You could rest at an inn before choosing how to resolve the quest, since you can always load a previous inn save to choose another path.

Wait for the beggar, whose name is Albert, to leave his house. Then grab his "disguise." (Image credit: Windows Central)

You can solve the quest in three ways (that we know of so far):



Give the beggar's outfit to the nobleman, he will bribe you to keep quiet, with 5000 gold.



Give the beggar's outfit to his wife. She will get mad, and try to make the nobleman mend his lying ways. She gives you an Onyx for your trouble.



Give the beggar's outfit to the beastren Celina ... for a darker outcome which I won't spoil. This could be considered the "evil" option, and contains no tangible rewards besides evil satisfaction.



Note: You cannot use the Dragon's Dogma 2 forger NPC on the beggar's garb item for this quest. You have to stick with your choice!

The beggar, who is actually a nobleman called Albert Baldwin, actually lives here with his wife. (Image credit: Windows Central)

